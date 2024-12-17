 Skip to main content
These RITFIT best seller home gym sets are on sale

Do you like working out? Want a viable home gym that allows you to do it all at home? Well, you’re in luck because RITFIT’s best-selling home gym sets are on sale for the holidays. Save big now and get yourself a working, multi-functional gym for your home, whether you’re putting it in your living room, garage, extra room, or, heck, out in the street with some holiday lights. Deck the halls.

RITFIT PLC01 + a free gift (10-pound bumper plates pair) — $330 $400 17% off

This leg extension and curl machine primarily allows you to work out your lower body. But thanks to its multi-functional design, you can still work out several different areas. That makes this an excellent option for anyone undergoing leg rehabilitation or leg strengthening. It’s sturdy, has four backrest angles with 12 adjustable range positions, and much more. Plus, it comes with a free gift even at a discounted price. You get a pair of 10-pound bumper plates to use with the system.

RITFIT BLP01 + a free gift (15-pound bumper plates pair) — $620 $800 22% off

The BLP01 is a 3-in-1 leg press, hack squat, and calf raise machine, with a 45-degree position for the backrest. The footboard is adjustable, with and adjustable leg press. More importantly, the efficient barbell plate storage offers a place to stow your free weights between workouts. This system comes with a free gift as well, even with the discount, which is a pair of 15-pound bumper plates.

RITFIT M1 + a free gift (dumbbells pair) — $1,000 $1,300 23% off

This system is a full-size Smith machine with a cable crossover system and a squat rack. I hate squats, personally, but maybe you don’t. The cable system allows you to get in a myriad of exercises, like low crossover, high crossover, chest press, mid rows, lat pushdowns, and beyond. The powerful storage system with weight hooks allows you to stow all your plates, which means they won’t be littering the floor in your workout space, and that’s always a plus. This set comes with a gift, as well, which is a pair of dumbbells.

