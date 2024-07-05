 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

A bunch of new iPads just leaked, including two that are coming soon

By
The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.
Adam Doud / Digital Trends

Apple introduced the iPad Pro 2024 and iPad Air 2024 in May. Should we expect more Apple tablets to arrive before the end of the year? We might have the answer. Some recently discovered backend code has possibly revealed several upcoming iPad models from Apple. The code in question was found by Nicolás Álvarez and published by Aaronp613 on X.

The code lists four iPad models. As neither product has been updated for a long time, one would assume this code is for new Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions of the baseline iPad and iPad mini.

Recommended Videos

As per the identifiers, the iPad (11th generation) is expected to have an A16 processor, while the iPad mini (7th generation) may feature an A17 chip. Both would represent a two-generation jump from the chips used in the previous tablet models.

Apple’s new Apple Intelligence feature set will require an A17 Bionic chip or a newer version. Therefore, it would make sense for the new iPad mini to feature at least this chip to support the new technology. However, the next iPad mini could feature an M2 chip instead, which is in the iPad Air (2024). Traditionally, Apple’s smaller tablet is in line with its iPad Air lineup regarding features and price points.

Playing Diablo Immortal on the iPad.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends / Digital Trends

The discovered identifiers also mention tablets that Apple likely decided to scrap. This includes an updated regular iPad that went beyond the recently retired iPad (9th generation) and an M3 iPad Pro. The newest iPad Pro features an M4, not an M3.

The current iPad was introduced in October 2022, while the last iPad mini was revealed in October 2021. If Apple decides to release new versions of these models, it will most likely happen in October, following the announcement of the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to occur in September.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Will my iPad get iPadOS 18? Here’s every supported model
A person holding the iPad Air (2024) and taking a photo.

During this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) keynote, Apple introduced next-generation versions of its most important operating systems. One of these is iPadOS 18 for the iPad. The update arrives this fall and includes several new features, including Apple Intelligence, advanced Notes tools, a high-tech Calculator app, better home screen customization, and more.

Unfortunately, not every Apple tablet can run this software update when it's released. Has your iPad made the list? Let's find out.
Which iPads will support iPadOS 18?

Read more
Everything Apple announced at WWDC 2024: iOS 18, AI, and more
Apple logo for WWDC 2024.

It's that time of year once again! It's time for Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference -- also known as WWDC. WWDC is home to some of Apple's most important announcements of the year, typically revolving around new software updates for its devices.

WWDC 2024 is no different. This year's show is arguably one of the biggest and most important for Apple in years. With iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and more updates, there's a lot to take in. Lucky for you, we're rounding up all the announcements here.

Read more
Apple just announced iPadOS 18. Here are the most exciting features
Home Screen of the M4 iPad Pro.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) started today. This annual event is one of the biggest for Apple of the entire year, giving us an early look at the company's next software updates for its biggest products.

One of the many announcements at WWDC 2024 was iPadOS 18 — the next major software update for the iPad. The upcoming iPadOS 18 has a lot in common with iOS 18, and when it arrives on your iPad later this year, it'll be chock-full of new features for you to check out. Here's what's new.
Home screen, apps, and control center updates

Read more