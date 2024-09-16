Will my iPad get iPadOS 18? Here’s every supported model

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, Apple introduced the next-generation versions of its most important operating systems. One of these is iPadOS 18 for the iPad. The update will be available to the general public starting today, September 16.

Unfortunately, not every Apple tablet can run this software update. Has your iPad made the list? Let’s find out.

Which iPads will support iPadOS 18?

Apple’s iPadOS 18 update will support the following iPad models:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (7th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

As you can see, many iPads support iPadOS 18, which is good news for anyone who owns one of the models.

Which iPads won’t support iPadOS 18?

Apple says iPads with the A10X Fusion chip can’t run iPadOS 18. These models, which did support iPadOS 17, but won’t work with iPadOS 18, include:

10.5-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)

iPad (6th generation)

When Apple announced iPadOS 18, the star was Apple Intelligence, the company’s new AI product. Unfortunately, none of the Apple Intelligence features are launching with iPadOS 18. Instead, we’ll have to wait until future versions like iPadOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.2, and later.

The iPadOS 18 update brings various exciting features and enhancements to the iPad experience. One of the standout additions is the new App Library, which allows users to organize and access their apps more efficiently. The customizable widgets have been further improved, offering greater flexibility and personalization on the home screen.

The Notes app has received a significant overhaul with support for quick actions, mentions, and an improved collaboration experience. Furthermore, the redesigned Photos app now offers enhanced memory and sharing capabilities, making it easier to relive and share your favorite moments.

In addition to these improvements, Apple has introduced a dedicated Calculator app with support for Math Notes using the Apple Pencil, catering to students and professionals alike. The new Passwords app is a secure repository for all your passwords, ensuring more accessible and secure access to your accounts.

The update also significantly enhances Game Mode, Safari, and Messages, providing a more immersive gaming experience, improved browsing capabilities, and enhanced communication tools.

Overall, the iPadOS 18 update delivers new features, improvements, and refinements, further solidifying the iPad’s position as a versatile and powerful productivity tool.

Besides iPadOS 18, Apple also introduced iOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 at WWDC. For Macs, macOS 15 Sequoia was revealed.