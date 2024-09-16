 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Will my iPad get iPadOS 18? Here’s every supported model

By
Adding new tools to control center in iPadOS 18
Digital Trends
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, Apple introduced the next-generation versions of its most important operating systems. One of these is iPadOS 18 for the iPad. The update will be available to the general public starting today, September 16.

Unfortunately, not every Apple tablet can run this software update. Has your iPad made the list? Let’s find out.

Recommended Videos

Which iPads will support iPadOS 18?

Apple’s iPadOS 18 update will support the following iPad models:

  • iPad Pro (M4)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
  • iPad Air (M2)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad (7th generation and later)
  • iPad mini (5th generation and later)

As you can see, many iPads support iPadOS 18, which is good news for anyone who owns one of the models.

Which iPads won’t support iPadOS 18?

apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen angle
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Apple says iPads with the A10X Fusion chip can’t run iPadOS 18. These models, which did support iPadOS 17, but won’t work with iPadOS 18, include:

  • 10.5-inch iPad Pro
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)
  • iPad (6th generation)

When Apple announced iPadOS 18, the star was Apple Intelligence, the company’s new AI product. Unfortunately, none of the Apple Intelligence features are launching with iPadOS 18. Instead, we’ll have to wait until future versions like iPadOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.2, and later.

The iPadOS 18 update brings various exciting features and enhancements to the iPad experience. One of the standout additions is the new App Library, which allows users to organize and access their apps more efficiently. The customizable widgets have been further improved, offering greater flexibility and personalization on the home screen.

The Notes app has received a significant overhaul with support for quick actions, mentions, and an improved collaboration experience. Furthermore, the redesigned Photos app now offers enhanced memory and sharing capabilities, making it easier to relive and share your favorite moments.

In addition to these improvements, Apple has introduced a dedicated Calculator app with support for Math Notes using the Apple Pencil, catering to students and professionals alike. The new Passwords app is a secure repository for all your passwords, ensuring more accessible and secure access to your accounts.

The update also significantly enhances Game Mode, Safari, and Messages, providing a more immersive gaming experience, improved browsing capabilities, and enhanced communication tools.

Overall, the iPadOS 18 update delivers new features, improvements, and refinements, further solidifying the iPad’s position as a versatile and powerful productivity tool.

Besides iPadOS 18, Apple also introduced iOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 at WWDC. For Macs, macOS 15 Sequoia was revealed.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Some iPad users will soon get a feature that Android has had for years
home Screen of an iPad Pro that boots iPadOS 18.

Apple will start rolling out iPadOS 18 to users globally on Monday. The update will include a significant new feature for users in Europe.

With iPadOS 18, Europeans can download and use apps from third-party app stores, thanks to the EU’s Digital Markets Act. The Act promotes competition and reduces large tech companies' control over their platforms, which Apple initially opposed, but is now complying with. It's also something Android tablet users have enjoyed for years, so it's still nice to see the functionality finally expand to the iPad.

Read more
The best Apple iPhone 16 Plus cases for 2024
iPhone 16 colors.

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus is now available for preorder, so while you're choosing exactly what color you want for your shiny new phone, you should also look into a case to protect it from those times when you have butter fingers — or when you see a truly surprising meme on Facebook that makes you drop your phone.

Although the new iPhone is plenty durable on its own, a case can help you show off its design while protecting it against scratches. Even if you are really careful and you don't drop your phone, a touchscreen in the same pocket as your car keys is a recipe for disaster.

Read more
The best Apple iPhone 16 Pro cases for 2024
Someone holding the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple has officially announced the Apple iPhone 16 and its variations, including the Apple iPhone 16 Pro. Apple's It's Glowtime event revealed the upgrades to the phone, including better screen protection, camera features, and AI integration. Under the hood, the iPhone 16 Pro also boasts an even stronger CPU, with increased memory bandwidth and improved performance. If you've decided that the iPhone 16 Pro is your next buy, you should also get a case to keep it safe.

Companies are already selling iPhone 16 Pro cases in anticipation of the phone's release, so there's no need to wait. These are five of the best iPhone 16 Pro cases on the market right now.

Read more