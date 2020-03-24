The best bidets for 2020

In many countries around the world, bidets are commonplace. The United States is starting to catch on to the idea of a fresh fanny thanks to these water-squirting devices. If you’re looking to add a bidet to your bathroom, we’re here to help. We’ve searched and found the best bidets so you don’t have to. Bidets come in many different types, so we’ve included both easy-to-install bidets you attach to toilet seats and full-on bidet/toilet combos.

The best luxury toilet and bidet combo: Kohler Numi

It really doesn’t get better than the Kohler Numi. The Numi is a toilet with a bidet built in, but there are so many more features than just being a combo. The Numi can play music while you go and can even heat the seat and your feet at the same time for ultimate comfort. Up to six people can save their personal washing preferences, too, so this bidet bot always knows what your tushy needs.

The best bidet for a family: Coway Bidetmega 400R

The Coway Bidetmega 400R is a bidet toilet seat with features that everyone in the family will love. It has a night light for late-night bathroom runs, a heated seat, a posterior dryer, a nozzle setting for ladies, and a child mode for the kids. The water temperature can be customized to just how you like it, as well. The Bidetmega also features Braille for the sight impaired.

The best affordable bidet/toilet combo: Woodbridge Luxury

The Woodbridge Luxury is your best choice if you’re looking for a toilet with a built-in bidet with plenty of luxurious features, but at an affordable price. The Woodbridge features a posterior, feminine, and pulsating wash, along with adjustable water pressure, a water filter, water heater, air dryer, and a heated seat with five temperature settings. It even has a massage setting to rejuvenate your backside.

The best budget bidet seat: Brondell Swash 1400

The Brondell Swash 1400 bidet toilet seat is more affordable than most of its competitors, but it still has a lot of great features that make it quite luxurious for the price. Its most standout feature is that it uses nanotechnology sterilization to keep the spray nozzle pristine and a deodorizer to keep your bathroom smelling fresh. It also includes a seat warmer, water warmer, and an aerated wash (the bubbles in the water are supposed to get you cleaner).

The best luxury bidet seat: Euroto Toilet Bidet

The Euroto Toilet Bidet has just about every feature you could want from a bidet toilet seat. It has a front and back wash, a massaging wash, an oscillating air dryer, heated seat, night light, dual nozzles, a deodorizer, pre-mist, and a water filter so your bum is getting only the cleanest water. It even has “skin sensor technology” that keeps the toilet seat flexible and more comfortable for long sitting periods.

The best bidet toilet seat: BioBidet Bliss BB2000

The BioBidet Bliss BB2000 is the best bidet toilet seat for most homes. It includes a nightlight, warm water, a heated seat, and air drying, but also includes a little extra when it comes to cleaning. It has both front and back washes, plus an oscillating wide clean, a massage feature, and aerated washes.

