Get 32% off the cellular model of the iPad Pro 12.9 this weekend

Aaron Mamiit
The iPad Pro on a desk next to a stylus and AirPods.
If you’ve been thinking about getting the iPad Pro with cellular connectivity but you’ve been hoping to buy the tablet from iPad deals for a discount, this may be what you’ve been waiting for — a 32% discount from Amazon’s Woot on the 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular model of the 2021 Apple iPad Pro with 128GB of storage. From $1,199, it’s down to just $810, which is a steal price for this device with savings of $389. However, while there are still several days left on this offer, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately because there’s a chance that stocks don’t last that long.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad Pro 12.9

It’s not the latest version of Apple’s top-of-the-line tablet — the honor goes to the 2022 Apple iPad Pro — but the 2021 Apple iPad Pro is still a pretty powerful device by today’s standards. That’s because it’s equipped with Apple’s M1 chip, which promises fantastic speed and excellent graphics when you’re working on your multimedia projects, multitasking between several apps, or playing console-level games. With its 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR touchscreen, you’ll enjoy high-brightness and high-contrast content, and its mini-LED display provides deeper black levels and more vibrant colors.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular model of the 2021 Apple iPad Pro 12.9 will let you access the internet in places where there’s no Wi-Fi such as during your commute, or if you want to stay away from public networks, though you’ll have to purchase a separate cellular plan for the iPad from your carrier of choice. In terms of cameras, the 2021 Apple iPad Pro 12.9 features a 12MP sensor at the front with Center Stage technology that will keep you in the middle of the frame during video calls even when you move around the room, plus a 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner for immersive augmented reality at the back of the tablet.

Amazon’s Woot has one of the most attractive tablet deals that you can shop right now — a $389 discount on the 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular model of the 2021 Apple iPad Pro with 128GB of storage, so you’ll just have to pay $810 for the device instead of $1,199. The bargain is scheduled to last for several days, but since there’s the risk of stocks selling out sooner than expected, you’re going to want to complete the transaction right now to secure this model of the 2021 Apple iPad Pro 12.9 at 32% off.

