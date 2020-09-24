If you’re in the market for a cheap tablet, it’s hard to go wrong with Apple’s latest basic iPad. The new iPad (2020) has seen some serious upgrades, thanks to the powerful A12 Bionic processor, and the new iPadOS 14, and those improvements make it the tablet to buy if you’ve got $300 to spend. But just because it’s affordable doesn’t mean it’s disposable. Protect it with one of the best iPad (2020) cases and covers.

Otterbox React Series Case

Otterbox is well known for its big, bulky cases that can protect against pretty much anything you can throw at them, but it also excels at providing slim protection too. The React case has a slim, one-piece design that uses a clear polycarbonate back with a synthetic rubber bumper to protect against scratches, dirt, and bumps. Raised edges protect the display and the camera lens from scratches and dirt, and it’s been made to work perfectly with Otterbox’s screen protector for full protection. This slim protection makes it perfect to slip into bags, and it should protect against most everyday hazards — though you may want something heftier if you’re worried about more serious drops.

Poetic Explorer Case

Poetic specializes in offering solid protection at budget prices, making it a good choice for protecting your budget iPad. Poetic’s Explorer case has three layers of protection, and uses an interior bumper made from shock-absorbing TPU, a built-in screen protector, and a folding folio cover with a secure magnetic closure to ensure full, 360-degree coverage. Raised bumpers are built into the hard outer frame, there’s a dedicated space for the Apple Pencil, and a grippy interior material that allows your case to rest in several different viewing angles. It’s an extremely good price, but some may find the very rugged style a put off. If that’s you, look at some of the more stylish options on this list. But if that’s not a problem for you, this is a great case.

$27 from Poetic

Moshi VersaCover Case

Looking for a slim, stylish case with a number of versatile stand options? Moshi’s VersaCover is an iPad classic, and it’s come back for the eighth-generation iPad. If you’re unfamiliar with this case, it’s a slim, folio case with an understated and minimalist design. It comes with a strong case with an absorbent bumper, to protect against bumps and shocks, but its real secret weapon lies within the cover itself. Based on origami, the folio cover can be folded to create a stand for easy typing, or viewing modes for both landscape and portrait orientations. It works well, protects well, and looks great, even if it is a little expensive.

$55 from Moshi

Griffin Survivor AirStrap 360 Case

iPads are large, and while they’re well weighted to help you keep a grip, they’re still all too easy to drop. Griffin’s Survivor case doesn’t just give you excellent protection, it also offers a hand-strap, making it even harder to drop your tablet. The Velcro strap is easily adjustable, and holds gently but tightly onto your hand, and leaves your other hand free to use your iPad’s display. The hand-strap doesn’t mean Griffin has skimped on the rest of the protection though, and it claims the Survivor’s TPU rubber can protect against drops from 8 feet (2.5 meters) onto concrete. That’s some serious protection.

[U] Lucent Series Case

UAG’s range of cases are strong, but they haven’t always been the best-looking covers around. Not so where the Lucent Series is concerned. This case from UAG is made from a hard outer shell and a soft inner core that’s completely clear, except where it connects to the folio cover. The effect is quite striking, and when combined with the contrasting dot pattern on the cover, it lends your iPad a show-stopping style. It’s slim and light, like UAG cases always are, and while it’s certainly on the more expensive side, the protection on offer and the overall style imbued is a potent combination.

Spigen Tough Armor Tech Case

What sort of case post would this be without Spigen? Spigen has made some of our favorite cases for smartphones and tablets alike, and the Tough Armor has been a mainstay of its ranges. The Tough Armor Tech is the evolution of that case, and it’s a great choice for your iPad. It’s a dual-layer case, and uses a flexible TPU core with a hard outer shell of polycarbonate to protect against scratches, dirt, and drops. It has a cool sci-fi aesthetic, and there’s a built-in kickstand on the back, which comes in very handy for watching movies on the go. It’s not a bad price either.

$55 from Spigen

Gear4 Battersea Case

If drops are your largest concern, then Gear4’s Battersea case should be your choice. Drop protection is paramount in many of Gear4’s cases, and that’s why the Battersea case offers drop protection of up to 8 feet (2.5 meters), insulating your device against the worst of drops with Gear4’s D3O material. It’s slim, and the design is understated. Excitingly, it also comes with a built-in stand, the Infinity Angle stand. This stand holds and supports your tablet in a number of different angles — hence the name. It’s certainly not a cheap option, but if the understated design and strong protection is attractive, then this is a great choice for you.

