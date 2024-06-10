MacOS 15 puts your iPhone inside your MacBook

Apple just announced macOS 15 at WWDC 2024. Called macOS Sequoia, the updated operating system brings a suite of new features to Macs. The key change, however, is a new Continuity feature that allows you to mirror your iPhone on your Mac, from the MacBook Air to the Mac Studio.

This isn’t just streaming your iPhone screen to your Mac. The feature allows you to open and use apps, enter text, and even get notifications on your desktop. Apple even says your iPhone’s audio will come through your Mac. It basically gives you full access to your iPhone without ever reaching in your pocket.

Recommended Videos

That’s impressive enough, but iPhone Mirroring goes further. You can leave your iPhone locked while still mirroring it on your Mac. Even if you’re not next to your iPhone, you’ll be able to access your apps and notifications without unlocking your device. Beyond using your iPhone on your Mac, Apple says you’ll be able to drag and drop files between your iPhone and Mac.

Although iPhone Mirroring is the biggest change in macOS 15, Apple has other features in the works. Borrowing from Windows 11, macOS 15 now includes window snapping. You can drag a window to a side of your screen and immediately snap it into place, allowing you to quickly pull up multiple windows at once.

Apple has a couple of new features to help you at work, too. The Presenter preview allows you to see what you’re going to share on your screen before sharing it, ensuring you don’t accidently pull up the wrong window. Apple says this feature works with FaceTime and Zoom right now, but it hasn’t shared if it will come to apps like Microsoft Teams. In addition, you can now replace your background in calls on FaceTime and Zoom, directly through your Mac.

One of the biggest updates is the Passwords app, however. This is already available on multiple Apple devices, but the company is bringing it to Macs now. It will display passwords, verification codes, notes, and more, and sync across your other Apple devices. Just like you can on iPhone, the Passwords app will automatically pop up in a password field and automatically fill in your details.

Editors' Recommendations