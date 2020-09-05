Nowadays, most of us are staying at home much more than usual as it is our best bet to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. With constant access to our kitchen, some of us may already be nursing a food baby. Those who want to turn things back around can shift their focus and build themselves a home gym where they can work out and get those endorphins going again. And today, you can not only start trimming a couple inches off your waistline but also get the most bang for your buck when you take full advantage of the Labor Day sales. Lucky for you, we’ve scoured the internet for the top deals on gym equipment you just can’t afford to miss.

Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine — $235, was $400

If you’re looking for a full-body workout then the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW5515 Magnetic Rowing Machine might just be the one for you. It is engineered to strengthen and tone major muscle groups while increasing your stamina. What’s more, it is a solid bet for rowers of any size with its extra-long slide rail, and is suitable for all fitness levels, you can even consider it as a low-intensity alternative to the treadmill or elliptical. It is nonetheless an intense cardio workout that can help you burn calories. With eight levels of magnetic resistance, you sure can keep challenging yourself to get effective results every time.

Not having enough space is no issue at all as it comes with transportation wheels that would allow you enough portability to easily set up wherever you need be. You’ll then just have to roll it out to get started and tilt it upward when you’re all done. To keep your foot stable throughout the exercise and your hands free of calluses, it has non-slip foot pedals and foam grip handlebars. And with the convenient LCD console, you will never lose track of your progress.

Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill — $375, was $400

Treadmills are one of the most common gym equipment that can offer a predictable aerobic workout and yield maximum efficacy. Plus, it is one way you can run, walk, or jog without ever worrying about the weather. The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T4400 Folding Treadmill lets you do just that. The advantage it holds over running on the streets or on uneven terrain is that it reduces the amount of impact on your back, knees, and ankles with ample shock absorption. And so you never get bored of doing the same routine, it comes with nine built-in workout programs along with a speed range of 0.5 to 9-miles per hour and three manual incline options. This way, you can always switch things up and personalize your workout according to your current intensity level. Moreover, it has handrail controls that allow you to increase or decrease levels and also start, stop, and pause your workout without compromising your current data stats.

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T4400 Folding Treadmill features an LCD screen where you can always see your time, distance, speed, calories burned, and pulse. And so that you can stay connected, it has a device holder for your smartphone or tablet right above. With its soft drop system, you can easily fold and unfold your treadmill without breaking a sweat while the transportation wheels allow you to relocate easily.

NordicTrack GX 2.7 U Exercise Bike — $400, was $800

Another solid cardio machine included in our lineup is the NordicTrack GX 2.7 U Exercise Bike. It allows you to exercise your upper body and lower body at the same time without imposing a lot of stress or strain on your joints. Like a treadmill, it can simulate the act of running, walking, and jogging but only in place and with little to no impact since your body is fully supported. You can rely on its oversized cushion seat, which can be adjusted horizontally and vertically to keep you elevated and comfortable throughout your workout. It even has an AutoBreeze workout fan to keep you cool.

If you’re thinking of adding this to your morning or late night routine, there is no reason to fret about disrupting anybody. It has a silent magnetic resistance that ensures a quiet ride and an inertia-enhanced flywheel for smooth performance. Besides having 20 resistance levels, it also has 20 onboard workouts that were designed by certified trainers to help you reach your fitness goals. And if that isn’t enough, the NordicTrack GX 2.7 U Exercise Bike is also iFit-ready. To complete your experience, it features an aux port, bottle holder, EKG grip pulse, and front-mounted transport wheels to make set-up a breeze anywhere.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations