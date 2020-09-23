Best Prime Day Fitness Deals 2020: What To Expect

  1. Deals
If you’re on the hunt for the best Prime Day fitness deals, you’re in the right place to plan your strategy. Prime Day 2020 is expected to fall in early October, delayed from the usual July date. Retailers have sold massive inventories of home exercise and fitness equipment this year, as many people decided to stay away from gyms. The manufacturers have been gearing up for the fall season, and you should have great success with Prime Day deals.

Today’s best Prime Day fitness deals

It’s still a bit too early for Prime Day fitness deals, but we track the best deals in fitness and workout equipment, machines, supplies, and support accessories. We update this list continuously, and the fitness deals below are the current jaw-droppers:

  • Garmin Vivosmart HR+$90, was $105
  • Naipo Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager$110, was $150
  • Fusion Motion Portable Gym with 8 Accessories$110, was $200
  • Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill$400, was $529
  • Nautilus R616 Recumbent Exercise Bike$579, was $1,000
  • NordicTrack RW200 Rower$800, was $1,300
  • ProForm Cardio HIIT Elliptical Trainer$922, was $1,999

Sportneer Percussion Massage Gun

$120 $130
Expires soon
Deep tissue percussion massage gun for relaxation, post-workout recovery, and pain relief. Battery operated, comes with a case, charger, and six attachment heads.
Buy at Amazon
$25 off with coupon

MaxKare Folding Treadmill

$395 $460
Expires soon
The MaxKare folding treadmill is an automatically inclining running machine for home use. Incline from 0% to 12% and speeds to 8.5 mph. 17-inch running bed, folding design to save space.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit - Inspire HR Activity Tracker

$80 $100
Expires soon
Fitness bands are perfect if you want a more subtle way to track your health. The Fitbit Inspire HR tracks your steps, heart rate, calories burned, and it's all you need for a range of activities.
Buy at Kohl's

Goplus 1100W Folding Treadmill

$290 $500
Expires soon
Features heavy-duty construction, LED display, function buttons and heart rate functions built into the handrails, a device holder, and a low-noise motor.
Buy at Walmart

Trideer Breathable Workout Gloves Women

$10 $15
Expires soon
Breathable workout gloves for women, suitable for weightlifting, climbing, boating, cross training,and exercise. Silica gel palm and adjustable wrist strap. 40% off with discount code.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch - Black

$200 $280
Expires soon
If you're looking for a smartwatch to pair with your Samsung or any other Android phone, check out the Samsung Gear Sport. It offers a solid mix of connectivity and fitness tracking capabilities.
Buy at Amazon

FISUP Folding Treadmill

$380 $430
Expires soon
The FISUP folding treadmill is a stylish yet affordable treadmill that's designed with form as well as function. It doesn't make much noise either, so it's soft on the eyes and ears.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vívofit Jr. 2 Kids Fitness Tracker, Adjustable Band - Disney Princess

$63 $80
Expires soon
Get your little one moving and away from the TV, computer, or mobile by gifting her this Disney-themed fitness tracker. She'll also have fun exploring Disney kingdoms through mini-games and stories.
Buy at Amazon

Plantronics BackBeat FIT 3100 True Wireless Earbuds, Sweatproof and Waterproof

$55 $150
Expires soon
Need AirPods alternatives? Check out the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 true wireless earbuds. This pair is sweatproof, waterproof, and great for workouts.
Buy at Amazon

Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill

$650 $1,000
Expires soon
The Horizon Fitness T101 treadmill is packed with a plethora of features to provide comfort and entertainment for miles on end. It recalibrates every step with minimal noise, while also playing music.
Buy Now

NordicTrack Commercial Treadmill 2950 w/ 1 year iFit Subscription

$3,000 $3,999
Expires soon
Interactive Personal Training at Home powered by iFit with a 22-inch display.
Buy at ABT

Pro-Form Carbon T7 Treadmill - PFTL79720

$948 $999
Expires soon
Run, jog, or walk on the 20-inch by 55-inch Treadmill belt. The Proform TL has a 300-pound capacity and runs up to 10 miles per hour with a 0 to 10-degree incline.
Buy at ABT

Bowflex Blaze Home Gym

$831 $1,099
Expires soon
You can perform more than 60 exercises with the Bowflex Blaze Home Gym with seven free training programs. Power Rod resistance system with a sliding seat real and multiple cable pull positions.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch

$185 $250
Expires soon
The Fitbit Ionic may be an older model, but the smartwatch still carries an impressive activity tracking ecosystem coupled with a host of modern smartwatch functionalities.
Buy at Amazon

Stamina InMotion E1000 Elliptical

$120 $200
Expires soon
Take a hands-off approach to your workouts with the Stamina InMotion E1000 elliptical. It's silent as the wind and incredibly portable, making it excellent for exercising anywhere you want.
Buy Now

Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Headphones for Running

$114 $180
Expires soon
Jaybird’s Run true wireless earbuds are nicely streamlined without sacrificing sound quality and are sweat and water-resistant. With 12-hour battery life, you'll run out of steam long before they do.
Buy at Amazon

Zupapa 3.75-Ft. Exercise Trampoline with Adjustable Handrail

$110 $180
Expires soon
One of the best options if you want to get the most out of your workouts is the Zupapa 45-inch exercise trampoline that can hold up to 330 pounds with a handrail that can go up to 55 inches tall.
Buy at Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E3607 Elliptical

$189 $240
Expires soon
A jack-of-all-trades, the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E3607 elliptical does well at just about every field, being moderately portable and efficient at providing quality workouts with all its features.
Buy at Staples

Spirit Fitness XE195 Elliptical

$1,099 $1,299
Expires soon
With a variety of programs at your command, the beginner-friendly Spirit Fitness XE195 elliptical machine is designed for optimal workouts without any of the extra fuzz.
Buy at ABT

Marnur Folding Treadmill

$310 $340
Expires soon
The MARNUR folding treadmill is an ever-reliable option with a sturdy base, heart rate detection, and 15 training modes to keep you in tip-top condition.
Buy at Amazon

Marcy Trampoline Cardio Trainer

$53 $130
Expires soon
Designed with a waterproof mat and a removable padded handrail, the Marcy trampoline is a space-efficient way to exercise in the comfort of your own home without the gym for a full-body workout.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex BodyTower

$279
Expires soon
With 7-level E-Z adjust horizontal bars, you can do over 20 exercises and increase the intensity of your workouts, all while improving the results of your fitness program.
Buy at Amazon

Icewater 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle

$20 $60
Expires soon
This water bottle glows to remind you stay hydrated and also doubles as a bluetooth speaker. The bottle is BPA free and features a one-handed click to open top.
Buy at Amazon

Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Wireless Sport Headphones

$46 $100
Expires soon
The Jaybird Tarah are entry-level wireless sports headphones that ensure a comfortable secure fit and are fully waterproof.
Buy at Best Buy

Sunny Health & Fitness Air Walk Trainer Elliptical

$97 $129
Expires soon
Tight on funds and space? The Sunny Health & Fitness Air Walk elliptical is a great budget-friendly choice, capable of folding when not in use and holding up to 220 pounds with a 30-inch stride.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin fēnix 5, Premium and Rugged Multisport GPS Smartwatch, Slate Gray

$330 $500
Expires soon
The Garmin Fenix 5 is an older model that is still a great fitness partner for athletes with built-in activity profiles, performance metrics, and smart notifications.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

$96 $170
Expires soon
Easy-to-use GPS running watch with wrist-based heart rate monitor, smart notifications, live tracking, music controls, step counter, calorie counter, and more.
Buy at Amazon

NordicTrack Commercial Treadmill 1750 with 1-Year iFit Subscription

$1,835
Expires soon
Interactive Personal Training at Home with a 1-year iFit membership. The treadmill has a 10-inch display. Gain access to on-demand, interactive, trainer-led global and studio workout programs.
Buy at Amazon

Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine

$926 $1,299
Expires soon
This elliptical features 29 workout programs and 25 levels of resistance. Also, LCD displays, media shelf, speakers with MP3 input port, USB port, and adjustable fan.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$400 $500
Expires soon
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Nautilus T616 Treadmill

$1,099 $1,800
Expires soon
The Nautilus T616 Treadmill has a 20-by-60-inch cushioned zone to protect your feet and joints while running. The Bluetooth-connected World App displays more than 40 global training routes.
Buy at Best Buy

Vinsguir Compression Socks for Men & Women, For Running, Athletic, and Travel

$11 $18
Expires soon
Compression socks with graduated compression for exercise, running, travel, and more. Seamless toes, instep protection, and thicker foot for sweat absorption and cushioning. 45% off with code 4SF8K606
Buy at Amazon

Gymax Folding Treadmill

$380 $580
Expires soon
When looking for a good modern treadmill that combines both style and substance, look no further than the Gymax folding treadmill. It has an LED touch display, rotating armrests, and a tablet holder.
Buy at Amazon

TRUE ES700 Elliptical

$3,699 $4,299
Expires soon
Transform your home workouts into that of a champion's with the TRUE ES700 elliptical, equipped with a slew of features, including its 14 built-in programs and accompanying virtual trainer.
Buy at ABT

Jfit Under-Desk Elliptical

$143 $150
Expires soon
Put the work in your workouts with the Jfit under-desk mini elliptical, allowing you to work at a desk without losing steps on your fitness tracker, regardless of whether you're sitting or standing.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Activity Tracker + Heart Rate - Black

$105 $130
Expires soon
Following Fitbit’s footsteps in stylish bands, Garmin released its most fashionable fitness tracker to date – the Vivosmart 4.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker Regular Fit - Midnight Blue

$80 $130
Expires soon
Looking for a lightweight yet feature-rich tracker to accompany you in your workouts and outdoor activities Garmin Visosmart HR is one of the best multisport smartwatches in the market.
Buy at Amazon

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

$400 $500
Expires soon
Tight on space? The 2-in-1 Goplus folding treadmill is a streamlined option that comes with both standing and under-desk modes for incredible versatility while featuring a minimalistic style.
Buy at Amazon

UMAY Under-Desk Treadmill

$360 $410
Expires soon
Don't have time to go to a gym? Not enough space in the garage? The UMAY treadmill is an excellent option to place at your work desk to stay fit while you get down to business.
Buy at Amazon

Fusion Motion Portable Gym with 8 Accessories

$110 $200
Expires soon
The Fusion Motion portable gym comes with heavy resistance bands, a triceps bar, ab roller wheel, pulleys and more accessories for building muscle and burning fat.
Buy at Amazon

Schwinn A40 Compact Elliptical Machine

$399 $599
Expires soon
Schwinn's Compact Elliptical Machine has 8 resistance levels, 6 user profiles, and 7 preset workout programs. Heart-rate handgrips monitor your exercise, heart rate, speed, time, and distance.
Buy at Amazon

MaxKare Magnetic Elliptical

$258 $300
Expires soon
Designed for efficient workouts, the MaxKare magnetic elliptical machine is noise-free, comes with eight resistance levels, and has its own LCD for smooth full-body workouts.
Buy at Amazon

NordicTrack T 8.5 S Treadmill with 1 year iFit membership

$1,579 $1,699
Expires soon
NordicTrack Treadmill with SMART-Response Motor for interval, speed, and endurance training. Includes a one-year iFit membership.
Buy at Amazon

XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 Folding Treadmill

$800 $1,600
Expires soon
The XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 folding treadmill is a well-rounded option that packs a whopping helping of functionality and style in one durable package.
Buy Now

ProForm 235 CSX Recumbent Bike

$330 $399
Expires soon
Proform CSX Recumbent bike with 18 workout apps, EKG pulse grip, and adjustable seat, and 275 pound weight capacity.
Buy at Amazon

Marcy Fan Exercise Bike with Air Resistance System

$167 $229
Expires soon
Exercise bike with air resistance for a full body workout with dual-action arms. Tension adjustments and built-in LCD tracker.
Buy at Amazon

MaxKare 2.5HP Folding Treadmill

$296 $400
Expires soon
When your home gym needs that extra stylistic push, this MaxKare electric treadmill offers a sleek facade that looks good in just about any setting, with 15 ready programs and an 8.5MPH max speed.
Buy at Amazon

Goyouth Folding Treadmill

$270 $360
Expires soon
The Goyouth folding treadmill is great for tight spaces and works well in both home and work environments. It's incredibly quiet, slip-resistant, and has 12 programs available to pick from.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 645, GPS Running Watch

$246 $400
Expires soon
The Garmin Forerunner 645 is designed primarily for runners, although it is capable of doing so much more. Easily download up to 500 songs right to your watch for enjoyment with wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Wakeman Fitness Extra-Thick Yoga Exercise Mat

$22 $32
Expires soon
The Wakeman Fitness Extra Thick Yoga Mat is slip-resistant and impact resistant. It is 71 inches long and 24 inches wide and features a convenient carry strap.
Buy at Walmart

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

$400 $529
Expires soon
Combination 2-in-1 folding treadmill and under-desk treadmill with 2.25-hp motor, Bluetooth speaker, and remote control.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym

$1,034 $1,099
Expires soon
The Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym has more than 26 strength exercises using Blowflex Quick Change Power Rods. Overall, there are more than 50 exercises for a total body workout.
Buy at Amazon

Trideer Ventilated Workout Gloves for Men & Women

$10 $18
Expires soon
All-purpose workout and exercise gloves with full palm protection, breathable back, and wrist strap. 30% Discount Code 3017C1YT
Buy at Amazon

Body Power 2-in-1 StepTrac

$380 $520
Expires soon
Get both a stepper and elliptical machine in one compact machine with the Body Power 2-in-1, designed with curve-crank technology for efficient exercise with no dead zones to worry about.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple

$105 $180
Expires soon
If you want a fitness tracker that's rich in fitness functionalities but also friendly on the pocket, the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ might just be what you’re looking for: even friendlier while now on sale!
Buy at Amazon

Life Fitness E5 Elliptical Cross-Trainer

$3,465 $3,850
Expires soon
Experience the full potential of an elliptical cross-trainer machine with the Life Fitness E5, designed for world-class Olympic workouts while providing a myriad of features that puts this at the top.
Buy at ABT

NordicTrack RW200 Rower

$800 $1,299
Expires soon
Get a total body workout with the NordiTrack RW200 Rower. Pivoting pedals allow multiple muscle focus and you can watch multiple built-in wokouts on the backlight display.
Buy at Best Buy

ANCHEER 2-in-1 Treadmill

$290 $400
Expires soon
Smart 2-in-1 under desk treadmill has a folding handrail. Fold the top speed is 2.5 mph, unfolded the top speed is 7.5 mph.
Buy at Amazon

BCAN 3.33-Ft. Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handrail

$114 $199
Expires soon
If you want a robust mini trampoline that both you and your kids can use to maximize your workouts, the BCAN 40-inch trampoline is the perfect workout companion, holding up to 330 pounds with ease.
Buy at Amazon

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

$392 $399
Expires soon
Treadmill has a 16-inch by 50-inch running surface and a 5-inch LCD. Manual incline setting and speeds to 10 mph. Folds to save space.
Buy at Amazon

Nautilus - U616 Upright Exercise Bike

$479 $900
Expires soon
The Nautilus U616 Upright Exercise Bike has 25 resistance levesl and 29 preset programs for interval training, weight loss, and cardio health.
Buy at Nautilus

NordicTrack Fusion CST Includes 1-Year iFit Membership

$1,999 $2,299
Expires soon
Ineractive strength training at home with a full body workout. Inlcudes cardio exercises and resistance workouts.
Buy at Best Buy

Nordic Track RW900 Rower with 1-Year iFit Membership

$1,599 $1,999
Expires soon
NordicTrack rower with a 22-inch touchscreen display, 26 controlled resistance levels, and a 1-year iFit membership.
Buy at Amazon

Naipo Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager

$130 $150
Expires soon
Naipos's Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun is lightweight at just 2 pounds with a thin handle that' easy is hold. Battery operated, 5 to 7 hours between charges. Full savings with coupon on-page.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex PR1000

$568 $799
Expires soon
Bowflex PR1000 has more than 25 exercises for your whole body. 200 pounds+ of Power Rod resistance and the bench converts to a rolling seat for rowing.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit - Ace 2 Activity Tracker - Night Sky

$50
Expires soon
With the Ace 2, kids can focus on living a healthy life. Best of all, this fitness tracker is perfect at delivering messages of encouragement when they hit their goals.
Buy at Best Buy

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle S22i Includes 1-Year iFit Membership

$2,045 $2,999
Expires soon
Work out at home with NordicTracks S22i upright exercise bike with a 22-inch HD display. Comes with a 1-year subscription to iFit with trainer-led exercise programs.
Buy at Amazon

Elliptical Machine Trainer

$300 $1,000
Expires soon
Featuring 8 levels of magnetic resistance, not-slip pedals, LCD digital monitor, pulse rate grips, and more.
Buy at Walmart

Echelon Row Smart Rowing Machine

$1,000 $1,300
Expires soon
Echelon smart roving machine includes both 90-degree and 180-degree swivels for full body workouts plus it has 32 resistance levels. Folding desgn for easy storage.
Buy at Best Buy

Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill with Device Holder

$343 $399
Expires soon
Space-saving folding treadmill has a 2.20 peak hp motor with speeds from 0.5 to 9 MPH and three manual incline levels.
Buy at Amazon

Nautilus R616 Recumbent Exercise Bike

$579 $1,000
Expires soon
Ride throughout the world with 29 workout programs an 25 resistance levels on the Natuilus R616 Recumbent bike.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch

$179 $200
Expires soon
Get a smartwatch, a fitness trainer, and a life coach all in one with Alexa built right in to cater to your every voice command.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill

$1,599
Expires soon
Bowflex remains one of the top fitness brands delivering quality machines for your at-home workouts. Enter code NEWU20 at checkout to get $100 off and free shipping.
Buy at Best Buy

Echanfit Folding Treadmill

$326 $346
Expires soon
The Echanfit folding treadmill comes with 15 pre-installed workout programs for you to get the most out of your cardio runs; and the best part? It has two cup holders.
Buy at Amazon
$30 Off with Coupon

MaxKare Elliptical Machine

$263
Expires soon
MaxKare folding home elliptical machine. 5IKG flywheel with magnetic resistance. Extra large pedals, LCD monitor, and quiet operation. $30 off with coupon.
Buy at Amazon

When are the best Prime Day fitness deals?

As in previous years, Amazon will offer the greatest number of sweet deals in all categories during the actual Prime Day 2020 event. However, again taking a clue from the online giant’s history of success with Prime Day, you’ll see a tempting selection of truly awesome deals during the week ahead of Prime Day 2020.

The trick here is deciding if a product price still has room to drop or if you should jump at one of the teaser deals — and there’s no single answer. Some products will indeed drop a bit more in price on the days of the actual event, but some won’t even be part of the Prime Day 2020 sale. The rule of thumb is, if you are looking for a specific product and see it at a mouth-watering price in the lead-up promotion, don’t hesitate to buy it and be happy. If the same product is discounted more deeply during the big event, you could but the cheaper one and return your first purchase.

What Prime Day fitness deals to expect

So, what kinds of deals on fitness equipment and accessories can you expect during Prime Day? Judging from fitness equipment deals and sales all during 2020, we think you may be surprised at how good the deals are. We’ve seen Proform and Nautilus cardiovascular exercise machines with discounts that approach and even surpass 50%. Make a shortlist ahead of time and be decisive because inventories may be lower than usual in this category. During most of 2020, equipment prices have changed every week on many super-popular items, as Amazon will sell at list price one week, drop the price 30% the next week, then cut the discount to 10%, and then back to list price.

As we’re nearing the end of the calendar year, also keep in mind that older models from previous years or even products that will soon be replaced by newer versions can have the very best prices of all. Amazon is famous for its time-limited lightning and flash deals. In both these cases, inventories can be relatively low, so act when you see the rower or elliptical machine you’ve had your eye on all year.

