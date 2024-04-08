 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Two popular iPad models just got pretty steep price cuts — from $250

Aaron Mamiit
By

The current and previous model of the entry-level Apple iPad have both received significant price cuts from Best Buy, so if you’re on the hunt for cheap iPad deals, these are the offers that you wouldn’t want to miss. The Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the ninth-generation Apple iPad is down to $250 from $330 for savings of $80, while the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the 10th-generation Apple iPad is on sale for $349 following a $100 discount on its original price of $449. We’re not sure how long stocks will last for these tablets, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of either of these offers, you need to hurry with your purchase. If you don’t act fast, you may miss out on the savings.

Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $250, was $330

Three 2021 iPads are stacked on a table.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The ninth-generation Apple iPad was released in 2021, but it maintains a spot in our list of the best iPads as the best iPad on a budget. It’s still a very reliable and solid choice if you want an Apple tablet, with a 10.2-inch Retina display that’s bright and beautiful, and smooth performance despite the relatively old A13 Bionic chip that was introduced in the iPhone 11 because it can be upgraded to the latest iPadOS 17. The device also features an 8MP Wide back camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage technology, the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system for security, and battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $349, was $449

A YouTube video playing on the iPad (2022).
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The 10th-generation Apple iPad, the latest model in its line, is also in our roundup of the best iPads as the best mid-range iPad. Compared to its predecessor, it comes with an updated design with an edge-to-edge 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that nudges it towards Apple iPad Air territory. The tablet is powered by the A14 chip that’s found in the iPhone 12, and it swaps the Lightning connector for USB-C. It’s got a 12MP Wide back camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage technology, Touch ID, and all-day battery life.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 5 best Magic Keyboard alternatives for iPad in 2024
Apple iPad Pro 11 with Apple Magic Keyboard.

The Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad transforms the tablet into a laptop, with features such as a precise typing experience and a responsive trackpad -- but at a hefty price. Fortunately, there are less expensive options, and to help you out, we've rounded up the best Magic Keyboard alternatives. They may be cheaper than the Apple Magic Keyboard, but they cater to different types of users with various helpful features, so there's probably something for you in the list below.
The best Magic Keyboard alternatives in 2024

Buy the if you want an all-around Magic Keyboard alternative.
Buy the if you want a Magic Keyboard alternative with multi-device pairing.
Buy the if you want a Magic Keyboard alternative with extreme protection.
Buy the if you want a Magic Keyboard alternative with mechanical switches.
Buy the if you want the cheapest Magic Keyboard alternative.

Read more
Apple iPad Air is back down to its Black Friday price
The back of the iPad Air 5.

For those who are on the hunt for iPad deals, you probably should take advantage of Best Buy's $150 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air. From its original price of $600, it's back down to $450, which is what the tablet was going for during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you missed the chance to buy the device back then, you shouldn't let this opportunity slip through your fingers -- proceed with completing the transaction now while it's not yet too late.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air 5th Gen
The 2022 Apple iPad Air reigns over both of our lists for the best iPads and best tablets, primarily because of the power it packs for a reasonable price. You'll be able to watch streaming shows, play video games, browse the internet, and multitask between all of these apps without any issues. This is possible through Apple's M1 processor, which comes with an eight-core CPU for efficient performance, an eight-core GPU for amazing graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine and 8GB of RAM for fast processing and rendering. The fifth-generation Apple iPad Air may be overkill for some people, but that only means you won't feel the need to make an upgrade for years to come.

Read more
The latest iPad Air is back at its Black Friday price
Disney+ app on the iPad Air 5.

Just because it is no longer Black Friday doesn't mean you can't find great deals online. Right now, the Apple iPad Air is 17% off on Amazon with a total price of $500. That means, you'll be saving $100 on this thin and lightweight tablet that customers love. Don't wait, we don't know how long this sale will last so be sure to place your order ASAP.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air
As one of the best iPads, this tablet features immersive 10.9-inch liquid retina display and a M1 chip that offers amazing performance. This device is ideal for gaming and creative purposes with its ability to smoothly transition between apps and the iPadOS feature which is more versatile, productive and intuitive than ever before. Its all-day battery life will allow you to work and play all day, no matter where you are. For even more productivity, you can pair this iPad with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), which will transform the tablet into a drawing canvas or note-taking device. It also works with the Apple Magic Keyboard with a built-in trackpad and a great typing experience.

Read more