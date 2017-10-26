The best iPad cases and covers for the new iPad (2017)

The Apple iPad (2017) provides everything you’d want in a tablet for an affordable price, including a vibrant 9.7-inch screen, snappy performance, and marathon battery life. The exterior design is familiar by now, though the latest iPad is thicker than its predecessor, the iPad Air 2. If you want to add some personality to Apple’s minimalist design and ensure your iPad is safe during travel, all it takes is the right case.

On the first two pages, you’ll find the best iPad cases that are available for the new iPad, as well as some of the older models. On the last page, you’ll find some of our favorite iPad Air 2 cases, most of which are also available for the original iPad Air, but not the latest model. We even have a piece outlining the best iPhone 8 cases, the best iPhone 8 Plus cases, and the best iPhone X cases if you’re using Apple’s latest smartphones.

Griffin Survivor Journey Folio Case ($50) Griffin’s recent offering is a versatile case with plenty to offer. The main shell is made of tough TPU, which will protect your tablet from falls of up to six feet. The inventive folio cover attaches via magnets, so it can be removed when you don’t need it. The cover also folds back and acts as a stand for typing and watching videos, and because of the built-in magnets, you can also stick your iPad to the fridge door. Plus, the gold, silver, and gray finishes are designed to match your iPad. Best of all, it’s available for the iPad (2017), iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Air, and iPad Air 2. Buy one now from: Amazon Griffin

New Trent Gladius Case ($25) The obvious star of the show here is the 360-degree rotating leather hand strap, which makes holding your iPad a breeze. This rugged case also provides good drop protection. The hard-shell interior is surrounded by rubber and there’s a built-in screen protector. Underneath the strap, there’s a metal arm that can fold out to act as sturdy stand. The cut-outs are all accurate, providing easy access to the camera and Touch ID, and there are durable button covers for the controls. This protective case is available for the iPad (2017), iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Air, and iPad Air 2. Buy one now from: Amazon

Moshi Versacover Origami Case ($50) If adaptability is important to you, then take a look at Moshi’s folding Versacover origami cover. With easy folds you can set-up your iPad in the perfect position to facilitate easy reading, browsing, or video watching in both portrait and landscape positions. Built-in magnets also support your iPad’s sleep/wake function, so you can be sure your iPad isn’t wasting battery displaying the screen while covered. A shock-absorbing frame holds your iPad tightly, taking care of any accidental abuse, and the case completely covers the display when not in use, shielding that vulnerable area from harm. Buy one now from: Amazon Moshi Mobile Fun

Twelve South BookBook Case ($80) You can disguise your iPad as an old book with this stylish case from Twelve South. These genuine leather cases look just like vintage tomes. Each case is distressed to create an aged aesthetic that brings some unique character. Two zippers with leather tags allow you to securely close your iPad inside. Open the case, and you’ll find a leather frame to hold your iPad snug and secure, along with a dark, soft, suede interior that prevents scratches. The interior leather sleeve that holds your iPad can be partially detached via two stud closures, so you can prop the case open and use it as a stand in a viewing or typing position. Although there’s no camera cut-out in the book, the leather sleeve has one, so you can pop the closures open and snap a shot without having to fully remove the iPad. Buy one now from: Twelve South

BrydgeAir Keyboard ($130) Do you like the idea of transforming your iPad into a MacBook? Our main complaint with keyboard cases is the added bulk, but they also tend to be plastic, and they rarely match the style of the iPad. Brydge is a clever keyboard that circumvents the usual issues. It’s crafted from premium aluminum, colored to match your iPad finish, and bulk is minimized because your tablet slots into the minimal hinge mechanism, instead of a traditional case. The hinge can rotate 180 degrees, so you can find the right angle for you, and the island keys are well-spaced with good travel and backlighting. To make it even more tempting, you’ll find stereo speakers built-in, to give your iPad’s audio output a boost. It hooks up via Bluetooth, and boasts up to 3 months use from a single charge, with a Micro USB port to recharge. It’s quite heavy, at 520g, but that adds to the MacBook feel, and you know this is a solid, quality piece of kit. Buy one now from: Amazon Brydge

Urban Armor Gear Folio Case ($44) You can take your iPad anywhere in this case. It meets military drop test standards 810G thanks to an impact resistant core. The outer shell is finished is something UAG calls Frogskin which adds excellent grip and is water resistant. The cover also automatically wakes and puts your iPad to sleep when opened and closed. It looks like a chunky industrial design, but the case is actually very light and you’ll find the cut-outs are precise and there’s no glare when you use the camera. If the red is a bit much, you can get a plain black or cobalt blue version. You can also get this case for the iPad Air 2. Buy one now from: Amazon UAG

Vaja Libretto Leather Case ($180) Looking for the ultimate in luxurious protection for your iPad? Then look no further than this case from Vaja. Each and every Vaja case is hand-crafted by a master artisan who focuses on one case at a time. iPads tend to last longer than your usual smart device, and thanks to the use of premium genuine leather, so will these cases, with Vaja claiming that every case will mature with age, like a leather jacket, or leather armchair. This case supports sleep/wake smart function, and comes with a media-viewing stand — and you have a choice of three types of leather, and over 30 color options. The crafting process can take up to 20 days to complete, but if you want the very best, and don’t mind waiting, then Vaja’s iPad cases are perfect for you. Buy one now from: Vaja

Devicewear Ridge Case ($27) You’ll be pleased with the blend of functionality and style that Devicewear offers with the Ridge folio case. It’s crafted from vegan leather (fake leather), but it doesn’t feel or look cheap. There’s a soft micro-suede lining, it supports the automatic sleep/wake function, and has a magnetic closure. A hard shell protects your iPad and a number of grooves support a wide variety of landscape positions when you fold the cover back. It’s sturdy, practical, and stylish, which makes it one of our favorite iPad cases. Buy one now from: Amazon