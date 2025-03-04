6 things about the M3 iPad Air that made us wonder what Apple was thinking

Table of Contents Table of Contents M3, not M4 The timing Is that all? What’s up with battery life? Generally underwhelmed What about the regular iPad?

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the iPad Air (2025). While a new tablet from Apple was anticipated, the actual release differed significantly from the rumors. Here are some unexpected details and observations about Cupertino’s latest tablet.

M3, not M4

The most surprising aspect of the iPad Air (2025) is that it features an M3 chipset. For months, rumors indicated that Apple would transition directly from the M2 chip used in the iPad Air (2024) to the M4. This expectation was supported by the fact that other Apple devices have been moving towards the M4 chip. For instance, the MacBook Pro (2024) and the iMac (2024) have both made the switch to this chipset, and the upcoming MacBook Air (2025) is also expected to skip the M3 in favor of the M4.

The only thing that didn’t make sense about this rumor was how it relates to the iPad Pro (2024). That tablet series, which was revealed alongside the iPad Air (2024) last year, features the M4, and rumors have suggested there wouldn’t be a new Pro model until 2026.

Would Apple release an iPad Air with the same chip as the more expensive and feature-rich iPad Pro? Apparently it would not, as the iPad Air (2025) comes with the M3.

The timing

On Monday, Tim Cook hinted at a new “Air” device, leading many to speculate that he was referring to the anticipated MacBook Air (2025) rather than a new iPad Air. While the new “Air” laptop may be launched this week, this could create a unique challenge for Apple.

The upcoming MacBook Air is expected to feature an M4 chip, which represents a natural progression from the M3 chip found in the current model. To effectively market this new model, Apple must provide compelling reasons why the M4 is superior to the M3. This comparison may inadvertently make the new iPad Air (2025) seem less impressive.

In the past, it was generally accepted that tablets and laptops served different purposes. However, many potential buyers may be confused about why they should purchase a $599 iPad Air with an M3 chip when they could opt for an entry-level MacBook Air with an M4 chip for just $400 more.

While I fully expect Apple to reveal the new MacBook Air this week, it might be wiser for the company to wait and release the new laptop closer to the June Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Announcing both devices this week could be seen as an unnecessary error.

Is that all?

When the iPad Air (2024) was released last year, it introduced several features that distinguished it from the iPad Air (2022) it replaced. Notable upgrades included a new chip, a better display, a Center Stage front-facing camera, and additional storage options. These enhancements likely encouraged many iPad Air (2022) owners to upgrade. In contrast, the iPad Air (2025) is remarkably similar to the iPad Air (2024), making it hard to justify an upgrade for those who purchased last year’s model.

In fact, I don’t see a compelling reason for even iPad Air (2022) owners to consider upgrading.

For starters, why buy the iPad Air (2025) at full price when you might soon find a similar iPad Air (2024) at a discount? Moreover, given the close resemblance between the last two models, it seems likely that the next version—perhaps the iPad Air (2026)—will feature significant updates, such as a new design, an improved camera system, and possibly Face ID.

I mean, Apple couldn’t even release the always-colorful iPad Air in a new color this time around, so you know at least one of those is coming with the next release, right?

What’s up with battery life?

One benefit of buying a new iPhone each year is the improved battery life. Apple devices have consistently offered better battery life with each new generation, except for iPads.

Consider this: iPad Air (2024) and iPad Air (2025) offer up to 10 hours of battery life between charges. Can you guess how many hours between charges you could expect from the 2014 iPad Air 2? It’s also 10 hours. One would think that after a decade, Apple would have found some way to add at least another hour of battery life to the iPad Air.

Is asking for a tablet that lasts at least a day between charges too much?

Generally underwhelmed

I believe the iPad Air (2025) will be considered a great product, just like the iPad Air (2024) before it. However, I feel that more time could have been spent on its development to introduce a few new features. With the “iPhone 17 Air” expected to launch in the coming months, Apple missed the opportunity to market 2025 as a “breath of fresh air” or something like that.

In 2012, Apple launched the iPad 3, and just six months later, it announced the iPad 4. The motive behind releasing a new iPad so soon after the previous model was Apple’s transition from the 30-pin connector to the then-new Lightning connector. At that time, I felt sympathy for anyone who had bought the iPad 3 but only saw it discontinued shortly afterward.

I have similar feelings now. Even though there are no visible differences between the iPad Air (2024) and the iPad Air (2025), it’s important to remember that some people spent at least $600 on a new tablet less than a year ago. Now, that device is no longer considered the best Apple has to offer, at least for an iPad Air.

This sounds a lot like Apple had a lot of M3 chips lying around in warehouses that they needed to unload. Rather than keeping the M3 MacBook Air around for another year, Apple decided to refresh the iPad Air, which is one of the company’s most popular tablets.

What about the regular iPad?

One final point is worth noting: the regular iPad was last updated nearly two and a half years ago. The current model, the 10th generation iPad, does not even include an M chip. With the iPad Air upgrading to an M3 chip, it seems likely that the next standard iPad will be launched with an M2 chip. If that is Apple’s long game for 2025, it will make sense, at least in time.

The iPad Air (2025) is currently available for pre-order. The tablet officially arrives on March 12.