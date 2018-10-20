Digital Trends
The best treadmills of 2018

Gia Liu
By

Running is one of the most popular types of exercise, whether you’re working out on home equipment, pounding the pavement outdoors, or using a gym. And it can be a great component to include in your fitness routine. The exercise of running can burn up to 900 calories per hour, melting away fat and strengthening your muscles at the same time. Compared to running outdoors, you’re a lot safer staying indoors on the cushioned track of a good treadmill, where you can avoid the hard concrete and vehicle traffic.

It can be a challenge to find the perfect treadmill for your home, though. With so many options on the market, from treadmill desks to the $4,000 ultra-premium new Peloton Tread, all with different features, there’s a lot to consider. To simplify the shopping process for you, we’ve done the research and rounded up the best treadmills on the market right now, in different price ranges. With the help of our guide, you’ll hopefully be able to select the treadmill that best suits your goals, budget, and home. Read on for the best treadmills money can buy.

Confidence Power Plus Motorized Electric Treadmill ($200)

best treadmills 86

For its affordable price tag, this treadmill gives you what you need: a no-frills, back-to-basics machine that will allow you to run comfortably in your own home. The LED display lets you monitor your workout, control the speed, and switch modes. Plus the treadmill folds down to a more portable size and also has wheels, making it easy to store away or even transport in a vehicle. Many customers also convert this small machine into a walking treadmill desk, although the parts are not included for this conversion. The treadmill is simple to assemble by yourself, but you also have the option of paying for expert assembly on Amazon for an additional $81.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Weslo Cadence G 5.9 Treadmill ($309)

best treadmills 81iqwbyze l

This entry-level Weslo treadmill is easy on the wallet, while not skimping on helpful features. The model includes heart rate monitoring and six different personal trainer workouts, features you normally won’t find on an entry-level model. Heart rate monitoring helps you keep tabs on your body and improve your fitness level, ensuring you’re challenging yourself in a healthy way and getting the most out of your workout. This treadmill also features two-position incline, if you’d like to add another component of challenge to your run. If you’re new to running or working out, this treadmill takes the guesswork out of the equation.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

LifeSpan TR1200i Folding Treadmill ($899)

best treadmills 61k1n36tz0l

This best-selling LifeSpan treadmill offers 21 different training programs that will help you get a better workout, whether your aim is to lose weight or train as an athlete. The model also includes heart rate programs with Bluetooth connectivity, a helpful feature that lets you monitor how your body is responding to the intensity of the workout. The treadmill will even monitor your steps, to let you know how close you are to reaching your recommended 10,000 daily (you are tracking that, aren’t you?). Thanks to the 2.5-inch front rollers and 2-inch rear rollers, the treadmill stays pretty quiet, and the 2-ply belt is durable enough to stay in great condition even after years of use. Want to add some intensity to your workout? The LifeSpan also offers up to 15 percent incline. Not only is the size of this treadmill already quite compact and lightweight, but it can also be folded to maximize portability.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

ProForm Pro 2000 Treadmill ($1,244)

best treadmills 81elyrcfhrl

This ProForm treadmill is packed with cool features that any runner could get a lot of use out of. The 7-inch backlit LCD screen gives you a clear view of your workout data, so you don’t have to squint while you’re trying to run. The treadmill also comes with 3-inch digitally amplified long-throw speakers, which let you enjoy tunes, videos, and more as you put one foot in front of the other. In terms of the incline, this ProForm model is pretty unique: It has the ability to simulate downhill running with up to 3 percent decline, adding yet another component to your workout. The heart rate monitor comes with Bluetooth compatibility, so you can use the wireless chest strap to keep an eye on your heart rate throughout your run. The treadmill also includes lifetime frame and motor warranty, a five-year warranty for parts, and a two-year warranty for labor. Purchase on Amazon, and you get free expert assembly to boot.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

NordicTrack X22i Incline Trainer ($2,999)

best treadmills ntl29016 gallery2 xxl 87684

NordicTrack may be the most recognizable brand of exercise equipment there is, and this model is one of the best from the company. The 22-inch touchscreen is huge and lets you stream studio workouts as you run, with personal trainers offering motivation and guidance and empowering you to get to the end of your workout. You can also run anywhere in the world, with workout experiences that will show you vistas from Thailand to Paris. You can significantly increase your calorie burn by taking advantage of the machine’s incline and decline, with a maximum of 40 percent incline or 6 percent decline, simulating the real-world terrain you’d experience when hiking a mountain. The running surface is also designed to be comfortable for your joints, thanks to the shock-absorbing cushion on the track.

Buy one now from:

NordicTrack

