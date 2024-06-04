 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple just fixed a mistake with the new iPad Air

By
A person holding the Apple iPad Air (2024), showing the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When Apple first announced the M2 iPad Air during its “Let Loose” event, it advertised the device as having a 10-core GPU. This was incorrect, as the tablet has only a 9-core GPU. According to Apple, these specs were a mix-up, and other performance claims about the iPad Air are still accurate.

While it’s not great to advertise a certain spec to customers and have them preorder and buy a device based on that claim, this isn’t a huge difference on paper, and you shouldn’t see any real difference in performance. According to a statement Apple made to 9to5Mac, “We are updating Apple.com to correct the core count for the M2 iPad Air. All performance claims for the M2 iPad Air are accurate and based on a 9-core GPU.”

Recommended Videos

You can already see this change on Apple’s press release about the iPad Air from May 7 and on the iPad Air support page. It’s not clear how this mix-up happened; it could be as simple as a typo. In the past, M2 devices have used 8-core and 10-core GPU configurations, so it’s possible that some older copy got reused and never fixed.

Related

Despite all this, according to Apple, the iPad Air M2 should still be 50% faster than the iPad Air M1 for productivity and creativity tasks and 3x faster than the iPad Air with the A14 Bionic chip. All the published benchmarks for the iPad Air M2 should still be valid, so this isn’t as big of an issue as it could have been if there was a tangible performance difference.

As The Verge points out, Apple is usually loath to admit errors. It took weeks for the company to acknowledge a bug that was resurfacing deleted iPhone photos. In our opinion, the best practice in situations like this is to reach out to customers directly as soon as you find out about a mistake, rather than sitting on it for weeks. Mistakes and bugs happen, but how a company handles them is what makes the difference.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
Apple has just fixed one of the weirder iPhone bugs
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera module.

Apple has squashed a bug on the iPhone and iPad that caused deleted photos to reappear on the devices.

As smartphone bugs go, this was surely one of the more bizarre ones. Reports of the strange issue began to surface following Apple’s rollout of iOS 17.5 last week.

Read more
Does the iPad Pro (2024) come with a pen?
A person uses the Apple Pencil's hover feature on an iPad running Final Cut Pro.

Apple has introduced new tablets. The iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) are now available, and both will surely turn a lot of heads in the coming months. If you're considering the iPad Pro (2024), you might wonder whether it comes with a pen or pencil. Here's the answer.
Does the iPad Pro (2024) come with a pen?

Unlike Samsung's tablet lineup, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, the iPad Pro (2024) does not include a stylus. If you want a stylus, you'll have to pay extra.

Read more
Apple may release a completely new type of iPhone in 2025
iPhone 15 Pro Max laying outside in a park.

The iPhone 16 isn’t even out yet, but that hasn’t stopped rumors about the iPhone 17 from swirling already. One of the latest comes from The Information, and it claims that a thinner iPhone 17 may be released in 2025 as a completely new addition to the lineup. It’s reported to be code-named D23 internally, and it’s expected to be a major redesign — potentially as big of a redesign as the iPhone X was in 2017.

The main changes for the D23 iPhone are a very thin body and a smaller cutout in the display. There’s also some talk that Apple may replace the Dynamic Island with a pinhole cutout, and we may see that as soon as the anticipated iPhone 16 launch this fall. Other changes might include moving the rear camera from the upper-left corner to the top center. The screen could fall somewhere between the 6.1 inches of the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Read more