The M3 iPad Air is the budget iPad Pro I’ve been waiting for

No shortage of firepower A laptop-grade screen Fantastic accessory kit Slate royalty that won't nuke a wallet

Less than a year ago, I left my trusty M1 iPad Pro behind and got myself the iPad Pro powered by the M4 silicon. The design refresh was eye-catching, and so was the allure of getting an M4 processor even before the Macs.

The biggest reason, however, was the 13-inch screen, which put it in roughly the same league as the MacBook Air. I splurged close to $1,700 and got the whole Magic Keyboard kit for a proper computing experience.

The experience has been smooth so far, but the limitations of iPadOS have haunted me every single day. “Is this hobbled computing ecosystem worth the price I paid?” I often asked myself, and my answer was mostly negative.

The new iPad Air, equipped with the M3 processor, has only intensified my regret over spending a fortune on the flashy iPad Pro. Yes, a base price of $599 plays a key part here, but it’s the sheer utility aspect that makes the new iPad Air stand out as a powerful insignia of financial remorse for me.

No shortage of firepower

The biggest strength of Apple’s tablets is their longevity. A solid build quality, robust selection of apps, and long-term software support makes them a hot-favorite. But ever since Apple started putting M-series silicon in its tablets, the practical appeal has gone through the roof.

If you are eyeing a large-screen slate for sketching or college duties, grab any third-party stylus and keyboard case, and you’re good to go for at least the next three to four years. I can say that with utter confidence for a few reasons.

I edited LOG videos in DaVinci Resolve on the M1 iPad Pro without any issues. It still makes multi-app workflows feel like a computing cakewalk, despite packing only 8GB of RAM. I also had a fantastic time playing ray-traced AAA games such as Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding on the tablet.

The M3 iPad Air won’t feel any different, I believe. Compared to the M1 chip, the M3 silicon offers an extra GPU core. Moreover, the computing as well as graphics performance are noticeably higher, or at least that’s what Apple is claiming.

If the M1 iPad Pro remains so competitive till date, the iPad Air M3 will only leapfrog it — at a much lower ask. And when you factor the sticker price difference with the M4 iPad Pro, the latest iPad Air emerges as the obvious choice from a value perspective.

A laptop-grade screen

The primary reason I got the 13-inch iPad Pro was the screen real estate. After using the 11-inch iPad Pro for a couple of years, the switch to a 13-inch screen felt like a breath of fresh air.

Being able to run at least three apps side by side, with Stage Manager enabled, was a productivity boon. I edit images and videos on a regular basis, so not having to squint my eyes or deal with a cramped timeline was a huge convenience.

The iPad Air now matches the iPad Pro at screen real estate. The only discernible difference is the inherent screen tech, as the iPad Air offers an LCD panel, while the iPad Pro serves an OLED screen.

It’s not a deal-breaker by any stretch of the imagination. The new iPad Air delivers the same Liquid Retina display as its predecessor. The screen is vibrant, with acceptable viewing angles and a decent brightness output.

But more than the nitty-gritty of terms such as nits, contrast ratios, and degrees, this LCD panel is still one of the best you can find on a tablet. I never had any issues occasionally using my sister’s 13-inch M2 iPad Air for work, which she has also pushed regularly for her college duties.

I don’t expect the M3 iPad Air to fare any different. I am surrounded by LCD screens on all my computing and large-screen entertainment gear, so getting used to the iPad Air — even after switching from the 120Hz OLED panel of the iPad Pro — won’t be an arduous visual journey for me.

A majority of laptops and monitors still offer an LCD panel, so there’s that precedent. Moreover, the fantastic work Apple has done with iPad animations and app scaling ensures that you will arguably have a better experience on the iPad Air than a Windows machine.

Fantastic accessory kit

Of course, it won’t make sense to get a 13-inch slate without getting some work done on it. The Apple Pencil, though expensive, is still one of the best out there. Third-party options, such as the ESR’s excellent Geo Stylus with Find My, can also do the job.

It’s the keyboard, however, that really sets the tone in Apple’s favour. The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air doesn’t quite offer the same sleek metallic look as the iPad Pro variant. Instead, it sticks with the aesthetic formula of the previous-gen Magic Keyboard.

That’s not a bad thing. My M1 iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard with its soft rubberised finish is still in great shape. The new keyboard case for the iPad Air is essentially a replica of that, but in white color, and a flat metallic ridge.

It’s a hybrid design approach, but the core experience shouldn’t be any different. I’ve tried third-party cases from a healthy few brands, but none have offered the same experience as the Magic Keyboard.

The cantilever design is stunning, and so is the rewarding tactile feedback, a smooth glass touchpad, and a 14-key function row. Plus, that additional USB-C port really comes in handy when using the Stage Manager mode while connected to a monitor.

The best part is that even if you fork out extra cash for the new Magic Keyboard with a 13-inch iPad Air, you will barely cross the base 11-inch iPad Pro’s final bill. Meanwhile, the sheer firepower and fluidity you get with the M3-powered slate won’t be too far off compared to the M4-driven iPad Pro.

Slate royalty that won’t nuke a wallet

The sum total of the argument is that the iPad Air with M3 chip is a fantastic value for its asking price, irrespective of whether you pick the 11-inch or 13-inch variant.

For serious productivity, I’d gravitate towards the 13-inch model, but having used an 11-inch tablet for nearly two years as my workhorse, you won’t regret getting the 11-incher, either.

Apple hasn’t made any fat cuts in terms of software capabilities, so there’s that benefit, too. All you need to do is find the right size for your workflow, and you’re set for a smooth experience that will last you a few years without any major hiccups.