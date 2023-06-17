 Skip to main content
Best treadmill deals: Save on NordicTrack, Peloton and ProForm

Bruce Brown
Having your own treadmill at home is great for achieving your cardio goals. Sure, you could head to the gym to run on the treadmill or you could head outside but what if the weather is bad or you simply don’t feel like it? Having a treadmill right in front of you at home makes you more likely to at least get a few extra steps in if not end up running for 30 minutes during some downtime. Whatever your intentions, you don’t want to spend any more than you have to which is why we’ve picked out some of the best treadmill deals around right now. Below are numerous examples all at different price ranges so there’s something for everyone here.

ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill — $700, was $900

The ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill on a white background with someone running on it.

The ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill has easy-to-use digital controls with options to go from anywhere between 0 MPH to 10 MPH. Use the 30-day iFIT membership included with your purchase, and your treadmill automatically adjusts to the speed that it feels you need to be performing at. Alongside speed, you can adjust the incline to up to 10% to optimize your workout and get a bit more realistic experience. A 5-inch High-Contrast display makes it easy to see all your workout stats. There’s also ActivePulse technology which uses your pulse to adjust the treadmill’s speed and incline so you’re always kept in the target health rate monitor. All you need to do is add on a Bluetooth heart rate monitor. Best of all for some, the treadmill easily folds up when you’re not using it.

Horizon Fitness T101 GO Series Treadmill — $700, was $1,000

The Horizon Fitness T101 GO Series Treadmill on a white background with someone running on it.

The Horizon Fitness T101 GO Series Treadmill offers five goal-orientated workout programs with speeds of up to 10 MPH and an incline of up to 10% achievable. The treadmill has integrated Bluetooth speakers so you can listen to your favorite music or podcasts while you work out, plus there’s an integrated fan for keeping you cool during sweaty sessions. There’s even a USB charging port for all your devices. Despite all those features, it still has a folding frame so you can easily store it when you’re not using it.

NordicTrack EXP 7i Treadmill — $1,100, was $2,000

Someone running on the NordicTrack EXP 7i Treadmill while it's on a white background.

The NordicTrack EXP 7i Treadmill has a practical 7-inch tilting touchscreen so you can easily see what’s going on while you run as well as make many key adjustments. It’s possible to run at up to 10 MPH here with a 12% incline also an option. The treadmill comes with a 30-day iFIT trial so you can check out workouts to get you motivated or you can simply focus on getting the steps and miles in. Runner’s Flex Cushioning ensures this is always a comfy place to run for your joints and limbs.

NordicTrack EXP 10i Treadmill — $1,600, was $3,000

The NordicTrack EXP 10i Treadmill on a white background.

Bigger and better, the NordicTrack EXP 10i treadmill has a 10-inch tilting touchscreen to make it even simpler to see how you’re doing. In conjunction with iFIT membership, it also has AutoAdjust technology so you can adjust speed and incline automatically through your workouts saving you the need to guess what you should be doing. There’s also a 12% incline mode and you can run at up to 10 MPH so it could be a challenging workout. It’ll fold away any time you’re taking a break too.

NordicTrack Commercial 1750 — $2,300, was $2,500

Someone running on the NordicTrack Commercial 1750 in a home gym setup.

The company’s most popular treadmill, the NordicTrack Commercial 1750 has an exceptional cinematic 14-inch HD display along with premium 30W sound so you’ll be suitably entertained while you work out. You can run at up to 12 MPH with an incline of up to 15% also possible. There’s also a -3% decline control so you can really get things just how you want them. With iFIT support, you can also enjoy automatic adjustments from your trainers with the combination automatically adapting to make sure every workout suits you. Being able to follow gorgeous tracks and journeys via the rotating display is a nice way to keep you motivated too.

Peloton Tread — $3,295, was $3,495

The Peloton Tread on a white background.

One of the leaders in the world of the best smart treadmills, the Peloton Tread is all about motivating you. It has a huge 24-inch HD touchscreen that provides metrics like speed, mileage, pace splits, heart rate zones, elevation and much more. Over 10 disciplines are covered here with easy-to-use knobs for adjusting speed and incline while you move. It’s possible to run up to 12.5 MPH and tackle an incline up to 12.5% here. You ideally need to budget for a Peloton All-Access membership to get the most from this treadmill but it’s worth it with extensive training programs available.

