Best Prime Day Fitness Deals 2020: What To Expect

If you’re on the hunt for the best Prime Day fitness deals, you’re in the right place to plan your strategy. Prime Day 2020 is expected to fall in early October, delayed from the usual July date. Retailers have sold massive inventories of home exercise and fitness equipment this year, as many people decided to stay away from gyms. The manufacturers have been gearing up for the fall season, and you should have great success with Prime Day deals.
Today’s best Prime Day fitness deals
It’s still a bit too early for Prime Day fitness deals, but we track the best deals in fitness and workout equipment, machines, supplies, and support accessories. We update this list continuously, and the fitness deals below are the current jaw-droppers:
- Garmin Vivosmart HR+ — $90, was $105
- Naipo Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager — $110, was $150
- Fusion Motion Portable Gym with 8 Accessories — $110, was $200
- Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill — $400, was $529
- Nautilus R616 Recumbent Exercise Bike — $579, was $1,000
- NordicTrack RW200 Rower — $800, was $1,300
- ProForm Cardio HIIT Elliptical Trainer — $922, was $1,999
Sportneer Percussion Massage Gun$120
MaxKare Folding Treadmill$395
Fitbit - Inspire HR Activity Tracker$80
Goplus 1100W Folding Treadmill$290
Trideer Breathable Workout Gloves Women$10
Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch - Black$200
FISUP Folding Treadmill$380
Garmin Vívofit Jr. 2 Kids Fitness Tracker, Adjustable Band - Disney Princess$63
Plantronics BackBeat FIT 3100 True Wireless Earbuds, Sweatproof and Waterproof$55
Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill$650
NordicTrack Commercial Treadmill 2950 w/ 1 year iFit Subscription$3,000
Pro-Form Carbon T7 Treadmill - PFTL79720$948
Bowflex Blaze Home Gym$831
Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch$185
Stamina InMotion E1000 Elliptical$120
Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Headphones for Running$114
Zupapa 3.75-Ft. Exercise Trampoline with Adjustable Handrail$110
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E3607 Elliptical$189
Spirit Fitness XE195 Elliptical$1,099
Marnur Folding Treadmill$310
Marcy Trampoline Cardio Trainer$53
Bowflex BodyTower
$279
Icewater 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle$20
Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Wireless Sport Headphones$46
Sunny Health & Fitness Air Walk Trainer Elliptical$97
Garmin fēnix 5, Premium and Rugged Multisport GPS Smartwatch, Slate Gray$330
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch$96
NordicTrack Commercial Treadmill 1750 with 1-Year iFit Subscription$1,835
Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine$926
Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)$400
Nautilus T616 Treadmill$1,099
Vinsguir Compression Socks for Men & Women, For Running, Athletic, and Travel$11
Gymax Folding Treadmill$380
TRUE ES700 Elliptical$3,699
Jfit Under-Desk Elliptical$143
Garmin Vivosmart 4 Activity Tracker + Heart Rate - Black$105
Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker Regular Fit - Midnight Blue$80
Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill$400
UMAY Under-Desk Treadmill$360
Fusion Motion Portable Gym with 8 Accessories$110
Schwinn A40 Compact Elliptical Machine$399
MaxKare Magnetic Elliptical$258
NordicTrack T 8.5 S Treadmill with 1 year iFit membership$1,579
XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 Folding Treadmill$800
ProForm 235 CSX Recumbent Bike$330
Marcy Fan Exercise Bike with Air Resistance System$167
MaxKare 2.5HP Folding Treadmill$296
Goyouth Folding Treadmill$270
Garmin Forerunner 645, GPS Running Watch$246
Wakeman Fitness Extra-Thick Yoga Exercise Mat$22
Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill$400
Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym$1,034
Trideer Ventilated Workout Gloves for Men & Women$10
Body Power 2-in-1 StepTrac$380
Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple$105
Life Fitness E5 Elliptical Cross-Trainer$3,465
NordicTrack RW200 Rower$800
ANCHEER 2-in-1 Treadmill$290
BCAN 3.33-Ft. Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handrail$114
XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill$392
Nautilus - U616 Upright Exercise Bike$479
NordicTrack Fusion CST Includes 1-Year iFit Membership$1,999
Nordic Track RW900 Rower with 1-Year iFit Membership$1,599
Naipo Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager$130
Bowflex PR1000$568
Fitbit - Ace 2 Activity Tracker - Night Sky
$50
NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle S22i Includes 1-Year iFit Membership$2,045
Elliptical Machine Trainer$300
Echelon Row Smart Rowing Machine$1,000
Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill with Device Holder$343
Nautilus R616 Recumbent Exercise Bike$579
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch$179
Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill$1,599
Echanfit Folding Treadmill$326
MaxKare Elliptical Machine$263
When are the best Prime Day fitness deals?
As in previous years, Amazon will offer the greatest number of sweet deals in all categories during the actual Prime Day 2020 event. However, again taking a clue from the online giant’s history of success with Prime Day, you’ll see a tempting selection of truly awesome deals during the week ahead of Prime Day 2020.
The trick here is deciding if a product price still has room to drop or if you should jump at one of the teaser deals — and there’s no single answer. Some products will indeed drop a bit more in price on the days of the actual event, but some won’t even be part of the Prime Day 2020 sale. The rule of thumb is, if you are looking for a specific product and see it at a mouth-watering price in the lead-up promotion, don’t hesitate to buy it and be happy. If the same product is discounted more deeply during the big event, you could but the cheaper one and return your first purchase.
What Prime Day fitness deals to expect
So, what kinds of deals on fitness equipment and accessories can you expect during Prime Day? Judging from fitness equipment deals and sales all during 2020, we think you may be surprised at how good the deals are. We’ve seen Proform and Nautilus cardiovascular exercise machines with discounts that approach and even surpass 50%. Make a shortlist ahead of time and be decisive because inventories may be lower than usual in this category. During most of 2020, equipment prices have changed every week on many super-popular items, as Amazon will sell at list price one week, drop the price 30% the next week, then cut the discount to 10%, and then back to list price.
As we’re nearing the end of the calendar year, also keep in mind that older models from previous years or even products that will soon be replaced by newer versions can have the very best prices of all. Amazon is famous for its time-limited lightning and flash deals. In both these cases, inventories can be relatively low, so act when you see the rower or elliptical machine you’ve had your eye on all year.
