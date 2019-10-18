With a strategic one-two punch, Apple has released the $329 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2019), and simultaneously debuted iPadOS, creating an iPad system that is designed for the rest of us. The new hardware features an A10 Fusion chip, Retina display with nearly 3.5 million pixels, day-long battery life, and Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support. Despite a somewhat dated design showing that bit of extra bezel, it’s still a large, shiny, new iPad that is destined to be the right tablet for the right price and showcases its power with a new operating system.

But you’re going to want to protect that glass and aluminum baby from harm as you tote it back and forth from work, or from the living room to the kitchen, and the best 10.2-inch iPad cases and keyboard cases will help you do just that.

If you have an earlier model 9.7-inch iPad, there are even more suggestions in our best iPad cases, alongside other case roundups for the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

ZtotopCase for 7th-Generation, 10.2-inch iPad 2019

We welcome the ZtotopCase for the 2019 iPad, which features the same premium synthetic leather exterior, workmanship, and soft microfiber interior lining as the last version, to protect your seventh-generation iPad. Its multi-functional features include a built-in leather hand strap, pencil holder, and organizer pocket. It offers multiple viewing angles and multiple slots so you can set up the proper angles for watching movies or typing. The magnetic smart cover supports the usual auto wake/sleep functionality. It comes in a choice of black, brown, or a combo denim and black leather.

Infiland Case for 10.2-inch iPad 2019

Exclusively designed for the 10.2-inch seventh-generation iPad, the Infiland features an extra back pocket that lets you store small items like business cards or a USB charging cable and also supports the auto wake/sleep feature. The stand lets you adjust to different angles for viewing or typing. The built-in pencil holder eliminates worries about losing your Apple Pencil. It comes in seven tasteful combinations of colors, patterns, and fabrics.

Thankscase Case for 10.2-inch iPad 2019

This all-in-one slim, lightweight design features a folder wallet pocket-style case with a built-in elastic hand strap for securely gripping your tablet while on the go. It has a premium composition leather exterior and soft interior for protecting your tablet from drops, bumps, and dust. A 360-degree rotating swivel lets you rotate the tablet vertically and horizontally, while a built-in magnetic strip provides the smart cover auto sleep/wake function. The case offers full access to all features like cameras, speakers, ports, and buttons. It comes in 12 elegant patterns and color combinations.

Ivso Keyboard Case for 10.2-inch iPad 2019

The Ivso keyboard case features ultra-thin, three-in-one functionality with a wireless keyboard, stand, and premium carrying case, which makes it ideal for toting your tablet to the office and on business trips. Its laptop-style keyboard offers a better typing experience than silicone keyboards and its precise cutouts provide full access to all ports and features. It charges in up to three hours and functions for about 60 hours before needing a new charge. It comes in five colors and in a version with a multi-colored backlit keyboard with a black cover.

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th generation)

When you want an iPad keyboard, consider going right to the source. Apple’s Smart Keyboard combines advanced technologies to create a unique keyboard for its own tablet. It’s portable, full-size, and it connects to the new iPad and iPad Air with the Smart Connector. Just attach the keyboard and start typing. When you’re done working, the device folds into a slender, lightweight cover. It’s a little pricey, but you know it works perfectly.

ESR Urban Premium Folio Case

ESR has come out with a lightweight, ventilated polycarbonate cover with large ventilation cutouts that keep your iPad light and cool. Made with oxford cloth for a stylish and durable exterior, a soft microfiber lining keeps your iPad screen safe. Its strong magnets ensure that the auto sleep/wake function engages properly every time. Two non-slip grooves provide sturdy viewing angles in stand mode. It comes in charcoal, knight, sky, and twilight colors.

TomToc Portfolio Case for 10.2-inch iPad 2019

The TomToc is designed for stylish pros who travel with their iPad to the office for work and meetings, and caters to those who use their iPads with a Smart Keyboard. Spacious and functional, the tablet slot is large enough to fit the iPad protective case with an Apple pencil holder and includes a large mesh bag for gadgets and even an A5 notebook slot. The groove design offers an ergonomic and comfortable grip and wristband. It easily slips into most briefcases and purses because the last thing you need is another thing to keep track of. The tablet slot has adhesive tape to keep your device from moving around when you’re on the go. The EVA hard shell and water-repellent fabric with durable YKK zippers offer complete protection from impacts and the elements.

