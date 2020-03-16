  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Stuck inside? These are the best home gym deals for March 2020

By

We didn’t need the coronavirus to remind us that working out and exercise in general is good for our health, but since COVID-19 is here, this might be time to look for home gym deals.  Unfortunately, commercial gyms and health clubs are breeding grounds for germs and are being closed indefinitely, so it’s time to think about a backup plan. Now might be the time to build that home gym you’ve been thinking of. We scoured the web looking for cheap home gym equipment and found an excellent selection.

Today’s best home gym deals

  • Gold’s Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower$105
  • Fuel Pureformance Home Gym with 125 lb Weight Stack$200 ($35 off)
  • Goplus Multifunctional Home Gym Station Workout Machine$330 ($360 off)
  • Soozier 100 lb Stack Multi-Exercise Home Fitness Station Gym Machine$380 ($166 off)
  • Marcy Pro MWM-988 Home Gym System 150 Pound Adjustable Weight Stack Machine$400 ($100 off)
  • Marcy Pro MWM-988 Home Gym System$400 ($100 off)
  • Bowflex Blaze Home Gym$490 ($210 off)
  • Marcy Pro Full Cage and Weight Bench Personal Home Gym$700 ($40 off)
  • Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym$799 ($200 off)
  • Bowflex Blaze Home Gym$800 ($160 off)
  • Marcy Smith Cage Workout Machine Total Body Training Home Gym System$1,000 ($500 off)

Fuel Pureformance Home Gym with 125 lb Weight Stack

$200 $235
Expires soon
The Fuel Pureformance Home Gym has a 125-weight stack, foam padding for comfort, and a power glide pulley system. Get a total workout in your home with easy changes and adjustments.
Buy at Walmart

Gold's Gym Trainer 720 Treadmill

$599 $900
Expires soon
Features a multi-window LED display and is compatible with 18 different workout apps. MP3 compatibility allows you to plug your device in and listen to tunes on the built-in sound system.
Buy at Walmart
1 year of iFit membership included

ProForm - Pro 2000 Treadmill - Gray/Black

$1,099 $1,999
Expires soon
This ProForm Pro 2000 treadmill is equipped with a 7-inch HD touch screen that helps track your stats, and a year-long iFit membership so you can hone in on your fitness goals.
Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit - Inspire HR Activity Tracker + Heart Rate - Black

$100
Expires soon
Fitness bands are perfect if you want a more subtle way to track your health. The Fitbit Inspire HR tracks your steps, heart rate, calories burned, and it's all you need for a range of activities.
Buy at Best Buy

Goplus Multifunctional Home Gym Station Workout Machine

$330 $700
Expires soon
Combines leg and arm stations in one machine with multiple adjustments for the base, pulley arms, and bars.
Buy at Walmart

Plantronics BackBeat FIT 3100 True Wireless Earbuds, Sweatproof and Waterproof

$53 $73
Expires soon
Need AirPods alternatives? Check out the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 true wireless earbuds. This pair is sweatproof, waterproof, and great for workouts.
Buy at Amazon

Marcy Multifunction Steel Home Gym 150lb Stack MWM-988

$400 $500
Expires soon
Marcy's MWM-988 Multifunction home Gym has a dual-function press arm, double pulley stations, thick padding on an adjustable leg developer. a Preachers Curl bicep pad, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Wireless Sport Headphones

$70 $100
Expires soon
The Jaybird Tarah are entry-level wireless sports headphones that ensure a comfortable secure fit and are fully waterproof.
Buy at Amazon

Goplus 1100W Folding Treadmill

$260 $500
Expires soon
Features heavy-duty construction, LED display, function buttons and heart rate functions built into the handrails, a device holder, and a low-noise motor.
Buy at Walmart

Gold's Gym Stride Trainer 380 Elliptical, iFit Coach Compatible

$253 $289
Expires soon
Looking for a budget or starter elliptical machine? This Gold's Gym trainer, compatible with iFit, is one of the more affordable ellipticals available.
Buy at Walmart

Echelon EX1 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

$799 $999
Expires soon
Connect to hundreds of live and on-demand classes for intelligent and personalized workouts and scenic rides on this Bluetooth-enabled bike with rear dumbbell and front-mounted water bottle holders.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$350 $500
Expires soon
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Buy at Amazon

5 Set Loop Resistance Exercise Bands

$10 $16
Expires soon
Set of five 100% premium natural latex workout bands for resistance training with carrying bag. Use for general exercise, stretching, strength training, power weight programs, and more.
Buy at Walmart

Marcy Pro MWM-988 Home Gym System 150 Pound Adjustable Weight Stack Machine

$400 $500
Expires soon
Marcy's total body gym has a vinyl-coated weight stack, dual-function arm press, high and low pulley stations, and an adjustable preacher curl bicep pad.
Buy at Walmart

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

$350 $399
Expires soon
Featuring a large 16 x 50-inch running surface and large LCD display that displays speed, incline, time, distance, calories burnt, and pulse, and an adjustable speed range with 12 preset programs.
Buy at Amazon

Wakeman Fitness Extra-Thick Yoga Exercise Mat

$20 $32
Expires soon
The Wakeman Fitness Extra Thick Yoga Mat is slip-resistant and impact resistant. It is 71 inches long and 24 inches wide and features a convenient carry strap.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

$116 $170
Expires soon
Easy-to-use GPS running watch with wrist-based heart rate monitor, smart notifications, live tracking, music controls, step counter, calorie counter, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Marcy Pro Full Cage and Weight Bench Personal Home Gym

$700 $740
Expires soon
Bodyweight and barbell training station for total body and core strengthening. Multipurpose bench, dip station, high/low pulley station, and two Olympic weight storage posts. Weights are not included.
Buy at Walmart

Gold's Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower

$105 $110
Expires soon
Use your body weight for resistance with Gold's Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower with push-up, pull-up, and dip stations.
Buy at Walmart

Soozier 100 lb Stack Multi-Exercise Home Fitness Station Gym Machine

$380 $546
Expires soon
Weight stack-style home gym with a padded seat, two lateral pull bars, sit-up bench and storage for hand weights.
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit - Ace 2 Activity Tracker - Night Sky

$70
Expires soon
With the Ace 2, kids can focus on living a healthy life. Best of all, this fitness tracker is perfect at delivering messages of encouragement when they hit their goals.
Buy at Best Buy

Weslo Cadence G 5.9 Treadmill

$346
Expires soon
Featuring 6 personal trainer workouts, 2 incline positions, comfort cell cushioning, LCD display that tracks speed, time, distance and calories burned, and a pulse rate monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin fēnix 5, Premium and Rugged Multisport GPS Smartwatch, Slate Gray

$373 $500
Expires soon
The Garmin Fenix 5 is an older model that is still a great fitness partner for athletes with built-in activity profiles, performance metrics, and smart notifications.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch Fitness Band (Small), Diamond Red

$150 $200
Expires soon
If you don’t need a full-on smartwatch, but would like to enjoy the Samsung Gear Sport’s fitness-focused features, the Gear Fit2 Pro might just be what you’re looking for.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex Blaze Home Gym

$800 $960
Expires soon
The Bowflex Blaze Home Gym includes more than 60 exercises and 210 pounds of Power Rod Resistance. Multiple cable/pulley positions and a sliding seat rail for leg presses and aerobic rowing.
Buy at Walmart

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym

$783 $999
Expires soon
The Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym has more than 26 strength exercises using Blowflex Quick Change Power Rods. Overall, there are more than 50 exercises for a total body workout.
Buy at Walmart

ProForm Hybrid Trainer Elliptical & Recumbent Bike, iFit Compatible

$299 $399
Expires soon
This 2-in-1 machine is great for those with little space to store big equipment. It's iFit compatible for those who want the full in-class experience from the comfort of their homes.
Buy at Walmart

NordicTrack Classic Pro Skier Ski Machine

$665 $699
Expires soon
The smooth, natural motion of this equipment offers exercise without injury or discomfort. You'll also be able to customize the intensity of your workout with the adjustable resistance and elevation.
Buy at Amazon

NordicTrack Folding Treadmill with 7" Interactive Touchscreen Display

$597 $899
Expires soon
This equipment comes with one year of iFit membership, allowing you to select workouts from iFit's expansive library. Experience personalized training and runs that can mimic real-world terrain.
Buy at Walmart

Jaybird RUN True Wireless Headphones for Running

$98 $106
Expires soon
Jaybird’s Run true wireless earbuds are nicely streamlined without sacrificing sound quality and are sweat and water-resistant. With 12-hour battery life, you'll run out of steam long before they do
Buy at Amazon

Icewater 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle

$20 $30
Expires soon
This water bottle glows to remind you stay hydrated and also doubles as a bluetooth speaker. The bottle is BPA free and features a one-handed click to open top.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Alta HR - Black, X-Large

$99 $113
Expires soon
Despite lacking the bells and whistles of premium Fitbits, the Alta HR makes a great pick not only because of its price tag but also due to its impressive functions like heart rate and sleep-tracking.
Buy at Amazon

Marcy Smith Cage Workout Machine

$1,000 $1,500
Expires soon
This body training home gym is made of durable steel and utilizes sturdy aircraft cable. Featuring a multi-function weight bench, leg developer, bicep preacher curl, pectoral fly station, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Marcy Smith Cage Workout Machine Total Body Training Home Gym System

$1,000 $1,500
Expires soon
Built like a club machine but designed for home use, the March Smith Cage Workout Machine Total Body Training Home Gym System includes an Olympic weight Smith Cage with multiple workout stations.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit - Ionic Smartwatch - Blue gray/silver gray

$200 $250
Expires soon
The Fitbit Ionic may be an older model, but the smartwatch still carries an impressive activity tracking ecosystem coupled with a host of modern smartwatch functionalities.
Buy at Best Buy

Garmin Vívofit Jr. 2 Kids Fitness Tracker, Adjustable Band - Disney Princess

$63 $80
Expires soon
Get your little one moving and away from the TV, computer, or mobile by gifting her this Disney-themed fitness tracker. She'll also have fun exploring Disney kingdoms through mini-games and stories.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple

$75 $180
Expires soon
If you want a fitness tracker that's rich in fitness functionalities but also friendly on the pocket, the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ might just be what you’re looking for: even friendlier while now on sale!
Buy at Amazon

Luckstar Digital Smart Jump Rope

$29 $40
Expires soon
This jump rope is Bluetooth-enabled and syncs with your smartphone to track time, speed, fat burned, and more via a downloadable app and features a metal wire inside and anti-slip handle.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill

$1,599
Expires soon
Bowflex remains one of the top fitness brands delivering quality machines for your at-home workouts. Enter code NEWU20 at checkout to get $100 off and free shipping.
Buy at Bowflex

Bowflex Blaze Home Gym

$490 $700
Expires soon
You can perform more than 60 exercises with the Bowflex Blaze Home Gym with seven free training programs. Power Rod resistance system with a sliding seat real and multiple cable pull positions.
Buy at Amazon

Nordictrack 50lb Adjustable Dumbbell, Single

$30 $114
Expires soon
Build strength, tone muscles, and burn calories with this dumbbell. You can easily select resistance from 10 to 50 pounds, perfect for when you’re warming up or engaged in a difficult compound lift.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 645, GPS Running Watch

$235 $400
Expires soon
The Garmin Forerunner 645 is designed primarily for runners, although it is capable of doing so much more. Easily download up to 500 songs right to your watch for enjoyment with wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

A beginner’s guide to home gyms

A total home gym is a great core piece of equipment for your home gym, but there is much more to consider. It’s fine to start with a single piece of equipment and add gradually. Don’t let initial expense or other obstacles convince you to join a commercial gym anyway, not while coronavirus is a threat. Consider all the reasons why people prefer home gyms.

Benefits of home gyms

Just as with people who pay for gym memberships but never go, building the perfect home gym won’t improve your fitness or your health if you don’t use it. Given that caveat that applies to any fitness equipment, here are some major benefits of home gyms.

  • Short commute — There’s no need to drive or take public transport to get to your home gym. Traffic won’t be an issue, and you won’t need to fit your schedule around a gym’s calendar and daily hours.
  • Wear what you want — The hassle of wearing one outfit to the gym, switching into exercise gear, and then changing again, maybe to a third outfit to go to the office? That bother is gone with a home gym. As long as you’re comfortable and safe, you can wear or not wear what you choose.
  • No waiting — The No. 1 aggravation in many gyms and clubs is waiting for other people to finish with equipment so you can have a turn. And then if you feel pressured by the next people waiting to use the same machine or weights, it can mess up your concentration and your workout.
  • No signups or time limits — Unless you need to negotiate with family members, you should be free and clear to hop on your home gym treadmill or bike whenever and for as long as you want. If you have ever had the frustrating experience of signing up to use a machine following someone who doesn’t show up in time, or at all, for their time slot, unlimited access to your home gym equipment is reason enough to dump the gym.
  • You choose the music — Working out to a playlist has many benefits, but that only works if you like the music. If you hate the music that blares through the gym, it’s hard to ignore.
  • No one hits on you — Many people go to the gym for social purposes, which is fine when others share the same agenda. Unwanted attention is all too common, however, for those who just want to stick to the business of exercise.
  • Avoid bacteria — You can keep your home gym equipment and area clean without concern for what germs may be lurking from loads of people you don’t know.

What you need

A total home gym is a great core piece of equipment for your home gym, but there’s much more to consider. You don’t have to buy everything at once, but over time it helps to build a set of complementary equipment. You can even break up your equipment wish list and plan to the stages of a good workout.

  • Warm-up — You might want to jump rope or march in place to start your workout, but you can also use any cardio equipment on low resistance settings. Five to 10 minutes on a bike or treadmill is all you need, just to get your heart pumping faster and to barely begin to sweat.
  • Stretch — The second most valuable time to stretch is when you’re warmed up and before you begin your hard workout. Stretching cold muscles hurts and can also lead to injury. Bands, yoga mats, and exercise balls of various types and sizes can all help with your stretch routine. This stretch is the second prep step before you begin to work out, so don’t go at it too hard or too long.
  • Strength training — Some days, you’ll work on strength, so free weights and total body gyms are what you’ll look for. Free weights vary from light to heavy dumbbells to full arrays of Olympic barbells and Smith machines or cages. If you’re using free weights, adjustable dumbbell sets may seem expensive, but they’re a bargain compared to a full set of 5- to 50-pound dumbbells. Adjustable dumbbells are also less likely to clutter up your workout area than individual weights. Some total gyms use your body weight for resistance, and other use iron (or sand or water-filled vinyl weights. Bowflex uses flexible resistance rods (hence the company name). A total gym can be your highest expense, so it’s a good idea to try before you buy to see if you like working with a specific style machine.
  • Cardiovascular workouts — Cardio is a crucial element to fitness. You can get your cardio on with regular bicycles, indoor bikes, recumbent bikes, spinning cycles, treadmills, elliptical machines, steppers, and rowing machines. It’s great if you can mix up your cardio, but most people start with one cardio machine, so pick the one you know you’ll use consistently.
  • Cooldown — The most common way to cool down after a hard workout is to continue with doing what you were just doing, but slower and with less force. If you can’t bear to lift another weight, 5 or 10 minutes on a bike riding slow with little resistance can work.
  • The final stretch — No only will a final stretch help with relaxing your muscles and maybe working out some kinks or tightness, the final stretch is when you can make your best gains in flexibility. Don’t be afraid to stretch a little further, a little harder, and for a little longer than during the initial warm-up stretch.
  • Environment factors — The setting and environment can mean the difference between you using a home gym just a few times or consistently. If you need temperature control, consider small fans, area heaters, or portable AC units. Music helps, so either an external sound system or portable player can be part of your gym equipment. Access to drinking water is essential, and you may want to invest in a juicer or blender for health shakes or smoothies.

You don’t have to spend a fortune

You can build a home gym around any budget, even starting first with found or used equipment. There are various price and quality levels in every category of home gym equipment. If you’re just beginning, there is no need to invest in professional or commercial-level equipment and machines. If you’re buying free weights, start with a few and add more later. Sometimes you can find good deals on used fitness equipment, but looking for manufacturer’s deals or refurbished equipment can also help you save a lot of money in your cheap home gym project.

Now you’ve got a gym sorted, why not check out our home office deals? There, you’ll find everything from discounted coffee mug warmers to cheap monitors.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Pay less than Peloton prices. Save money with cheaper indoor exercise bikes

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Spring fitness deals at Best Buy on NordicTrack, Proform, HyperIce, and more

NordicTrack RW900 Rower

Working out at home? These are the best total gyms for home use for March 2020

home gym total system multifunction

The best deals on elliptical machines for low-impact cardio workouts in 2020

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

The best AirPods deals for March 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

The best desktop monitor deals for March 2020

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

These are best air fryer deals for March 2020

The best home internet deals for March 2020: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

Protect your privacy with the best cheap VPN deals for March 2020

How to work from home: Benefits, tips, and what to shop for

Streamline your home office with these cheap wireless charger deals

wireless chargers samsung galaxy s10 deals choetech charger

These home office-worthy laptops are on sale for as little as $399

Stock photo of MacBook Pro

Building a home office? These Brother and Epson printers are up to 50% off

Working From Home

iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro on sale for up to $100 off — but not for long

Hurry! Instant Pot Viva 6 is only $50 at Best Buy right now