The best Google Pixel 9 Pro cases for 2024

Google just unveiled the new Google Pixel 9 series, which features a solid design shift, better cameras, and broader range than ever before. The Google Pixel 9 Pro specifically offers compactness, versatile camera performance with three shooters, and a host of AI features to back the hardware. The goodness comes with a not-so-sweet price, and you must be ready to shell at least $1,000 to own the Pixel 9 Pro. For that price and the keeping glass construction in mind, it would be wise to wrap it up in a case that protects it from drops of all intensity. Here, we list some of the best Pixel 9 Pro cases to ensure your new phone stays safe against all odds.

Ottpluscase Slim Bumper

The best bumper case for the Pixel 9 Pro

Pros See-through back with protective edges

MagSafe support

Unobtrusive design Cons Average looks

This simple case protects your Pixel 9 Pro from falls without hiding away its beauty. The transparent matte back is paired to a bumper colored in either gray or green, allowing you to match the colors to your new Pixel phone. You can also pick the clear design, though that comes with a smooth finish. The cushioned corners are advertised to minimize impact, while the raised edges will protect the glass over the display and the camera from smashing upon dropping. Meanwhile, the MagSafe ring allows you to snap chargers and other accessories on to the back. Lastly, the company also includes a free glass screen protector with the case.

Yenapoon Silicone Case

The most minimal case for the Pixel 9 Pro

Pros Good pricing

Plain and simple aesthetics

Microfiber inner lining Cons Dust may stick outside

If you're in search for something rather simple to cover up your Pixel 9 Pro, this case is worth checking out. It's made of a soft silicone material that easily wraps around your phone and absorbs sudden impacts effectively. The case comes with a soft microfiber lining to prevent tiny dust particles from scuffing the glass back. You can choose from a dozen different colors, while its pricing just makes the deal sweeter.

Poetic Guardian MagPro Case

The most protective case for the Pixel 9 Pro

Pros Protection for the front and back

MagSafe-compatible

Built-in screen protector Cons Bulky

If you're looking for all-around protection, the Guardian MagPro Case from Poetic Cases is a lucrative option. In addition to its bumper-style back, the case features protective covering for the front. The case comes with two front pieces, and one of them has a built-in glass screen protector, which also supports the Pixel 9 Pro's in-display fingerprint scanner. The frame has a ridged pattern to improve your grip, while the back has a built-in ring sticker to attach MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers and accessories. The only downside of this ultra-protective case is the extra 4 ounces it adds to the phone's weight, which might peeve some folks.

Torras 360° Spin Translucent Case

The most handsome case for the Pixel 9 Pro

Pros Premium finish

Seamless kickstand

Military-grade drop protection Cons High price

If you would rather have the protection of a solid bumper and the advantage of a kickstand without additional bulk, this case is ideal for your Pixel 9 Pro. It has a standard bumper case design with a semi-see-through back, as well as certified military-grade drop protection. The biggest highlight of this case is the MagSafe ring that usually sits flush with the body, but can also be pulled out to serve as a stand for the phone. The edges have a textured finish instead of a bland TPU housing, and that gives it a more appealing look.

Tudia MergeGrip Dual-Layer Case

The best textured case for the Pixel 9 Pro

Pros Multiple colors

Dual layers for extra padding

MagSafe-compatible Cons Textured back can pick up grime

This case comes with two layers — TPU reinforced with a harder plastic shell — to ensure better protection. Besides additional protection, the textured grid on the back and the sides helps to improve grip and enhance its looks. The case also comes in a range of color options in addition to black. It supports MagSafe, though the ring is concealed between the two layers, making it inconspicuous.

Fntcase Dual-Layer Rugged Case

The best Pixel 9 Pro case for outdoor usage

Pros Solid, impact-proof build

Triple protective layers

Holster to latch onto belt or bags Cons Increases the phone's thickness

If you want to ensure top-notch protection for your Pixel 9 Pro, this dual-layer case from Fntcase is a solid choice. In addition to the soft TPU back, there is a hard plastic shell that offers high resistance to scratches, falls, or other impacts. You can attach a third hard-shell layer with a belt holster that rotates 360 degrees and keeps the phone secure without compelling you to hold it all the time. The extra layer also covers up the camera, protecting it from sharp objects such as rocks. The case is certified for protection against drops as high up as 12 feet, making it a solid companion if you tend to forget about your phone's safety while indulging in activities outside.

Casejeen Heavy-Duty Case

The best protection for the Pixel 9 Pro's camera

Pros Dual layer, shockproof

Camera shutter for protection and privacy

Ring stand for better grip Cons Hinders wireless charging

This rugged case comes with two layers for securing the glass back, but with a further advantage. In addition to protecting the Pixel 9 Pro from the back and the sides, this case offers a slide-on cover to protect the camera glass, which otherwise sticks out and stays exposed. The case also comes with a ring that serves as both a harness while holding it and a stand when it's rested on a flat surface. Lastly, the metal pad on the back can be used to attach the phone to magnetic holders on the desk or in the car, though it will hinder wireless charging.