Best Nespresso deals: cheap espresso machines starting at $125

Bruce Brown
John Alexander
By and

There are many coffee makers, and brands that offer them, but few as renowned as Nespresso. If you’re searching for the best Nespresso deals in the U.S., you’re in good company. Nespresso’s outstanding single-serve espresso machines and coffee makers brew high-quality coffee and espresso with no waste and little mess. There are two licensed brands of Nespresso machines sold in the U.S., Breville and De’Longhi with many model variations for each brand. Because there is a lot to sort through, we found the best Nespresso deals and compiled them below. We also explore the major factors you should consider when choosing a Nespresso machine, which will help you find one that suits your particular java jonesing.

Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee and Espresso Machine — $125, was $169

Product still of the Nespresso Essenza.
The Nespresso Essenza Mini is ready to help you get your perfect cup with coffeeshop style quality. It features programmable buttons to help you get the coffee style you want based on the grounds you input. This purchase also includes a kit of capsules, containing a wide spectrum of flavors. The Nespresso Essenza Mini brews approximately 110mL of coffee, which is approximately half a cup, making it the perfect gift for bachelors and coffee people in tea families.

Nespresso BEC430TTN Pixie Espresso Machine — $140, was $230

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine product image and coffee.
This barista-grade machine is fast, versatile, smart, and ready to brew! It heats water to ideal coffee temperatures in just 25 seconds. You can brew two different cup sizes, including 1.35-ounce espressos and 5-ounce lungos. Each machine comes with a complimentary starter kit.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine — $143, was $179

Nespresso Vertuo Next
Available with an aerator (sold separately) this model is the machine only, and it’s ready to prepare single-serve espressos or coffees. It has a fast heat-up time, taking just 25 seconds. It’s versatile too, with three brew sizes, including five and eight-ounce increments. It’s an excellent way to brew gourmet-quality coffees at home, without the expensive price tags you’d pay at your average coffee shops. Give it a try if you haven’t! You’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker — $168, was $219

The Nespresso Vertuo displayed with cups, coffee, and pods.
This Nespresso machine is ready to make over 6.5 cups of coffee for you at a time. Of course to make all that coffee, it’ll take a lot of water. But with a removable 54oz water tank that you can take to the faucet with lugging the whole machine around, it will be easy to get. Don’t worry about setting parameters when you’re ready to get brewing, either, as the Nespresso Vertuo automatically adapts the brewing parameters based on the cup inserted, giving you quality coffee with no skill required.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine — $169, was $199

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso maker with aeroccinno.
For a bit more coffee, the Nespresso VertuoPlus brews 38 ounces at a time. Its 60 ounce water tank is large, but you can still save some space with it by positioning it where you want around the machine. All in all, the Nespresso VertuoPlus is approximately 15 x 16 x 9 inches, so having this ability to get the water tank in the right position can help you plot your space efficiently. As with the standard Vertuo, the VertuoPlus automatically adjusts its parameters based on the cup inserted, providing consistent results.

Of course, there are tons of additional coffee maker deals out there too, if you want to see what else is available!

How to choose a Nespresso machine

Whether you’re looking for the simplest, least expensive Nespresso or searching for a barista-level device because instant single-serve Keurig deals won’t cut it anymore, you have plenty of choices. The following is a list of factors and features and useful buying advice to consider in choosing a Nespresso machine for yourself or as a gift.

  • Nespresso, Breville, or De’Longhi: Nespresso sells coffee and espresso in pods. Nespresso does not manufacture coffee makers or espresso machines but licenses other companies to use the Nespresso brand name and make the machines. Breville and De’Longhi are the two companies licensed to manufacture and sell Nespresso machines in the U.S. Both companies sell a wide range of Nespresso machines, and it can get confusing because, other than styling, the features are often nearly identical. Whether you buy a Breville or De’Longhi machine, however, they are both the real deal.
  • Original or Vertuo: There are two types of Nespresso machines, which the company calls the Original line and Vertuo line machines. Each type works with different capsules. Original capsule machines brew coffee with 19-bar pressure extraction and can brew two sizes, from 1.35 ounces to 5 ounces. There are also third-party brands of capsules that work in Original machines. Nespresso Vertuo machines brew using extraction plus centrifugal force, spinning up to 7,000 times a second. Vertuo capsules have bar codes that instruct the machines on how to brew the coffee. You can brew in five different sizes with Vertuo machines, from 1.35 ounces to 14 ounces. Nespresso creates the same flavors for each line of machines.
  • Brew sizes: European-style espresso and coffee drinks range from 1.35-ounce single shots to 5-ounce lingo brews. You can also create a double shot 2.7-ounce drink with both capsule sizes. If you prefer American-style 8-ounce cups or 14-ounce brews for travel mugs, choose a Vertuo machine.
  • Water reservoir: The larger the Nespresso machine’s water reservoir, the more cups can be brewed without refilling. The larger machines take up more counter space, however.
  • Milk frothers: Some of the higher-end Original line Nespresso machines have integrated milk frothers. Lower-cost Nespresso Original machines and all current Vertuo machines need external frothers. Breville and De’Longhi both sell Nespresso machines bundled with separate Aeroccino milk frothers.
  • Space: Original-line Nespresso machines with integrated frothers and both types of machines with large water reservoirs take up a good deal of counter space. Most machines have a water reservoir in the rear, which reduces width, but some have the tank on the side. Smaller Original line machines, such as the Pixie and the Essenza Mini machines, take up the least space.
  • Budget: Nespresso’s Original line machine list prices range from $150 to $600. Vertuo line list prices start at $160 and go up to $300. Deals are common for both lines, and you can often find all but the most expensive models for less than $200.

