This new Android tablet is everything I wish the 2024 iPad Air was

By
Vivo Pad 3
Vivo

China-based Vivo has introduced a new tablet, the Vivo Pad 3, and based on the specs alone, this could fast become one of the best Android tablets of the year. Perhaps more importantly, it could become an exciting competitor to the recently released iPad Air (2024).

The Vivo Pad 3 boasts a 12.1-inch LCD, a 2,800 x 1,968 resolution, and a 7:5 screen ratio. The display, with a P3 gamut, also offers 600 nits peak brightness and HDR10 support. As if that weren’t enough, you also get a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The tablet also packs a 10,000mAh battery that charges at a rapid 44 watts through its USB-C port.

Beyond this, the new tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5MP selfie camera, and a six-speaker setup with 3D panoramic audio. Finally, the tablet works with the Vivo Pencil and Keyboard. The Vivo Pad 3 comes in blue, purple, and gray.

Vivo Pad 3 with pencil.
Vivo

Some areas where the Vivo Pad 3 outperforms the iPad Air (2024) should be noticed. Firstly, it has a larger display than the 11-inch iPad Air. It also has a better refresh rate and a larger battery. Most importantly, it is much more affordable, starting at $345, compared to the iPad Air, which starts at $599.

For those eyeing the 13-inch iPad Air (2024), Vivo also has a solution. In March, it unveiled the 13.1-inch Vivo Pad 3 Pro, priced at around $480, whereas the base model 13-inch iPad Air costs $799.

The Vivo Pad 3 is available for preorder in China on Vivo’s official website. Sales start on Friday, July 5.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
