Upgrade your home gym with these fitness essentials

For the most part, gyms remain closed — and where they have reopened, it is still a risky idea to visit them. The solution for many of us is clear: It’s time to move workouts from the gym to the home. Which makes this fall the perfect time to take your living space and add the necessary fitness components that can make it work for your exercise regime, and your life. Right now, Best Buy is offering some amazing discounts on fitness equipment, from treadmills to smartwatches to massagers to help bring all the benefits of working out to you and your home.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Health & Fitness Smartwatch — $330

An essential accessory for fitness tracking from Fitbit, a brand you know. The great thing about a Fitbit watch like the Sense is it won’t set you back in the same way that an Apple Watch or other smartwatches will, but it’s still jam-packed with features, and it’s geared specifically towards health. It can constantly and easily help you monitor your heart, keep tabs on your stress, and can help you with sleep. It even has a feature that keeps an eye on your skin temperature. The amazingly bright display and easy OS make navigation and notification easy as can be and as a bonus, its Amazon Alexa integration puts it to work using only voice commands.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells — $329, was $550

Who has space in their home for an entire dumbbell rack? Almost no one. But the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells keep you from needing an entire rack by being completely adjustable. Each dumbbell has a range of 5 to 52.5 pounds, which you can set easily, just by turning a dial. These dumbbells bring an entire rack’s worth of weights into the palm of your hand, and an entire gym into about 2 square feet of your living room or apartment. Also, these come with guided workouts exercise programs from Bowflex’s SelectTech app

Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device — $399

There’s nothing better than the feeling in your muscles after a good workout, and there’s nothing worse when you wake up to aches and pains the next day. Well, the Theragun Elite was built with you — and this exact problem — in mind. It not only soothes what ails you, but gives you deep muscle treatment with percussive therapy. It’s built to knock some time off your warm-up, as well as from your recovery time after a workout. Nothing is better for your muscles than a good massage. Its Therabody app is Bluetooth ready and you can program in custom wellness routines that are built around your activity data from Apple Health Kit, Google Fit, or Samsung Health.

JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker — $500

Something many of us miss about the gym isn’t the facilities or the classes or the camaraderie, but the inspiration we get from the music pumped into our gym or our various studios. With the JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, you get all that great sound — with monstrous bass you can feel — with more portability and customization than you’ll find at any gym,. The built-in power bank helps you keep your other devices charged. There’s a battery that lasts 24 hours, it’s waterproof, and it’s super transportable, so — your backyard, your living room, your friend’s driveway — it goes wherever your workout takes you.

Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill — $1599, was $2400

This is a cardiovascular training system that your heart will thank you for buying. With this quality treadmill, from a highly recognizable brand, Bowflex, you’ll find in-workout coaching that has features like real-time feedback and tracking that can help you achieve your goals on your personal fitness journey. This gets even easier, and more interesting, when you download the Bowflex JRNY app, which will allow you to explore dozens of virtual courses, as well as challenging and beautiful trails that will know to adjust to your running speed.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations