Prime Day portable power station deals: generators under $100

BLUETTI AC240 portable power station used in a canyon, outdoors
With the arrival of this year’s Prime Day deals, most families will be taking advantage of discounts on expensive necessities. That includes stuff you may have put off the rest of the year, like a portable generator. We’ve collected the best deals we can find on portable power stations, which include Jackery Prime Day deals, BLUETTI and more.

Best Prime Day portable power station deals

Camper using Yoshino BT4000 SST power station to cook
If you’re thinking about buying from this year’s Prime Day portable power station deals, you’re going to have to hurry because stocks may already be running out, especially for some of the more popular models. That’s because they don’t come cheap, so shoppers will always be on the lookout for potential savings when buying them. It won’t be a good idea to wait until the last minute of Prime Day before completing your purchase of a portable power station, so push forward with the transaction right now.

  • Jackery Explorer 100 Plus (99Wh) —
  • BLUETTI Portable Power Station (268Wh) —
  • Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 (293Wh) —
  • EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Max 500 (499Wh) —
  • BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC70 (768Wh) —

How to choose a portable power station on Prime Day

With all of the portable power stations that are on sale for Prime Day, choosing the one to buy may look like an impossible task. However, we’re here to help you with your decision, which should begin with the brand. Since this device deals with electricity, dependability and safety are of utmost importance, so you’re going to want to stick to tried-and-tested brands in the portable power station space such as Anker, EcoFlow, Jackery, and Bluetti. You wouldn’t want to buy a portable power station that suddenly doesn’t work when you really need it, or worse, one that will put you or your loved ones in danger.

There are several characteristics that you should take a look at when choosing a portable power station. First and foremost, you’re going to have to determine the capacity that you need by computing the watt-hours required for the electronic devices that you’re planning to plug into it. In general though, you should get the highest capacity that you can afford. You should also take a look at the charging outputs of the portable power station, which may include AC outlets, USB-A ports and USB-C ports, to make sure that they’ll work with your devices. Charging inputs may also be a factor, especially if you’re planning to charge the device using solar panels, and if you’re thinking about using your portable power station outdoors, water resistance and weatherproofing would be important to protect them from the elements.

We highly recommend setting a budget for your purchase from Prime Day portable power station deals, and you should get the model with the largest capacity and the most advanced features that you can afford. With the discounts of the shopping holiday, you’ll be able to buy a portable power station that was previously out of reach, so make the purchase while you still can.

How we chose these portable power station Prime Day deals

The primary goal of our recommendations for Prime Day portable power station deals is to make sure that you get the most value for your hard-earned money, so we made sure that we’ve highlighted devices that are worth buying. We picked portable power stations made by different manufacturers, with budget-friendly to premium prices, and with a variety of features, so that there will be options for everyone.

Amazon is not the only source of discounts for portable power stations during Prime Day, as competitors such as Best Buy and Walmart have also launched discounts of their own to try to draw traffic to their websites. That’s good news for shoppers, because that means prices will keep getting lower as the retailers try to keep up with each other. The offers that we’ve featured above are the lowest prices for these portable power stations across all websites, and we’ll keep checking as Prime Day progresses to make sure that you’ll be able to get them with the biggest savings possible.

