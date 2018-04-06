Here are the 15 best iPad keyboard cases, from the Mini to the Pro

You’ll find multiple components when you first unpack an iPad, including the device itself, power adapter, user manual, and charging cable, but a keyboard isn’t one of them. The iPad’s functionality has grown since its initial inception in 2010, yet many users still find Apple’s tablet incomplete without a good, physical QWERTY iPad keyboard. Thankfully, there are tons of great keyboards designed to connect to your iPad via Bluetooth for increased mobile productivity.
We admit, finding the perfect keyboard can be exhausting, given the fact that most third-party keyboards are poorly designed or overly expensive, but there are some quality options if you know where to look. We’ve picked our top three options for each model, so here are our nominations for the iPad Keyboard Hall of Fame (if there is such a thing).
Best keyboards for the 2018 iPad (9.7-inch)
Brydge Keyboard ($100)
Brydge wants to bring the MacBook experience to your iPad. The Brydge keyboard is made from high-grade aluminum that is designed to blend perfectly with the iPad’s body. It’s rigid and strong, but it’s also extremely light, weighing just 18 ounces. The iPad is secured via two clips, one on each side, making it easy to connect and remove from the keyboard. The hinge is strong and you can adjust your iPad to find the best angle for you. One of the main attractions of this keyboard is the backlit keys, which come with three levels of brightness and are handy when working in low-light situations. You’ll also be happy to know that the Brydge keyboard has 1.2 millimeters of key travel. It feels a lot like a MacBook keyboard, so you can type easier, faster, and more confidently than with many other iPad keyboard cases. It comes in silver, space gray, and gold and this model will fit last year’s iPad and the iPad Pro (9.7-inch).
Logitech Slim Folio Bluetooth Keyboard ($95-$100)
This case keeps your iPad safe from bumps, scratches, and as a bonus, it’s also spill-resistant. You can lock your iPad at a couple of different angles, including the ideal position for typing. The keys are pretty responsive with a decent 1.5mm travel. The batteries are replaceable and have a lifespan of up to four years, based on a couple of hours use per day. The keyboard also has a handy row of dedicated iOS shortcut keys, so that you can change the volume, language, and more with ease.
Favormates 7 Colors Backlit Keyboard ($56)
This clamshell cover has 130 degrees of rotation so that you can find the perfect angle. As the name suggests, it offers seven colors, so you can select your ideal shade of keyboard backlighting, and you can adjust the brightness for working through the night. Your iPad’s auto wake/sleep function also works with this case, which helps to extend your battery life. This iPad keyboard case has an aluminum build that is very sturdy and protective.
Best keyboards for the iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Apple Smart Keyboard ($160)
Apple’s own Smart Keyboard should be your first choice when it comes to the iPad Pro. It also doubles as a light iPad cover, though it won’t provide drop protection. If you’ve ever used the iPad cover from Apple, you know that it acts as a stand when you fold it and the Smart Keyboard works exactly the same way. It’s powered by the iPad’s Smart Connector and you can simply snap it into place and start typing.
IVSO Keyboard Case ($32)
The IVSO Keyboard Case is very affordable and will give you around 60 hours of continuous use from a single charge. One of the main attractions here is the ability to remove the keyboard, which is held in place by magnets. This case also supports various positions, so you can prop your iPad up like a laptop to work, or you can position it at a convenient angle for drawing or sketching with your Apple Pencil. It comes in blue, black, purple, red, and many other colors.
Brydge 10.5 ($140)
The Brydge 10.5 is a very high-end keyboard made of high-grade aluminum. The keyboard’s design blends in with the iPad perfectly. The keyboard is a single piece of very thin aluminum, and even with the iPad attached it is only 0.5-inches thick. You can bend the hinge through 180 degrees to find the best viewing angle. The keys are backlit with three levels of brightness for easy typing in low light. The keys have 1.2mm of travel giving you a nice tactile typing experience. The keyboard also has a row of dedicated keys for iOS, so that you can do more without having to take your hands off the keyboard.
Best keyboards for the iPad Pro (12.9-inch)
Apple Smart Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($170)
What better keyboard for your shiny new iPad Pro than the keyboard specifically made by Apple? In classic Apple fashion, the Smart Keyboard features a slim and sleek design with keys that are well-spaced and easy to type on. You won’t get much travel or feedback, though. It doubles as a stand for your device and doesn’t add too much extra bulk, which makes it perfect for when you’re on the go. This keyboard does not connect via Bluetooth, it uses Apple’s proprietary Smart connector, located on the side of the iPad. This means that you’ll never have to manually charge the keyboard because it draws power straight from your iPad.
Logitech Create Keyboard Case ($127)
Why use Bluetooth if you have the Smart connector anyway? The Logitech Create also makes use of the Smart connector on the iPad Pro, meaning you won’t have to charge it. It also offers a backlit keyboard with buttons for making light adjustments and controlling media. Because of the size of the iPad Pro, Logitech was even able to squeeze in an extra line of keys for shortcuts. While this case was not designed by Apple, the look of the Logitech Create fits in with Apple’s design language. It’s slim, simple, and beautiful. Some people have reported issues with this keyboard marking their iPad screen, so we advise caution if you don’t use a screen protector.
Razer Mechanical Keyboard Case ($170)
The Razer mechanical keyboard is the first keyboard with mechanical key switches built for a mobile device. The keys have good travel and make a satisfying click. There’s a metal kickstand, too, so that you can adjust the angle of the iPad Pro to any position you want. The case itself is detachable and made of polycarbonate, which provides not only convenience but strength as well. This keyboard has a lot going for it, but we must acknowledge a few caveats. The kickstand is useful, but it gives the iPad Pro a large footprint, which could be a problem when using a small workstation. Some people also found that the hinge is not built to last and the key next to the right arrow key, which brings up the on-screen keyboard, is a little too easy to press by mistake. If you crave a mechanical keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, however, this will scratch your itch.
