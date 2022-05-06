 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to check how much RAM you have

Mark Coppock
By

Knowing how much random-access memory, or RAM, that your PC has is important for a number of reasons. First, you want to be sure you have enough RAM for your needs. Second, you might want to install a particular application that has a specific recommendation for the amount of RAM it needs to run smoothly.

The great thing is that it's extremely easy to find out how much RAM your PC has without cracking open the case. Here's how.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Windows 11

  • MacOS

  • Chrome OS

How to check how much RAM you have in Windows 10 and 11

In Windows 10 and 11, finding out how much RAM you need is a simple task requiring just a few easy steps.

Note: The screenshots below are for Windows 11, and though Windows 10 looks different, the steps are identical.

Step 1: Open the Settings app. The easiest way is to right-click on the Windows icon and select Settings.

Opening the Settings app in Windows 11.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 2: In the Settings app, select System then navigate to the bottom and select About.

Opening Settings > About in Windows 11.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 3: You'll find your installed RAM listed under Device Specifications.

System > About information in Windows 11.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

How to check how much RAM you have in MacOS

MacOS also makes it easy to see how much RAM you have.

Step 1: Click the Apple menu and select About This Mac.

Selecting About This Mac in Mac OS.
Luke Larsen/Digital Trends

Step 2: The Overview tab should be selected by default. The amount of installed RAM will be displayed next to Memory.

System overview information in Mac OS.
Luke Larsen/Digital Trends

How to check how much RAM you have in Chrome OS

Checking how much RAM your PC has in Chrome OS is a little less straightforward, but still easy enough.

Step 1: Open the Chrome browser and type "chrome://system" in the search bar. Select Enter.

Opening system info in Chrome OS.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 2: Scroll down to meminfo in the list. Select the Expand button.

Navigate to meminfo in Chrome OS.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 3: The amount of RAM in your PC will be listed next to MemTotal, in kilobytes (kB). Divide by 1,048,576 to get the amount in gigabytes (GB) that's not being used by the Chrome OS system, then round up to get the amount of installed RAM. For example, the Chromebook used in this how-to shows 16248736kB. When divided by 1,048,567, the result is 15.59GB. Round that up to 16GB, which is the amount I already know is installed in the laptop.

how to check much ram you have expand mem info
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Editors' Recommendations

The best movies on Apple TV+ right now (May 2022)

Emilia Jones in the lead role in CODA.

The best hidden gems on Netflix right now

James from The End of the F**king World wearing a suit and tie and looking upset.

This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is $1,429 off today (seriously)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2017) Screen

The best time-loop movies and TV episodes

Natasha Lyonne as Nadya in Russian Doll, her face pressed against a subway door.

Affordable Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs could launch imminently

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Under the Banner of Heaven creator on making the FX thriller

Andrew Garfield stands in front of a police station window in Under the Banner of Heaven.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Open Galaxy Z Fold 3 seen from the front.

Best 70-inch TV Deals: Supersize your screen from $530 today

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Best Sony TV deals for May 2022

Sony Z8H TV

The iPad Mini is at its lowest price of 2022 — but for how long?

Person holding the iPad Mini 6 in hand.

Best Sonos deals for May 2022

The Sonos Move in an outdoor setting.

Best 75-inch TV deals for May 2022

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Best LG TV Deals for May 2022

lg tv announced at ces 2021 oled qned 4k 8k what to know mini led lineup