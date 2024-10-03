When you get your hands on your Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, you'll want to browse the menus, admire the screen, and maybe make a few texts. What you don't want is to drop it and crack your phone's mint-colored backing.

You can already find quite a few high-quality cases for the S24 FE that range from sleek and stylish to rugged and bulky. They all have one thing in common, though: They'll help guard against butterfingers. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S24 FE cases available right now.

Spigen Rugged Armor Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Case

Most understated Galaxy S24 FE Case

Pros Slim design

Raised lip around the camera and screen

Tactile buttons provide solid feedback Cons No screen protector

It wouldn't be a case roundup without a Spigen option, and the Rugged Armor Galaxy S24 FE case is exactly what the doctor ordered. It's flexible enough that you can slide it on and off without struggling, but the material is shock-absorbent and has a raised lip around the screen and the camera lenses so that they are never in direct contact with a surface.

This is a low-cost case that has a lot going for it. The design is muted, so it doesn't stand out like more flashy cases might — but the carbon fiber accents on the back give it just a touch of style.

Temdan Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Case

Best Galaxy S24 FE case with a screen protector

Pros Built-in screen protector

Compatible with MagSafe

Rated for drops up to 12 feet Cons Some reviewers say it interferes with Fingerprint ID

This case has a selling point we love to see: built-in screen protectors. Why bother with tempered glass when you can get everything in one place? This case is designed to protect every aspect of your phone from scratches and damage. At the same time, it has an upgraded magnetic ring that will improve wireless charging efficiency.

And if you have a tendency to drop your phone, don't worry. The Temdan case is drop-tested more than 8,000 times from heights of up to 12 feet, so you don't have to worry about accidentally dropping it off the bed. Fans especially love the easy installation and removal of the case.

FNTCase Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Case

Most budget-friendly Galaxy S24 FE Case

Pros Affordable

Textured design for easier grip

Includes a tempered glass screen protector Cons Can have trouble fitting into car mounts

Putting this case on your phone is a lot like wrapping it in a protective bubble. OK, maybe not a lot like it, but you get the drift. The two layers each add shock absorption to the case to protect against hard drops or impacts. Raised bumpers around the camera lenses keep them safe from scratches, while an included tempered glass screen protector protects your phone's display from damage.

The case is easy to put on and take off, and the textured back and sides make it easy to hold on to. Of course, the biggest draw is the price — you can take this case home for less than the price of a lunch.

SpiderCase Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Case

Most durable Galaxy S24 FE Case

Pros Rated for military standards

Comes with two tempered glass screen protectors

Corner guards offer better protection against drops Cons Can interfere with fingerprint sensor

If the reason you've bought your last three phones is not because it was time for an upgrade, but because you somehow managed to break them, then this case is for you. Not only does it come with two tempered glass screen protectors — a great value by itself — but the case is designed and tested against military standards. It is tested with more than 3,200 drops from 10 feet high and has corners designed to dissipate force.

The case is still quite affordable, even with all these features. It is textured and easy to grip, slender enough to easily fit into your pocket, and capable of handling even the most accident-prone owner.

Owkey Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Case

Best MagSafe Galaxy S24 FE Case

Pros Includes a tempered glass screen protector

Designed for wireless charging

Drop-resistant Cons Has a camera bump, but no lens covers

This Owkey Galaxy S24 FE case is designed to make wireless charging absolutely painless. Gone are the days of waking up to discover you didn't line your phone up correctly and so it didn't charge at all. The built-in magnet helps you hit the sweet spot every time and keeps the charger in place. An included tempered glass screen protector will guard your display against scratches and damage.

In our opinion, the case looks great. The MagSafe silhouettes give an element of style to the case without making it too flashy, and the thicker corners are perfect for safeguarding against those times when you accidentally knock your phone off the nightstand.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a fantastic choice for a phone, especially with its powerful cameras, bright display, and Galaxy AI functionality. While it might be a bit more affordable than some other options on the market, that doesn't mean it doesn't deserve protection. Accidents happen. Make sure your phone is in a case.

Feel free to live life on the edge, but not that close.