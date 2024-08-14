 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Google Pixel 9 Pro cases for 2024

By
best google pixel 9 pro cases tudia mergegrip dual layer featured
Tudia

Google just unveiled the new Google Pixel 9 series, which features a solid design shift, better cameras, and broader range than ever before. The Google Pixel 9 Pro specifically offers compactness, versatile camera performance with three shooters, and a host of AI features to back the hardware. The goodness comes with a not-so-sweet price, and you must be ready to shell at least $1,000 to own the Pixel 9 Pro. For that price and the keeping glass construction in mind, it would be wise to wrap it up in a case that protects it from drops of all intensity. Here, we list some of the best Pixel 9 Pro cases to ensure your new phone stays safe against all odds.

ottpluscase Magnetic for Google Pixel 9/9 Pro Case with Screen Protector, Shockproof Military-Grade Protection, Translucent Matte Back Slim Bumer Phone Cover for Pixel 9/9 Pro, Black
Ottpluscase Slim Bumper
The best bumper case for the Pixel 9 Pro
Jump to details
Yenapoon Case for Google Pixel 9/9 Pro Case, Silicone Phone Case with 1 Screen Protector, Soft Anti-Scratch Microfiber Lining, Full Body Shockproof Slim Cover Support Wireless Charging, Light Green
Yenapoon Silicone Case
The most minimal case for the Pixel 9 Pro
Jump to details
Poetic Guardian MagPro Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G 6.8 inch, [Compatible with MagSafe & Fingerprint ID] Full-Body Shockproof Clear Cover with Built-in Screen Protector, Black/Clear
Poetic Guardian MagPro Case
The most protective case for the Pixel 9 Pro
Jump to details
TORRAS 360°Spin Magnetic Stand for Google Pixel 9 Pro Case/Pixel 9 Case, 12FT Military Protection, Compatible with Magsafe, Shockproof Translucent Slim Pixel 9 Pro Phone Case with Ring Holder, Black
Torras 360° Spin Translucent Case
The most handsome case for the Pixel 9 Pro
Jump to details
TUDIA MergeGrip [Magsafe Compatible] Designed for Google Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro Case (2024) - [Military Grade] Dual Layer Shockproof Slim Tough Non-Slip Heavy Duty Protective Phone Cases - Matte Black
Tudia MergeGrip Dual-Layer Case
The best textured case for the Pixel 9 Pro
Jump to details
FNTCASE for Google Pixel 9 Case: Pixel 9 Pro Military Grade Drop Proof Protection Cell Phone Cover with Belt-Clip Holster | Dual Layer Rugged Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective Phonecase (Black)
Fntcase Dual-Layer Rugged Case
The best Pixel 9 Pro case for outdoor usage
Jump to details
CASEJEEN for Google Pixel 9/9 Pro Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Camera Lens Cover,Rotated Ring Stable Kickstand,Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective Phone Cover-Alpine Green
Casejeen Heavy-Duty Case
The best protection for the Pixel 9 Pro's camera
Jump to details

For years, cases have been about protection, which means getting bulky and unsightly to beef up physical security. Latercase completely changes the game with their impossibly thin aramid fiber cases that accentuate the premium design of your phone. Available in multiple colourways, Latercase Pixel 9 Pro cases support easy pocketability, full camera protection, wireless charging, and they feel even better than they look. Experience your Pixel the way Google intended with a case so thin you'll barely know it's there.
Ottpluscase simple bumper case for Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Ottpluscase

Ottpluscase Slim Bumper

The best bumper case for the Pixel 9 Pro

Pros
  • See-through back with protective edges
  • MagSafe support
  • Unobtrusive design
Cons
  • Average looks

This simple case protects your Pixel 9 Pro from falls without hiding away its beauty. The transparent matte back is paired to a bumper colored in either gray or green, allowing you to match the colors to your new Pixel phone. You can also pick the clear design, though that comes with a smooth finish. The cushioned corners are advertised to minimize impact, while the raised edges will protect the glass over the display and the camera from smashing upon dropping. Meanwhile, the MagSafe ring allows you to snap chargers and other accessories on to the back. Lastly, the company also includes a free glass screen protector with the case.

ottpluscase Magnetic for Google Pixel 9/9 Pro Case with Screen Protector, Shockproof Military-Grade Protection, Translucent Matte Back Slim Bumer Phone Cover for Pixel 9/9 Pro, Black
Ottpluscase Slim Bumper
The best bumper case for the Pixel 9 Pro
Yenapoon silicone case for Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Yenapoon

Yenapoon Silicone Case

The most minimal case for the Pixel 9 Pro

Pros
  • Good pricing
  • Plain and simple aesthetics
  • Microfiber inner lining
Cons
  • Dust may stick outside

If you're in search for something rather simple to cover up your Pixel 9 Pro, this case is worth checking out. It's made of a soft silicone material that easily wraps around your phone and absorbs sudden impacts effectively. The case comes with a soft microfiber lining to prevent tiny dust particles from scuffing the glass back. You can choose from a dozen different colors, while its pricing just makes the deal sweeter.

Yenapoon Case for Google Pixel 9/9 Pro Case, Silicone Phone Case with 1 Screen Protector, Soft Anti-Scratch Microfiber Lining, Full Body Shockproof Slim Cover Support Wireless Charging, Light Green
Yenapoon Silicone Case
The most minimal case for the Pixel 9 Pro
Poetic Guardian MagPro Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Poetic Cases

Poetic Guardian MagPro Case

The most protective case for the Pixel 9 Pro

Pros
  • Protection for the front and back
  • MagSafe-compatible
  • Built-in screen protector
Cons
  • Bulky

If you're looking for all-around protection, the Guardian MagPro Case from Poetic Cases is a lucrative option. In addition to its bumper-style back, the case features protective covering for the front. The case comes with two front pieces, and one of them has a built-in glass screen protector, which also supports the Pixel 9 Pro's in-display fingerprint scanner. The frame has a ridged pattern to improve your grip, while the back has a built-in ring sticker to attach MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers and accessories. The only downside of this ultra-protective case is the extra 4 ounces it adds to the phone's weight, which might peeve some folks.

Poetic Guardian MagPro Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G 6.8 inch, [Compatible with MagSafe & Fingerprint ID] Full-Body Shockproof Clear Cover with Built-in Screen Protector, Black/Clear
Poetic Guardian MagPro Case
The most protective case for the Pixel 9 Pro
Torras 360 degrees spin case for Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Torras

Torras 360° Spin Translucent Case

The most handsome case for the Pixel 9 Pro

Pros
  • Premium finish
  • Seamless kickstand
  • Military-grade drop protection
Cons
  • High price

If you would rather have the protection of a solid bumper and the advantage of a kickstand without additional bulk, this case is ideal for your Pixel 9 Pro. It has a standard bumper case design with a semi-see-through back, as well as certified military-grade drop protection. The biggest highlight of this case is the MagSafe ring that usually sits flush with the body, but can also be pulled out to serve as a stand for the phone. The edges have a textured finish instead of a bland TPU housing, and that gives it a more appealing look.

TORRAS 360°Spin Magnetic Stand for Google Pixel 9 Pro Case/Pixel 9 Case, 12FT Military Protection, Compatible with Magsafe, Shockproof Translucent Slim Pixel 9 Pro Phone Case with Ring Holder, Black
Torras 360° Spin Translucent Case
The most handsome case for the Pixel 9 Pro
Tudia MergeGrip Dual Layer case for Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Tudia

Tudia MergeGrip Dual-Layer Case

The best textured case for the Pixel 9 Pro

Pros
  • Multiple colors
  • Dual layers for extra padding
  • MagSafe-compatible
Cons
  • Textured back can pick up grime

This case comes with two layers — TPU reinforced with a harder plastic shell — to ensure better protection. Besides additional protection, the textured grid on the back and the sides helps to improve grip and enhance its looks. The case also comes in a range of color options in addition to black. It supports MagSafe, though the ring is concealed between the two layers, making it inconspicuous.

TUDIA MergeGrip [Magsafe Compatible] Designed for Google Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro Case (2024) - [Military Grade] Dual Layer Shockproof Slim Tough Non-Slip Heavy Duty Protective Phone Cases - Matte Black
Tudia MergeGrip Dual-Layer Case
The best textured case for the Pixel 9 Pro
Fntcase Dual-layer Rugged for Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Fntcase

Fntcase Dual-Layer Rugged Case

The best Pixel 9 Pro case for outdoor usage

Pros
  • Solid, impact-proof build
  • Triple protective layers
  • Holster to latch onto belt or bags
Cons
  • Increases the phone's thickness

If you want to ensure top-notch protection for your Pixel 9 Pro, this dual-layer case from Fntcase is a solid choice. In addition to the soft TPU back, there is a hard plastic shell that offers high resistance to scratches, falls, or other impacts. You can attach a third hard-shell layer with a belt holster that rotates 360 degrees and keeps the phone secure without compelling you to hold it all the time. The extra layer also covers up the camera, protecting it from sharp objects such as rocks. The case is certified for protection against drops as high up as 12 feet, making it a solid companion if you tend to forget about your phone's safety while indulging in activities outside.

FNTCASE for Google Pixel 9 Case: Pixel 9 Pro Military Grade Drop Proof Protection Cell Phone Cover with Belt-Clip Holster | Dual Layer Rugged Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective Phonecase (Black)
Fntcase Dual-Layer Rugged Case
The best Pixel 9 Pro case for outdoor usage
Casejeen Shockproof case for Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Casejeen

Casejeen Heavy-Duty Case

The best protection for the Pixel 9 Pro's camera

Pros
  • Dual layer, shockproof
  • Camera shutter for protection and privacy
  • Ring stand for better grip
Cons
  • Hinders wireless charging

This rugged case comes with two layers for securing the glass back, but with a further advantage. In addition to protecting the Pixel 9 Pro from the back and the sides, this case offers a slide-on cover to protect the camera glass, which otherwise sticks out and stays exposed. The case also comes with a ring that serves as both a harness while holding it and a stand when it's rested on a flat surface. Lastly, the metal pad on the back can be used to attach the phone to magnetic holders on the desk or in the car, though it will hinder wireless charging.

CASEJEEN for Google Pixel 9/9 Pro Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Camera Lens Cover,Rotated Ring Stable Kickstand,Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective Phone Cover-Alpine Green
Casejeen Heavy-Duty Case
The best protection for the Pixel 9 Pro's camera

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta

Tushar has a passion for consumer tech and likes to tinker with smartphones, laptops, wearables, smart home devices, and STEM. He's a devout Android user but prefers to keep an open heart for all OSes. He loves installing custom ROMs on his phones and finding new apps as a way to justify his procrastination. Before joining Digital Trends, Tushar was a Senior Editor at XDA Developers, where he spent most of his time reviewing new gadgets and writing deep dives on various topics for geeks. In his spare time, he spaces out on Pink Floyd or yells at cloud.

For tips and pitches, email him at hi@tusharmehta.co

Best Google Pixel 8 deals: Get the latest Pixel for free
The Google Pixel 8 on a table showing the screen.

The Google Pixel 8 has been among the best phones for some time, and with the upcoming release of the Google Pixel 9 there may be no better time to get yourself a Pixel 8 than right now. There’s some big sales on the phone out there, making it one of the best phone deals we’re currently seeing. Stocks seem to be running out at some retailers and carriers, while others are still making the Pixel 8 available for free with the right contract or trade-in. With so many details to keep track of we thought we’d round up all of the best Google Pixel 8 deals for your shopping convenience. You’ll find them all below, and some similar phones to check out for some savings can be found among today’s Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, iPhone 15 deals, and iPhone 14 deals.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 deals
There are some great Google Pixel 8 deals around including direct discounts when you buy the phone unlocked and trade-in deals for anyone who wants to commit to a specific cell phone provider. With such versatility, there should be something for everyone here. Take a look below to find the best Google Pixel 8 deal for your situation.

Best Buy: , down from its regular price of $499.
Google: when joining Google Fi Unlimited.
Amazon: , which is $129 less than a new model.
AT&T: when purchasing on an installment plan and upgrading to an eligible unlimited plan.
T-Mobile: with new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (or other sign-up options).

Read more
The unlocked Google Pixel 8a has a 20% price cut at Amazon
A person holding the Google Pixel 8a, showing the back.

There’s no beating the feeling of a new smartphone, but it can definitely be hard to choose. Not only are there numerous noteworthy brands to consider, but each manufacturer produces several models too. Fortunately, if you’re an Android devotee, it’s pretty easy for us to recommend the Google Pixel 8a. And as a matter of fact, we found a great sale on one when looking through Amazon deals.

As it stands, you can purchase the unlocked 128GB version of the Google Pixel 8a for $400. At full price, this phone goes for $500. Available in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colors, there’s a lot to like about this awesome Google product.

Read more
Hurry! The iPad Pro 11 has a $300 price cut at Best Buy
The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro 2021 with a colorful screen.

The Apple iPad was pivotal in bringing tablet tech into the mainstream, and it’s still one of the best brands to go with for these much-sought mobile devices. Nowadays, there are several iPad deals happening at once, which can make picking the right unit for your wants and needs a little challenging. Fortunately, we know what promos to look for, which often leads us to discounts on iPads with great all-around usability. And guess what? We found one today!

Right now, you can purchase the iPad Pro 11 at Best Buy for only $699. At full price, you’d be spending $1,000 for this bad boy.

Read more