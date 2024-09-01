Labor Day deal brings popular Dyson Ball vacuum to affordable $300

It’s time to get ready for fall, and with it deal with the coming and going of schoolchildren, the inevitable tracking in of leaf litter, and the fall shedding season for your family cat. But it is also time for Labor Day deals, and that means you can get the popular Dyson Ball Animal 3 to take care of your home’s floor issues while paying a special price. Usually $400, we’re seeing it right now for just $299, saving you $101. Tap the button below to go check it out and see for yourself why you’ll want it cleaning your home this year or keep reading for our analysis.

Why you should buy the Dyson Ball Animal 3

The Dyson Ball Animal 3 is the incredibly popular (Amazon has sold over 4,000 of them in the past month at the time of this writing) vacuum cleaner for pet hair and other related messes. While it may not be as mindless as using one of the best robot vacuums, it is certainly more powerful and versatile. It’s feature rich, so you should definitely check out all of its features on your own, but we’re looking at a few factors that make it worthwhile, especially for pet owners.

Firstly, it has an anti-tangle design, meant to spare you from the frustrating task of pulling out the rotor and cutting through your dog’s (or long-haired family member’s) hair just to get it clean. Next, and this one is subtle, it has three variable cleaning modes. If your cat or dog loves to roll about on your thin rug or mat, you’ll know exactly how nice it is to have a lower suction mode to get the hair off without having your vacuum eat your rug. Finally, the waste disposal method is one of those straight down “trap door” buttons, so you can put it deep into your trash bin and avoid trekking outside every time you need to empty the thing. Add to this the powerful filtration, flexible ball design, and supplied attachments like the stair tool and you have yourself an excellent vacuum cleaner.

Remember, this Amazon Labor Day deal brings the Dyson Ball Animal 3’s price down to $299, which is $101 lower than the normal price of $400. That means that if you weren’t one of the people snapping the vacuum cleaner up at full price, you can finally get it at a more affordable price point. All you need to do is tap the button below. If you’re still not sure, or want to go for something a touch cheaper, you might find something else in these vacuum cleaner deals as well.