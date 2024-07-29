Grabbing yourself a treadmill can be a great way to stay on point for your fitness and exercise goals, especially now as the weather gets hotter and it’s more difficult to run or jog outside. Even though treadmills can be a bit pricey, you’ll be happy to know that there are a lot of great deals on treadmills you can take advantage of, which we’ve collected below. You may also want to check out some other fitness deals if you’re shopping, including some of these NordicTrack deals and elliptical machine deals for a few more options.

Sperax Treadmill and Walking Pad — $250, was $330

While being able to fold up isn’t exactly an unusual quality for a treadmill, this item from Sperax does it quite intelligently by encouraging you to use the treadmill as a walking pad while the hand rail is down. If you have a standing desk, this can be used quite intelligently as a way to get some steps in while working. Meanwhile, the handrail up mode can be used at speeds up to 10 kilometers per hour, which can get you ready for a sub 30 on that 5K you’ve been talking about getting around to for years now. The Sperax fits runners and walkers up to 280 pounds and supports all of them with a shock-reducing, sound insulating thread.

Costway 800W Folding Treadmill — $270, was $310

This one is a bit smaller in size (and can get even smaller by folding) but if it is the right size for you then this could easily qualify as your personal best fitness deal of the moment. The Costway 800W Folding Treadmill has a running area of 39 x 14 inches and a weight capacity of up to 220 pounds. If you can fit it, you’ll enjoy its LCD display, where you can find out information like your heart rate, current speed (this treadmill goes up to 6.5 MPH), total distance, and calories burned.

Umay Fitness Home Auto-Folding Incline Treadmill — $290, was $370

The Umay Fitness Home Auto-Folding Incline Treadmill is a solid middle-ground option if you want to upgrade to something that will give you a bit more versatility in your cardio workout. It has 12 running programs for you to pick from and three levels of manual incline to add a little bit more difficulty. You also get pulse sensors, a very quiet brushless motor, and automatic folding, a nice feature that you don’t often see at the price point.

Redliro Walking Pad Treadmill with Incline — $310, was $390

While there tends to be a lot of folks on running and jogging, for those who have difficulty doing both, walking is a much safer and comfortable way to exercise, and the Redliro Walking Pad Treadmill is perfect for that. There are 12 preset programs you can pick from, but there is a manual mode where you can set goals like calories or distance if you want to get something a bit more specific. It’s also worth noting that the slower walking pace would probably fit stand-up desks more, especially since the screen is on the remote itself, so you can control it entirely without touching the treadmill itself.

Hccsport 3 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill — $350, was $470

Even though the Hccsport 3 in-1 Under Desk Treadmill is ostensibly marketed as an under-desk treadmill, it has the unique feature of coming with its own removable desk. That makes it a great option for those who don’t want to buy or move their whole setup to a separate standing desk. As for speed, it has a 3.5 HP motor that lets you go as fast as eight miles per hour, and the 16.5-inch width belt should give you ample room to walk, jog, or run if you want to. The six shock absorbers should also give you a much smoother experience when working out.

Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill with Auto Incline — $471, was $529

If you’re looking for more of a workout, the Sunny Health & Fitness might be the treadmill you want to go for, especially since it has an auto incline that can steadily increase the difficulty. It also has quite a few fancy features, such as the BMI calculator, but it also has speakers to hook your musing into and pulse sensors for heart rate. There are also quick-select buttons for various speeds in 2-mile-per-hour increments, as well as similar buttons on the arms, as well as start/stop buttons so you can control the treadmil while using the pulse meter pads.

Echelon Stride Sport Auto-Fold Compact Treadmill — $814, was $900

The Echelon Stride Sport provides a compact, folding treadmill that still has a strong, surrounding arm support. Speeds go up to 12.4 MPH and you can adjust between 12 incline levels. The 60-inch running track has shock-supporting rubber built into it and supports runners up to 300 pounds. If you need a fitness app to get you motivated, you’ll enjoy the 30-day subscription to Echelon Fit, where you can join 40+ daily live classes or select one from 15,000+ on demand classes. All you’ll need is a tablet to set up on the tablet holder at the front of the machine.

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1250 — $1,599, was $1,999

NordicTrack is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to fitness equipment, and if you want to take your game to the next level, the NordicTrack Commercial Series 1250 will do that for you. The big selling point is the 10-inch HD touchscreen, which you can use to stream iFIT workouts and give that extra edge to your training. You do get a 30-day free trial to the iFIT family plan when buying the machine to test it out, but you will have to get a subscription after, which comes to $180/year for an individual plan or $369/year for the family plan, so do be sure to bake that into the cost of buying the NordicTrack Commercial Series 1250.