While we’re all stuck indoors right now, many of us are considering what positive changes we’d like to make in our lives. One such plan might be to try to lose weight effectively but responsibly, so that you end up healthier and fitter once you’re able to head outside again.

One great method for achieving that goal has arrived courtesy of Noom, a mobile application that offers a personalized one-to-one coaching plan that specifically targets where you need help most. Right now, there’s a two-week free trial of the service so you can see exactly how it works for you.

Noom’s key focus is to encourage new healthy habits, rather than simply have you lose weight rapidly through temporary changes. Diets are bad, while lifestyle changes are good when it comes to maintaining a healthier and happier life. Noom has been designed by behavioral psychologists, nutritionists, and personal trainers to ensure it recommends tangible and sustainable lifestyle changes.

It works by generating a personalized calorie breakdown for your daily diet based on exactly what your day consists of, before tracking foods. You can then log exercise, weight, blood pressure and blood sugar, with the application adjusting accordingly. Alongside that, you’ll receive in-app one-on-one health coaching during business hours from an actual human being rather than the A.I.-created notifications you’d receive with other apps. this should keep you highly motivated with the real strength being that everything is focused on you, with an appreciation that we’re all different.

Not only does it help you build healthy habits faster than most diets, it also educates you about how your body works and what different forms of nutrition mean for you. After all, knowledge is power, right? The application also looks at measures to make you fitter on the whole, not just lose weight.

The service ordinarily costs $49 per month which is pricey, until you bear in mind how much personal trainer sessions tend to cost. Even better, right now, there’s a two-week free trial with no risk attached to it. While stuck indoors, it’s an ideal time to give this service a try and see if it makes a difference for you. Noom reckons that its users can lose an average of 18 pounds in just 16 weeks if they follow the plan faithfully.

