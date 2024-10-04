 Skip to main content
Bic has released one of the weirdest iPhone cases I’ve ever seen

By
"Hold the Phone" Cases by BIC EZ Reach Lighters.
"Hold The Phone" Cases by BIC EZ Reach Lighters

If you need a lighter and own a smartphone, Bic EZ Reach Lighters has a solution. The company’s limited edition “Hold the Phone” Case is launching ahead of the holidays, and two big celebrity names are behind it.

The $50 case is available in blue and purple, and includes a slot for your Bic EZ Reach Lighter. Each package comes with two lighters, and you can receive lighters designed by Snoop Dogg or Martha Stewart. Yes, you read that correctly.

Stewart explains: “Partnering with Snoop Dogg and my good friends at Bic is always so much fun. I love all the creative ways to showcase the benefits of the Bic EZ Reach Lighter.”

Bic EZ Reach lighters are utility lighters designed with a 1.45-inch wand to make lighting things easier and safer. They are beneficial when you need some distance between your hand and the flame. They have a child-resistant mechanism for added safety, although it’s important to remember that no lighter is completely child-proof.

Interestingly, the “Hold the Phone” Case is only available for the iPhone 15 (not the iPhone 16). There’s no indication whether it will soon be launched for other phones or in other colors.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.
VH1

This quirky collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart is the latest in a long line of unexpected partnerships between the rapper and the domestic doyenne. Their unlikely friendship, a delightful blend of Snoop’s laid-back cool and Martha’s polished perfectionism, has captivated audiences for years.

Remember their VH1 cooking show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party? It was a delicious clash of styles, with Snoop adding his “special ingredients” to Martha’s classic recipes. They’ve also graced our screens in Grubhub commercials, showcasing the diverse culinary landscape available for delivery.

But their partnership extends beyond the kitchen. They’ve hawked Skechers (Martha’s line, with Snoop adding his stylish seal of approval), munched on Tostitos in a Super Bowl commercial, and even released a line of “Best Buds” crossbody bags designed to prominently feature – you guessed it – the Bic EZ Reach lighter.

And who could forget the “Slow Cooker and Bong” mugs? These cartoon-illustrated mugs, featuring Snoop with his bong and Martha with her slow cooker, perfectly encapsulate their humorous and unexpected bond.

With the “Hold the Phone” case, Snoop and Martha continue to prove that their friendship, like a good lighter, sparks unexpected and entertaining collaborations.

Topics
