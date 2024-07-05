A bunch of new iPads just leaked, including two that are coming soon

Apple introduced the iPad Pro 2024 and iPad Air 2024 in May. Should we expect more Apple tablets to arrive before the end of the year? We might have the answer. Some recently discovered backend code has possibly revealed several upcoming iPad models from Apple. The code in question was found by Nicolás Álvarez and published by Aaronp613 on X.

The code lists four iPad models. As neither product has been updated for a long time, one would assume this code is for new Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions of the baseline iPad and iPad mini.

As per the identifiers, the iPad (11th generation) is expected to have an A16 processor, while the iPad mini (7th generation) may feature an A17 chip. Both would represent a two-generation jump from the chips used in the previous tablet models.

Apple’s new Apple Intelligence feature set will require an A17 Bionic chip or a newer version. Therefore, it would make sense for the new iPad mini to feature at least this chip to support the new technology. However, the next iPad mini could feature an M2 chip instead, which is in the iPad Air (2024). Traditionally, Apple’s smaller tablet is in line with its iPad Air lineup regarding features and price points.

The discovered identifiers also mention tablets that Apple likely decided to scrap. This includes an updated regular iPad that went beyond the recently retired iPad (9th generation) and an M3 iPad Pro. The newest iPad Pro features an M4, not an M3.

The current iPad was introduced in October 2022, while the last iPad mini was revealed in October 2021. If Apple decides to release new versions of these models, it will most likely happen in October, following the announcement of the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to occur in September.