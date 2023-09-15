Best bidet deals: toilet attachments as cheap as $20

Keeping your butt clean is a high priority for healthy living. The pandemic-related toilet paper shortages brought home the tissue issue when we couldn’t find TP easily. It was an uncomfortable surprise, to say the least! With those shortages, many people sought alternative cleansing methods after using the toilet. The toilet paper shortage is over, but many people have found that they like a bidet or bidet toilet seat better. The choices range from add-on attachments to a regular seat, a full seat assembly with niceties such as hot or cold water, heated seats, and warm air drying to full toilet replacements. We rounding the best bidet toilet deals regularly so you can shop the best deals available today, which you’ll find below.

Ophanie Ultra-Slim Bidet Attachment — $20, was $40

If you want to try a bidet but aren’t ready for a big commitment yet, this attachment for your toilet is the perfect solution. Meant to be attached quickly, with just a couple of unscrewings required, and with a cheap price as well, the Ophanie Ultra-Slim Bidet attachment is just as easily removed and forgotten about as attached. The dual nozzle design is made to work for female bodies as well as male, has a self-cleaning feature, and should absolutely reduce your toilet paper usage. So, give it an experimental try while it is at this low price where you won’t regret it if it doesn’t end up being to your liking.

Veken Self-Cleaning Dual Nozzle Toilet Bidet Attachment — $25, was $40

Veken’s attachable bidet has attractive knobs and a clean finish on its control panel that make it immediately appear hygienic and inviting, even for those uninitiated with the devices. In fact, the quality continues throughout the system, as the water inlet is also a premium stainless steel as opposed to the cheaper plastic you might’ve seen around this price range before. It features a dual nozzle system, with rear and feminine care (as selectable by the rear knob) and an adaptable pressure gauge for your comfort. Cleaning the nozzles is done at your command and can be done both before and after use, giving a sense of relief at all times while using the Veken.

Arofa Handheld Toilet Bidet Sprayer — $30, was $43

This one is a bit different than your standard bidet. It’s more like a house line that you can use indoors. A secondary detachable shower head, so to speak. You can use it like a handheld bidet, but there are more use cases, too. The manufacturer suggests things like using it (on its lower power settings) to wash your puppy or baby. You can also water plants with it, clean up stains on your clothes, etc. Basically, any time you wish you had a garden hose indoors, this could work. Don’t let a lack of creativity put you off on this product, though, as it is still a bidet through and through. As it is meant to be mounted outside of the toilet bowl it stays rather clean. Additionally, your ability to control exactly where the water goes gives you more freedom to wash as you please and accommodates more body shapes than traditional bidets.

SAMODRA Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment — $35, was $50

The SAMODRA Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment uses a premium control panel that eschews the typical knob layout for mode selection. This allows for precise and quick mode switches. It is designed to fit most toilets and the connection between the toilet bowl and the seat is only 0.19 inches long, creating no seat lift for most toilet bowl models. The SAMODRA Bidet Toilet Seat uses a dual spray design that provides a front spray suitable for female bodies.

LUXE Bidet NEO 120 — $37, was $40

The LUXE Bidet NEO 120 provides a single nozzle, rear-facing bidet. Much like the device itself, the installation is really simple, with all parts (including tools) being included. One thing the LUXE Bidet NEO 120 takes a stand on is not being slim. Slim designs, according to the manufacturer, are more fragile and flimsy than the style the NEO 120 uses. Furthermore, LUXE continues, they don’t prevent gaps. And if you have any difficulty, the company provides US-based support plus plenty of FAQs and video guides online. Tap the button below to check and see if your toilet’s dimensions will work with the LUXE Bidet NEO 120.

ALPHA BIDET JX Elongated Bidet Toilet Seat — $410, was $499

For a more premium experience, you can try the ALPHA BIDET JX Elongated Bidet Toilet Seat. It’s a full toilet cover and seat replacement that provides a comfortable heated seat, quiet operation, and an LED bowl light up for those midnight treks to the bathroom. An oscillating pattern on the nozzle makes sure everything gets clean. If that makes you worried about extra water, or the problem of staying wet after using a bidet goes away here, there is also a warm air dryer to help you feel perfectly refreshed after each use. Finally, be sure to check out the remote which lets you comfortably operate the bidet from whatever sitting position you like.

How to choose a bidet

Bidets are not that familiar to most Americans, so choosing the right one for you may prove to be harder than you think — but a bidet is worth it.

The first thing to consider is money. Although a bidet will save you money in the long run (on the toilet paper cost), they aren’t a drop in the bucket. A whole unit can cost upwards of $1,000, while a decent toilet seat attachment will set you back north of $100. The price of the bidet toilet seat or actual bidet is dependent on several factors. The first factor is electric or non-electric. Almost all cheaper bidets are non-electric — they work using the water pressure in your home. Electric bidets are often loaded with extras such as heated seats, increased adjustable water pressure, ambient noise that muffles nature’s sounds, and more. Most electric units also come with a remote.

The second factor is water temperature. Almost all bidets offer heated water because cold water on sensitive areas is a no-no. Some models have their own tank that heats and holds warm water, while others are connected to your home’s hot water supply to get the job done. Brands such as SmartBidet and Bio Bidet have available warm air drying on some models, too, although user reviews suggest that a final pat down may be in order. SmartBidet is alone in offering replaceable cleaning nozzles.

Self-cleaning nozzles are the next factor to consider. Having the ability to clean the nozzle before using it is a nice feature and feels more sanitary overall. Since some splashing occurs inside the toilet bowl when using it, the ability to quickly rinse the nozzle is a definite positive.

Next comes the question of attachment, full seat, or entire fixture. Most attachment bidets are mechanical. If you don’t want an attachment hanging off the side of your toilet, a seat is the way to go. Seats are more expensive than attachments, but some offer additional features such as heated seats and slow-close lids. Though way more expensive than an attachment or seat, the features are unparalleled when it comes to a whole fixture. Most of them have heater water and seat with adjustable levels for each, adjustable water pressure, slow-close lid, electronic controls in the form of a remote or attached side panel, a nozzle (or multiple nozzles) that has adjustable positions, and more.

Finally, installation. You’ll want to go with a toilet seat attachment like Tushy if you want to install it yourself. Anything more complicated and you may need to call the contractors in. Even if you’re going to install the bidet yourself, if you have to plug it in for features like warm water and heated seats, you may find you’ll want to hire an electrician to add an outlet close to the toilet, which isn’t a standard location in most U.S. homes. Otherwise you may find you need to run an extension cord up and over your mirror to plug in the bidet near the double outlet usually placed near the light switch.

