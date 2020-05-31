Lose weight from home this summer with Noom — now free for two weeks

Want to get fitter or lose a few pounds in time to hit the beach this summer? While a fad diet might seem like a good call, a far better and healthier option is to grab a free Noom subscription. It’s one of the best ways to get into shape and ready for the hotter months thanks to its personalized one-to-one coaching plan that will enable you to end up healthier and fitter once you head outside again. Right now, Noom is offering a two-week free trial that will get you started in no time. Best of all, there’s no risk or any commitment to pay more further down the line.

You might be thinking that you’ve tried lots of diet and coaching apps before, but you definitely haven’t tried something like Noom. Noom works differently because it’s entirely personalized. It connects you with an actual human being who coaches you throughout the day during business hours, all in a bid to motivate you every step of the way. Rather than providing you with A.I.-created notifications, you get genuine encouragement from a real person that makes you feel more keen to keep it up.

Noom also works well because it encourages you to develop new healthy habits. Rather than focusing on losing weight rapidly through temporary and frequently unsustainable methods, it entices you to turn the transformation into a lifestyle change. That way, you’re much happier and you’re much more likely to stick with the plan and see genuine progress. The app has been designed by a team of behavioral psychologists, nutritionists, and personal trainers so it takes a responsible approach to helping you achieve your goals in a long-lasting manner.

In addition, Noom offers up a personalized calorie breakdown each day based on your current weight and size, so you know exactly what you need to achieve. It also logs your blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and activity, adjusting automatically as and when is needed.

Keen to educate you each step of the way, Noom is a great service for retraining your brain to follow healthier habits. It ordinarily costs $49 per month, which is cheaper than many personal trainers but a little pricey for an app-based service, but it’s worth it. And right now you can enjoy it entirely for free for two weeks via its free trial. There’s no commitment or contract. Simply remember to cancel the trial before the renewal date to avoid the subscription charges. It’s the perfect opportunity to see how Noom can change your life. Grab the free trial now to see what it can do for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations