 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

You can play almost any Windows game on Mac — here’s how

Jacob Roach
By

Gaming has never been the highlight of owning a Mac, but now more than ever, you can play almost any game on Mac. Performance isn't always perfect, and you need a healthy appetite for overlooking bugs, but it's possible to take your PC library and transfer it to an Apple computer.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

30 minutes

There are two methods here: the easy way and the hard way. Most people are fine with the easy way, though it has some specific restrictions. The hard way has more options, but it's also prone to more bugs. If you want to cover all your bases, you'll likely need to do both.

CrossOver on macOS.

The easy way: CrossOver

CrossOver is an application that does all the hard work for you. It translates Windows commands into Mac commands, and it theoretically works with any Windows application (not just games). The great part about CrossOver is that it has a team of developers behind it. It translates instructions, but CrossOver also has optimizations for several apps to get them running smoothly on Mac.

There are a few caveats to it, though. First, CrossOver doesn't support DirectX 12. Support is coming, but you're limited to DirectX 11 games for now. In addition, CrossOver costs $74. There's a 14-day free trial, but you'll need to buy the full version if you want to use it beyond that point.

Step 1: Head over to the CrossOver website and select the Free Trial button to download CrossOver. Make sure to start with the free trial because, although you can refund a purchase, it costs the development team time and money.

Step 2: Unzip the folder from your Downloads folder and double-lick on the CrossOver app. It will move to your Applications folder.

Related

Step 3: When the app starts up, select Try Now. If you purchased a license, you can unlock the app by entering your account information.

Step 4: You'll be met with the CrossOver app when you're done. You can install some games directly - you'll see a few in the Popular Applications window when starting - but you want to install a game launcher instead. You'll still need to launch all your Steam games from Steam, for example.

Step 5: For this tutorial, we're going to install Steam. Select it and click Install. You'll get several pop-ups after, installing things like a new font for Steam and the Microsoft XML Parser. Continue through the installers as they appear.

Step 6: Steam will open when you're done, and you can install your games normally like you would on a Windows PC. CrossOver creates a "bottle" for an app like Steam, and your games will live in that bottle. You can select your Steam bottle within CrossOver and see your games, along with other options. you can configure controllers, for example, as well as simulate a reboot.

Setting up the Game Porting Toolkit on a Macbook.

The hard way: Game Porting Toolkit

If you want to play DirectX 12 games, you'll need to use Apple's Game Porting Toolkit. This is essentially the same as CrossOver, but it's a developer-focused tool. That means it's really not suited for end users, so expect a multitude of bugs and setup issues as you're going through.

Before getting started, you'll need to make sure you have macOS Sonoma installed. It is in beta at the time of publication, so you'll need to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program. We'll walk you through the steps here to set up the Game Porting Toolkit, though there's an open-source tool called Whisky that will do much of the hard work for you.

Step 1: First, head to the Apple Developer website and download the Command Line Tools for Xcode 15 and the Game Porting Toolkit (it's in version 1.0.2 at the time of writing). Install the Command Line Tools and mount the .dmg file for the Game Porting Toolkit after.

Step 2: You don't need anything in the Game Porting Toolkit right now. Keep it mounted and open the Terminal. You'll need to enter a series of commands, pressing Enter after each one.

Step 3: To start, enter softwareupdate --install-rosetta if you're using an M1 or M2 Mac.

Step 4: After, enter arch -x86_64 zsh to open an x86 shell.

Step 5: Now, we need to install Homebrew. Enter /bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh". If you already have Homebrew installed, you're good to go.

Step 6: Enter which brew and ensure that Homebrew is pointing to this path: usr/local/bin/brew.

Step 7: Next, enter brew tap apple/apple http://github.com/apple/homebrew-apple.

Step 8: Now it's to install the Game Porting Toolkit. Enter brew -v install apple/apple/game-porting-toolkit. This will take a while to finish.

Step 9: Next, we need to set up a virual C: drive with Wine. Enter WINEPREFIX=~/my-game-prefix brew -prefix game-porting-toolkit/bin/wine64 winecfg. This will open a Wine configuration menu, where you need to select Windows 10 as your OS.

Step 10: With the virtual drive set up, we need to copy the Game Porting Toolkit over to it. Enter ditto /Volumes/Game\ Porting\ Toolkit-1.0.2/lib/ brew --prefix game-porting-toolkit/lib/.

Step 11: Now, it's just a matter of starting your game. We'll be installing Steam as an example, but you can do this same process with any Windows application. For Steam, download the Windows installation files to your Downloads folder.

Step 12: In the Terminal, enter gameportingtoolkit ~/my-game-prefix ~/Downloads/SteamSetup.exe.

Step 13: You'll see a Windows installation appear. Follow it. Once you're done, you can launch Steam by entering gameportingtoolkit ~/my-game-prefix 'C\Program Files (x86)/Steam/steam.exe. You can replace that path with other applications to launch them, as well.

Step 14: That's it! Once again, you can (and we highly recommend) using Whisky instead. It does all of this dirty work for you, and it's much easier to launch your applications.

Mac gaming still has a long way to go, but with CrossOver and the Game Porting Toolkit, it's now possible to play the vast majority of Windows games on Apple computers (with a healthy dose of bugs, that is). For most people, we still recommend sticking with CrossOver, as it's much more stable and doesn't require a long configuration process like the Game Porting Toolkit does. There's a good chance we'll see DirectX 12 support in the app shortly, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
Dell clearance sale: Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $970 off
The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop on a desk next to a monitor.

Dell is always a reliable place to check out for the best gaming PC deals and it's reminding you of that with an awesome deal on the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC. Usually priced at $2,270, it's down to $1,300 for a limited time only so you're saving $970 on the regular price. While it may have the previous generation's hardware, it's still more than speedy enough and guaranteed to make your gaming time even more enjoyable. Keen to learn more? Let's take a look. This is a Dell clearance deal so it's likely to only be this price for a limited time only. Don't delay on the purchase if it feels like the right one for you.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC offers up a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor alongside 16GB of memory of 512GB of SSD storage. More storage might have been nice here but it's great to see an Intel Core i9 processor rather than the usual Intel Core i7 we often see in this price range. For the graphics card, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. You'll notice that this system lacks a 13th-generation processor and a RTX 40-Series card but it's still more than capable of handling the latest games and rivaling the best gaming PCs.

Read more
Flash deal drops this excellent HP starter gaming PC under $400
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

Walmart has one of the best gaming PC deals for anyone keen to save big while still being able to game well. Right now, you can buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop for $399 saving a huge $350 off the regular price of $749. Capable of playing plenty of the latest games if you don't mind tweaking the detail level, it's a great option for many. You'll need to be quick though as stock is running down fast.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L
The HP Victus 15L may not be one of the best gaming PCs with this kind of spec, but it's still worth considering if money is tight but your need for PC gaming is high. The system offers an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an AMD RX6400 graphics card. This puts it on a par with the better-known Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. In most games, you'll need to adjust settings to play the latest titles like Diablo IV but with older or less demanding titles like Fortnite, performance will be pretty good. It's all about tempering your expectations but there's a lot to like here.

Read more
This fantastic MacBook Air deal ends at midnight
A MacBook Air on a desk with an open book in front of it.

There's only a matter of hours until all the Prime Day deals end for another year. However, that does still leave you enough time to buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 while it remains at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Right now, you can buy it for $750 saving you $249 or 25% off the usual price of $999. It's a great entry point for anyone looking to buy a new MacBook and easily one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals. While it might not have the latest M2 chip, the M1 chip remains exceptional and more than powerful enough for most people. You're really not missing out on much given the price difference involved. Here's a quick look at what else you need to know before you hit the buy button. Remember -- you really haven't got long left to do so.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1
Back when it was first launched, we described the Apple MacBook Air M1 as "fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic". It remains all of those things. We've broken down the differences between the M2 and M1 and while the newer chip is better, it's less of a substantial difference than you'd think.

Read more