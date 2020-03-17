  1. Smart Home
These are the best Google Home and Google Nest deals for March 2020

By

Digital voice assistants are handy to have around the house so you can just say, “Hey, Google,” or “Alexa” to play music, ask questions, make a voice or video call, or control smart home devices throughout your home. We monitor all the best Google Home deals and Google Nest Mini deals so you can stay up to date on what’s available and where to get the best prices.

Today’s best Google Home deals and Google Nest deals

  • Google Home Mini$39 ($10 off)
  • Google Home Mini (Aqua) & Frozen II Book Bundle$39 ($10 off)
  • Google Nest Mini$49
  • Google Home Mini – Chalk, 2-Pack$68 ($30 off)
  • Google Home – Smart Speaker & Google Assistant$99 ($30 off)
  • Google Home Max$299 ($100 off)

Google Home Mini - Chalk, 2-Pack

$68 $98
Expires soon
Save on a 2-pack of Google Home Mini smart speakers and use Google Assistant voice commands to play music, ask questions, and control your smart home.
Buy at Walmart

Google Nest Hub

$129
Expires soon
Identical to the Google Home Hub, the Google Nest Hub has a 7-inch display with ambient light and color sensing. A full-range speaker and far-field microphone respond to Google Assistant commands.
Buy at Walmart

Google Home Mini (Aqua) & Frozen II Book Bundle

$39 $54
Expires soon
Say "Hey Google, let's read along with Disney and th Google Home Mini will play relevant sound effects. Works with Frozen II and other select Disney titles.
Buy at Walmart

Google Home Max

$299 $399
Expires soon
Google Home Max produces the best audio of the Google Home smart speakers. The Home Max has dual 4.5-inch woofers for deep bass and two tweeters for crystal-clear high frequency sound.
Buy at Walmart

Google Home - Smart Speaker & Google Assistant

$99 $129
Expires soon
The original Google Assistant smart speaker, the google Home plays music, answers your questions, and controls other Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices.
Buy at Walmart

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) - Chalk

$49
Expires soon
The Google Nest Mini is the second-generation Mini-format smart speaker. Control with Google Assistant voice commands to play music, ask questions, and control compatible smart home devices.
Buy at Walmart

A beginner’s guide to Google Home and Google Nest

Choosing among the several Google Home smart speakers and the Google Nest Mini is a reasonably simple process. Thinking of the features you need in advance will help you avoid disappointment.

Here are the fundamental differences between the Google Home smart speakers and the Google Nest Mini.

The least expensive choice is the Google Home Mini. This small device plays OK music for background listening and does an excellent job of picking out your voice commands amid all the other noises in the average home.

The second-generation small format device, the Google Nest Mini, has twice the sound power and slightly better ability to hear commands. For $10 more than the Google Home Mini, you may choose to buy the newer device.

If you want better music quality than either Mini can provide, the next step up is the original Google Home smart speaker. Audiophiles might not say much about the sound improvement, but the Google Home can fill a room with music. If you want a big sound, the Google Home Max is your best choice. The Home Max costs six to eight times as much as a Google Mini, but if you’re looking for a smart speaker that can respond to your commands and produce party-size music, consider the Google Home Max.

There is a good chance you will buy additional smart speakers in time as you get used to the convenience of information, sound, and home control at the tip of your tongue. If you start with one of the less expensive models, you can always up-level with your next purchase.

What’s the difference between Google Home and Google Nest?

There are three Google Home devices: The original Google Home smart speaker, the Google Home Mini, and Google Home Max. The Google Nest Mini is a second-generation version of the original Google Home Mini.

The Google Nest Mini has better overall sound production with more bass than the first-generation Google Home Mini and adds a third microphone for better far-field voice recognition. The Nest Mini adds a screw-mounting slot on the back of the device, and the fabric cover on the top of the Next Mini is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Do Google Home and Google Nest have Bluetooth?

Google Home and Google Nest Mini do have Bluetooth to connect to speakers, headsets, and other Bluetooth devices.

Do Google Home and Google Nest work with Ring?

Google Home devices and the Google Nest Mini can work with Ring devices. First, link your Ring devices to your Google account, and then you can manage your Ring Video Doorbell and other Ring devices with Google Assistant. With Google Assistant compatibility, you can take advantage of Ring Video Doorbell Deals.

Do Google Home and Google Nest work with Alexa?

Google Home devices and the Google Nest Mini do not work with Amazon Alexa.

