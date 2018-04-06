Here are the 15 best iPad keyboard cases, from the Mini to the Pro

You’ll find multiple components when you first unpack an iPad, including the device itself, power adapter, user manual, and charging cable, but a keyboard isn’t one of them. The iPad’s functionality has grown since its initial inception in 2010, yet many users still find Apple’s tablet incomplete without a good, physical QWERTY iPad keyboard. Thankfully, there are tons of great keyboards designed to connect to your iPad via Bluetooth for increased mobile productivity.

We admit, finding the perfect keyboard can be exhausting, given the fact that most third-party keyboards are poorly designed or overly expensive, but there are some quality options if you know where to look. We’ve picked our top three options for each model, so here are our nominations for the iPad Keyboard Hall of Fame (if there is such a thing).

Brydge Keyboard ($100) Brydge wants to bring the MacBook experience to your iPad. The Brydge keyboard is made from high-grade aluminum that is designed to blend perfectly with the iPad’s body. It’s rigid and strong, but it’s also extremely light, weighing just 18 ounces. The iPad is secured via two clips, one on each side, making it easy to connect and remove from the keyboard. The hinge is strong and you can adjust your iPad to find the best angle for you. One of the main attractions of this keyboard is the backlit keys, which come with three levels of brightness and are handy when working in low-light situations. You’ll also be happy to know that the Brydge keyboard has 1.2 millimeters of key travel. It feels a lot like a MacBook keyboard, so you can type easier, faster, and more confidently than with many other iPad keyboard cases. It comes in silver, space gray, and gold and this model will fit last year’s iPad and the iPad Pro (9.7-inch). Buy one now from: Brydge Amazon

Logitech Slim Folio Bluetooth Keyboard ($95-$100) This case keeps your iPad safe from bumps, scratches, and as a bonus, it’s also spill-resistant. You can lock your iPad at a couple of different angles, including the ideal position for typing. The keys are pretty responsive with a decent 1.5mm travel. The batteries are replaceable and have a lifespan of up to four years, based on a couple of hours use per day. The keyboard also has a handy row of dedicated iOS shortcut keys, so that you can change the volume, language, and more with ease. Buy one now from: Amazon Logitech