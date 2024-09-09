Hurry! You only have a few hours to buy this Asus laptop for $110

For those who are on an extremely tight budget but need a new laptop, there are some cheap laptop deals that you can shop. Here’s one that’s available right now: the Asus E410 for only $110 from Best Buy, following a $70 discount on its original price of $180. There’s not much time left before the offer expires though — just a few more hours! — so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase for this affordable laptop as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Asus E410 laptop

Let’s get it out of the way — for its price, you shouldn’t expect the Asus E410 to challenge the performance of the best laptops. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which keep its costs low. While you won’t be editing videos or playing the best PC games with this laptop, it will be able to handle simple tasks such as browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming shows. If that’s all you’re planning to do, you won’t be disappointed with the Asus E410.

The Asus E410 maintains its portability with its 14-inch Full HD screen, and while its built-in storage of a 64GB eMMC is very limiting, you can save your files on cloud storage services as a workaround. The laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded for an operating system that will be familiar to most people, so you can start using the Asus E410 right after unboxing it and turning it on for the first time.

