The current and previous model of the entry-level Apple iPad have both received significant price cuts from Best Buy, so if you’re on the hunt for cheap iPad deals, these are the offers that you wouldn’t want to miss. The Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the ninth-generation Apple iPad is down to $250 from $330 for savings of $80, while the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the 10th-generation Apple iPad is on sale for $349 following a $100 discount on its original price of $449. We’re not sure how long stocks will last for these tablets, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of either of these offers, you need to hurry with your purchase. If you don’t act fast, you may miss out on the savings.

Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $250, was $330

The ninth-generation Apple iPad was released in 2021, but it maintains a spot in our list of the best iPads as the best iPad on a budget. It’s still a very reliable and solid choice if you want an Apple tablet, with a 10.2-inch Retina display that’s bright and beautiful, and smooth performance despite the relatively old A13 Bionic chip that was introduced in the iPhone 11 because it can be upgraded to the latest iPadOS 17. The device also features an 8MP Wide back camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage technology, the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system for security, and battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $349, was $449

The 10th-generation Apple iPad, the latest model in its line, is also in our roundup of the best iPads as the best mid-range iPad. Compared to its predecessor, it comes with an updated design with an edge-to-edge 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that nudges it towards Apple iPad Air territory. The tablet is powered by the A14 chip that’s found in the iPhone 12, and it swaps the Lightning connector for USB-C. It’s got a 12MP Wide back camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage technology, Touch ID, and all-day battery life.

