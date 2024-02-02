 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 5 best Magic Keyboard alternatives for iPad in 2024

Aaron Mamiit
By
Apple iPad Pro 11 with Apple Magic Keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad transforms the tablet into a laptop, with features such as a precise typing experience and a responsive trackpad — but at a hefty price. Fortunately, there are less expensive options, and to help you out, we’ve rounded up the best Magic Keyboard alternatives. They may be cheaper than the Apple Magic Keyboard, but they cater to different types of users with various helpful features, so there’s probably something for you in the list below.

The best Magic Keyboard alternatives in 2024

  • Buy the if you want an all-around Magic Keyboard alternative.
  • Buy the if you want a Magic Keyboard alternative with multi-device pairing.
  • Buy the if you want a Magic Keyboard alternative with extreme protection.
  • Buy the if you want a Magic Keyboard alternative with mechanical switches.
  • Buy the if you want the cheapest Magic Keyboard alternative.

Logitech Combo Touch

The best Magic Keyboard alternative for the average iPad owner

The Logitech Combo Touch with an iPad.
Logitech
Pros Cons
Detachable keyboard Not as slim as other options
Keys offers 16 levels of brightness
Apple Pencil charging spot

The Logitech Combo Touch is a keyboard case for the iPad that features a detachable keyboard and and adjustable kickstand, plus a responsive trackpad that recognizes multi-touch gestures. Its backlit keys make automatic adjustments across its 16 levels of brightness according to the environment, and it uses Apple’s Smart Connector technology for instant power and pairing with your iPad. The durable cover protects all surfaces and corners of your iPad, and it even offers a spot for charging the Apple Pencil.

Related
Specifications
Connectivity Smart Connector
Trackpad Yes
Backlit keys Yes

Zagg Pro Keys

The best Magic Keyboard alternative for multi-device users

Zagg Pro Keys with an iPad.
Zagg
Pros Cons
Multi-device pairing Plastic components
Backlighting in seven colors
Magnetic closure

If you want your Magic Keyboard alternative to also work with your other devices at the same time, go for the Zagg Pro Keys. It can pair with up to two devices at the same time, and you can easily switch between them, for instances such as when you’re working on your iPad then you have to type something quick on your iPhone. The Zagg Pro Keys features a built-in adjustable kickstand, backlighting in seven colors for the keyboard, a Bluetooth-integrated trackpad, and rubberized edges with a magnetic closure on the case to protect your iPad from bumps and scratches.

Specifications
Connectivity Wi-Fi
Trackpad Yes
Backlit keys Yes

UAG Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard

The best Magic Keyboard alternative for outdoor enthusiasts

The UAG Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard with an iPad.
UAG
Pros Cons
Protection for your iPad Bulky design
Extra-large trackpad
Long-lasting battery

For outdoor enthusiasts who always bring their iPad with them, the UAG Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard is the Magic Keyboard alternative that you want. It features complete protection for your iPad with a rugged non-slip exterior and a spill-resistant keyboard. It also features an extra-large trackpad with gesture support, an adjustable magnetic stand with your choice between four viewing angles, a built-in Apple Pencil holder, and a long-lasting battery that may be charged through its USB-C port.

Specifications
Connectivity Bluetooth, USB-C
Trackpad Yes
Backlit keys Yes

Keychron K3

The best Magic Keyboard alternative for mechanical keyboard lovers

The Keychron K3 mechanical keyboard.
Keychron
Pros Cons
Connects to up to three devices No protective case for iPad
Mac key layout
Slim mechanical switches

Mechanical keyboards have a huge following, and if you’re among the people who love them, you should get the Keychron K3 as your Magic Keyboard alternative. The ultra-slim wireless mechanical keyboard can connect with up to three devices at the same time, so you can switch between your iPad, iPhone, and Mac easily. The keyboard also offers a unique Mac layout for all the necessary multimedia keys, and its low-profile Gateron mechanical switches are 40% slimmer than conventional switches with less total travel distance.

Specifications
Connectivity Bluetooth
Trackpad No
Backlit keys Yes

Omoton KB066 Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad

The best Magic Keyboard alternative for tight budgets

The Omoton KB066 Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad.
Omoton
Pros Cons
Low price No protective case for iPad
Hot keys for iPads No backlighting for keys
Long battery life

For a simple and budget-friendly Magic Keyboard alternative, there’s the Omoton KB066 Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad. It connects via Bluetooth so there’s no need for cables, and its key layout features hot keys that are customized for Apple’s tablet, including volume and brightness. The iPad keyboard lasts up to six months per pair of AAA batteries with its energy-saving design.

Specifications
Connectivity Bluetooth
Trackpad No
Backlit keys No

How we chose these Magic Keyboard alternatives

If you’re looking for Magic Keyboard alternatives, we know that doesn’t mean you’re willing to spend on a device that won’t meet all of your needs. The iPad keyboards that we chose are geared towards different preferences and purposes, so once you’ve determined what exactly you want from your purchase, you should be able to select the perfect match among these recommendations. Whether you want to use your iPad as a regular laptop replacement, or you just want the capability to type occasionally, at least one of these Magic Keyboard alternatives will do the trick for you.

Compatibility

When choosing among all of the Magic Keyboard alternatives in the market, we went with those that are compatible with various iPad models, ranging from the entry-level iPad to the premium iPad Pro. You wouldn’t want to get an iPad keyboard that only works with a specific model because you may make an upgrade down the line. Compatibility with multiple iPad models also increases the value of the product as you may be able to use it with more than one iPad if you own multiple versions of the tablet.

Ease of use

Connecting your Magic Keyboard alternative to your iPad should be a quick and simple process, because if pairing is already a complicated procedure, daily use of the iPad keyboard will likely be a struggle. The Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad is known for providing a seamless experience, and while that will be tough to match for third-party alternatives, we tried our best to choose the ones that are the easiest to connect and use with your tablet.

Value for money

Perhaps the most important factor of all, your Magic Keyboard alternative should get you amazing value for money. Whether you’re going a relatively more expensive option or the cheapest one, the features and technology that come with the iPad keyboard should match — and perhaps even exceed — what you’re paying. You shouldn’t be going for the ones with the lowest prices if they’re made by unknown brands, as you don’t want your purchase to go to waste because of the risk that they don’t meet your expectations or they lack durability.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 7 best voice-changing apps for Android and iOS in 2024

Whether you're embarrassed by your voice, want to stay more anonymous, or just want to prank a friend, voice-changing apps for Android and iOS smart phones are the way to go. They can make you sound like anything from a tinny chipmunk to an alien, or even have more fine-tuned controls to make your voice deeper or higher-pitched, depending on your preference.

To get started with any of these apps, we recommend reading this article on your smartphone. When you see an app you're interested in, we've provided links directly to the store page for that item. What's better is that most voice changers are free, though some have limited in-app purchases.
Baviux Voice Changer with Effects
Best voice changer app for Android

Read more
The latest iPad Air is back at its Black Friday price
Disney+ app on the iPad Air 5.

Just because it is no longer Black Friday doesn't mean you can't find great deals online. Right now, the Apple iPad Air is 17% off on Amazon with a total price of $500. That means, you'll be saving $100 on this thin and lightweight tablet that customers love. Don't wait, we don't know how long this sale will last so be sure to place your order ASAP.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air
As one of the best iPads, this tablet features immersive 10.9-inch liquid retina display and a M1 chip that offers amazing performance. This device is ideal for gaming and creative purposes with its ability to smoothly transition between apps and the iPadOS feature which is more versatile, productive and intuitive than ever before. Its all-day battery life will allow you to work and play all day, no matter where you are. For even more productivity, you can pair this iPad with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), which will transform the tablet into a drawing canvas or note-taking device. It also works with the Apple Magic Keyboard with a built-in trackpad and a great typing experience.

Read more
The 5 best AirTag alternatives for 2024
The Pebblebee Clip Bluetooth tracker, attached to keys.

If you're a little bit forgetful or just want the extra security of knowing where your stuff is, AirTags can be pretty great. Unfortunately, they tend to be a bit pricey and, even worse, only function within the Apple Find My App network, so if you're not an Apple user, then you can't really use AirTags. Luckily, you do have some alternatives, and there's actually a huge range of options that you can pick from based on your preferences. some options might even be better than an AirTag, depending on where you are. To that end, we've collected five of our favorite AirTag alternatives below, so be sure to check them out thoroughly.
The Best AirTag Alternatives in 2024

Buy the 

Read more