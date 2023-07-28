A great electric toothbrush is an important addition to your life. You’re only got one set of teeth after all, and who wants to go to the dentist for treatment that could have been avoided? While always a great investment, electric toothbrushes don’t have to cost a fortune either which is why we’ve picked out the best electric toothbrush deals around right now. Below are devices in varying price ranges that all should help keep your teeth cleaner than if you relied solely on manual brushing. Some even have cool smart features because the best smart home devices can be even more personal than the usual array you might be thinking of. Let’s take a look at the best.

Oral-B 3D White Battery Toothbrush — $8, was $9

For convenience, an electric toothbrush with a rechargeable battery is useful, but if you just need a quick solution for occasional use, the Oral-B 3D White Battery Toothbrush is cheap and effective. It comes with its own AA battery with replacements easily sourced. Its brush head has rubberized bristles while there’s an action cup that helps to whiten teeth by removing surface stains. It cleans with 14,000 strokes per minute so it’s speedy while highly capable of clearing away debris and reaching between teeth.

Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Toothbrush — $30, was $34

The Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Toothbrush is a great budget-priced electric toothbrush. It has a precision clean brush head that removes 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Gentle on teeth and the gums, its 2D cleaning action oscillates and rotates to break up and remove plaque with a choice of brush modes. There’s daily clean and sensitive depending on what you need on the day. At all times, a built-in quadrant timer breaks up the two minutes you should be brushing into four 30-second intervals so you know when to move to a different part of your mouth. With all the essentials, it’s hard to fault the Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Toothbrush at this price.

Colgate hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit — $46, was $80

Promising whiter teeth in just one week for many people, the Colgate hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit is ideal if you want some guidance. It has app support and Bluetooth connectivity so it can guide you to brush certain areas and better. A choice of three modes means you can choose the vibration level that suits you including normal, sensitive, and deep clean. As you brush, you earn points towards rewards giving you a sense of achievement. It also has a 2-minute timer feature, plus its battery lasts for you up to 10 days.

Burst Charcoal Black Electric Toothbrush — $50, was $90

The Burst Charcoal Black Electric Toothbrush is a little more stylish than most thanks to its different color options. It’s also powerful, promising healthier gums in two weeks compared to a manual toothbrush. Its brush head is made from high-quality and super soft, multi-length, interdental-cut PBT nylon bristles so it’s highly effective. A choice of three modes including whiten, sensitive, and massage gives you plenty of functionality, while the 2-minute smart timer reminds you when to switch to a different quadrant. Able to brush with 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, it’s a good option.

Aquasonic Black Series Pro Toothbrush — $69, was $90

The Aquasonic Black Series Pro Toothbrush provides an impressive 40,000 vibrations per minute. It also has four different modes including options for cleaning, soft/sensitive, whitening, and massaging your gums. Whichever mode you use, the two-minute timer gives you a heads-up on when to switch quadrants after 30 seconds. It also comes with six ProFlex brush heads so you can find the right one for your teeth and gum, alternating as needed. It also has a UV sanitizing base and UV travel case so its auto-timed UV lights kill 99.9% of germs after you’ve finished brushing.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Rechargeable Toothbrush — $300, was $340

Philips makes some of the best electric toothbrushes around so the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Rechargeable Toothbrush is a worthwhile investment. It uses sonic technology to drive fluid between your teeth much like a water flosser, while also still brushing too via the several brush heads included. Able to brush at up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute, it’s incredibly effective at cleaning thanks to this two-pronged form of attack. A digital display gives you insight into battery life with a long-lasting lithium-ion battery useful for those who travel frequently or simply hate to plug anything in. Smartphone app support helps coach you about coverage, along with ideal pressure and scrubbing.

