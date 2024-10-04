 Skip to main content
This Breville espresso machine deal might not last through Prime Day

By
Breville Barista Touch Automatic Espresso Machine - Stainless Steel
Breville

A steaming-hot caffeinated beverage makes the world go round, and we can’t think of a better brand than Breville for all your espresso-making needs. For years, the company has produced some of the most advanced espresso machines on the market, and unfortunately, they’re also some of the most expensive devices for your kitchen. We’re always looking for espresso machine deals, though, and we came across this great Breville offer:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Breville the Barista Touch Espresso Machine through Amazon for $800. At full price, this model sells for $1,000.

Why you should buy the Breville the Barista Touch Espresso Machine

Available in four colorways, the Breville Touch is built to handle just about any hot beverage brewing you can think of. Measuring 12.52 inches wide and 16.03 inches tall, you won’t need a ton of countertop space for this appliance, and it’s also lightweight enough to move around should real estate become a concern.

Thanks to Breville’s impressive ThermoJet heating system, the Touch is ready to start brewing in as little as three seconds. Just place your favorite mug on the drip tray and use the LCD touchscreen to swipe and select from several espresso blends, including Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, etc. You’ll even be able to customize your beverages by adjusting strength, grind size and dose, temperature, and milk texture. Speaking of which, the Touch comes with an Auto Milk Frother for smooth and perfect foam every time.

You’ll get everything you need to start whipping up divine espressos, including a portafilter, milk jug, tamper, descaling agent, cleaning tablets, and a handful of other accessories. It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, though, so it’s probably best to make your purchase in the next couple of days!

Save $200 when you purchase the Breville the Barista Touch Espresso Machine through Amazon. And if you’re looking for more morning beverage devices, you should check out our list of the best coffee maker deals. We also have a more general list of Amazon deals for you to look through.

