The best meal kit delivery deals for March 2020: Blue Apron, Gobble, Hello Fresh

Don’t let being stuck at home stand in the way of a nutritious dinner. Sign up for a meal kit service like Blue Apron and have all the (fresh) ingredients — portioned and ready to cook — delivered to your door. Never tried a meal kit before, or maybe you already have a subscription to one but want to try something different? Don’t miss these fantastic meal kit delivery deals.

Just keep in mind that these offers are only valid for new customers. To be clear, that’s first-time customers to each service and not to the meal kits scene as a whole. This means you won’t be able to try Hello Fresh on the cheap if you’ve used it before, but you can still take EveryPlate for a test drive if you never had one of its beloved budget boxes left on your doorstep.

Today’s Best Meal Kit Delivery Deals

Blue Apron
Save $60 On First Three Boxes

The way Blue Apron works is simple: There are twelve different meals on offer each week, with at least three of them vegetarian and one containing seafood, as well as four low-calorie options. These are split between three menus: Signature and Vegetarian, which have enough ingredients for two servings per meal and Signature for Four with enough stuff for, well, four.

Gobble
50% OFF First Box + Free Shipping

Gobble

Bridging the gap between the convenience of fast food and the nutrition of home-cooked, Gobble comes with ingredients that have been pre-chopped and par-cooked and can be finished in 15 minutes or less. There are two menus: Lunch and Dinner. Both are refreshed weekly and always contain at least three low-calorie and two vegetarian meals, and one seafood option.

Home Chef
Save $25 On Your First Four Orders

Home Chef carries the largest variety of meal kits, offering up to 38 choices week in, week out. All meals are customizable. Don’t like beef? Swap it for chicken. Rather have broccoli than kale? You’re the boss. After something quick and easy? Consider an oven-ready meal, which comes with everything pre-chopped and ready to bake (Home Chef even throws in a cooking tray!).

Martha & Marley Spoon
$30 OFF First Order With Coupon Code: FLMSPA30

One of the more high-end meal kits out there, Martha & Marley Spoon — the brainchild of Martha Stewart — squeezes fine dining into a box. Just like the others, the recipes change weekly. One thing stays the same, though. There are always 22 recipes, spanning five menus: Health & Diet, Vegetarian & Vegan, Meat & Fish, Under 30 Minutes, and Family-Friendly.

Sun Basket
$35 OFF First Order + 4 FREE Gifts 

If you pride yourself on only eating organic, non-GMO meat and vegetables stored in recyclable containers, then look no further than Sun Basket. There’s something for everyone, too. Paleo? Vegetarian? Pescatarian? Diabetic? You’ll find no shortage of recipes. All of the meals are nutritionist-approved too, coming in somewhere in the region of 500 to 800 calories per serving.

Looking for more must-have offers? Head over to our curated Deals Hub.

