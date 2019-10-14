Here are the best iPad Pro keyboard cases to complement your favorite tablet

There are a few different iPad Pros available, from the original model to the newest, updated iPad Pro 12.9 and 11. Regardless of which one you bought, accessory manufacturers have been busy designing an array of keyboards compatible with Apple’s tablets, because a touchscreen keyboard simply isn’t the same as a traditional one. We have picked out keyboards for the iPad Pro that double as protective cases, but we also have some options that just focus on adding a great typing experience to your favorite tablet for work or play.

Some of the cases on our list will make you feel like you’re using a touchscreen MacBook, especially given their laptop-style designs. They come in at various prices, so you don’t necessarily need to lay out a lot of cash for a physical keyboard and cover. Below are our picks for the best iPad Pro keyboard cases, regardless of which model you have. If you’re looking for content for your new tablet, be sure to check out our picks for the best iPad Pro games and our favorite drawing apps for the iPad Pro.

Keyboards for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2018



Maxace iPad Pro 2018 PU Leather Tablet Case

The Maxace high-quality vegan leather tablet case features a keyboard for easy, fast, smooth typing, and includes a handy on or off switch to help you preserve battery life. This case is also waterproof, so the keyboard will not be ruined by water spilling on it or by accidental submersion. The cover is designed to be lightweight and slim and with a magnetic intelligent sleep/wake function and power-saving ABS keyboard. It protects your tablet against dirt, scratches, stains, splashes, and dents. An open-side design supports the Apple Pencil’s magnetic attachment and wireless charging. A multi-angle bracket facilitates comfortable viewing angles.

Fintie Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018

Fintie’s magnetic detachable keyboard case comes in a variety of colors and patterns that will give your new iPad Pro a singular personality. The casing is made from durable slim PU leather with an anti-slip, rubberized interior that shields your tablet with minimum bulk. A polycarbonate shell locks your tablet in place to protect it from impact. The lightweight Bluetooth laptop-style keyboard is constructed with high-quality plastic and has a 10-meter range. The spring underneath each key punctuates your keystrokes. The adjustable stand, which supports the sleep/wake function, holds your iPad in landscape position. The unit is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, which wirelessly charges when the case is on.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

Get used to seeing Apple’s keyboard on this list, because it’s always going to be one of the best options for your iPad Pro. The new series of Apple’s smart keyboard has seen some upgrades to match the style of the 2018 iPad Pro range. It now comes with full coverage, so it provides full back and front protection when it’s folded around your iPad Pro. It doesn’t need to pair with your iPad — just slip your iPad into the dock, and it’ll connect automatically. There’s no need to charge it up separately either.

As is usual for Apple, you’ll find a full-size keyboard on here, but the new folio stand means it’s easier to sit your iPad Pro at different angles. It has automatic sleep/wake functionality too. It’s expensive, but that’s par for the course with Apple. Regardless of price, it’s still one of the best options out there.

Brydge Pro Keyboard Case

Want to blur the lines between the MacBook and the iPad Pro? Then you’ve come to the right place. Brydge’s keyboard case is styled to emulate the look of Apple’s MacBook range, giving you the professional look of a laptop, with all the flexibility of a laptop. Best of all, it can be folded behind the tablet to create a fast 2-in-1 style tablet, or folded back to form a stand. The keys are backlit, giving you the flexibility to work with low lights, and it has dual connectivity either by USB-C or Bluetooth. Brydge even boasts of year-long battery life between charges. It’s certainly on the expensive side, but the protection it offers with that magnetic backplate is solid, and the flexibility to use your iPad Pro in multiple styles is invaluable.

ProCase Leather-Style Folio Case

Not every keyboard case has to put you over a hundred dollars out of pocket, and you can easily grab a great keyboard case for a much lower price. This keyboard case from ProCase is a great option if you’re looking to save a few dollars without sacrificing quality. It’s made from durable and stylish PU leather, with a TPE bumper around the iPad Pro itself to offer additional protection. As a folio, it folds out into an easy stand and folds down easily when not in use to protect your screen. There’s an included space to slip your Apple Pencil, and ProCase claims a single charge of the keyboard will last for a standby time of up to 100 days. Not bad for the price.

Keyboards for the 11-inch iPad Pro 2018



Chesona iPad Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2018

The elegant Chesona is a detachable Bluetooth keyboard with a magnetic hybrid case that transforms your iPad into a laptop. The faux leather cover and soft microfiber lining fully protect your tablet. It supports wireless charging for Apple Pencil with a discrete pencil slot to place the pen when it is fully charged. The cover provides both protection and a quiet keyboard with three modes — typing, viewing, and reading. Precise cutouts give you full access to all ports, sensors, speakers, microphone, and cameras. The built-in rechargeable battery extends your tablet’s battery life two to three hours on a full charge, and works for more than 60 hours, with standby for 120 days. It comes in a variety of bright colors.

Kvago iPad Pro 11 inch Keyboard Case

The Kvago iPad Pro 11 inch Keyboard Case is a stylish and elegant way to tote around your favorite tablet and have you ready for work or play. The case protects the iPad with a very cool backlit keyboard, which is attached to the case with a magnet. You can change the backlights on the keys to various hues at your whim with simple connectivity. It automatically wakes or puts the iPad to sleep when it is opened or closed, and lets you adjust viewing angles. The case lets you access all ports, buttons, and camera, while it magnetically holds the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio should always be your first port of call when you’re looking to get the most out of your 11-inch iPad Pro. It’s now a full-coverage case which covers the front and back at all times, and the new folio-style stand means your iPad can be positioned in a bunch of handy positions. There’s no need to connect via Bluetooth, and there’s no need to charge it either. It’s slim and keeps your iPad protected when on the move. There’s a full-size keyboard, too. Though it’s expensive, it’s a great addition to your iPad Pro if you’re looking to boost your productivity.

Zagg Slim Book Go

Not every keyboard case needs to have a permanently attached keyboard. This case from Zagg has a detachable keyboard with backlit keys, allowing for flexible usage of your iPad. Need it as a productivity machine? Attach the keyboard. Just need a tablet? Detach the keyboard and your iPad Pro is still protected by the slim case with a kickstand on the back. Zagg claims the keyboard will see a year’s usage between charges, and the slim design is easy to slip into bags; it even comes with an Apple Pencil holder for the ultimate convenience. The keyboard section can fold into the case for protection while on the go, making this a great choice for flexible needs. It’s not as expensive as other options either.

We’ve already highlighted the Brydge Pro case for the iPad Pro 12.9, but iPad Pro 11 owners should know they’re also supported by Brydge’s great looking keyboard case. The version for the iPad Pro 11 is slightly cheaper, but it’s just as stylish, using a chrome color scheme to emulate the classic look of the MacBook. It’s just as good as its bigger brother, offering huge amounts of flexibility, and additional protection thanks to the magnetic clip-on backplate. Alright, it’s expensive, but it turns your iPad Pro into a very passable laptop alternative.

Keyboards for the iPad Pro 10.5

Onhi Wireless Keyboard Case

If you’re looking for a slim keyboard case for your 10.5-inch iPad Pro, consider the Onhi, with its aluminum exterior and seven-color backlit keyboard. It adjusts to three levels of brightness for comfortable typing. The protective case has an X-type keypress design, with key thickness at 4mm. It’s a perfect fit for your device with accurate cutouts for all ports, buttons, and camera. You can tilt the iPad up to 135 degrees to get the best viewing angle but it cannot be removed from the case. A single charge sets the keyboard on standby for 60 days. Opening or closing the case activates sleep or wake modes to preserve battery life. The keyboard battery capacity is 200 mAh, and with the backlight on it can last for five hours — without backlight, it can go for 180 hours.

Apple Smart Keyboard

The first keyboard on our radar is, of course, Apple’s Smart Keyboard. This one is similar to the 9.7-inch smart keyboard, with the same shallow key travel and overall build quality. This iPad Pro keyboard case is a one-sided affair. It doesn’t cover your entire iPad like other keyboard cases, but it does make use of the Smart Connector, meaning you don’t need to pair it via Bluetooth. Like many Apple-branded products, however, this keyboard is pricey, but if you want ultimate compatibility and something that was built by Apple, then this should be your first choice.

Logitech Slim Combo

The new Logitech Slim Combo is, in some ways, what we wanted from Apple’s Smart Keyboard. This keyboard connects via the Smart Connector, just like Apple’s Smart Keyboard, so it requires no pairing. Physically, however, Logitech’s offering provides full-body protection. It also has a built-in holder for your Apple Pencil and is spill-resistant and easy to clean. The case is a good choice if you want to ensure your iPad is protected, even if you need to detach the keyboard.

Zagg Rugged Messenger

Protection can be a little light on most keyboard cases, but that isn’t the case here. The tough case is capable of withstanding drops of up to 6.6 feet, features reinforced corners to help resist other forms of damage and works as a folio case that completely covers your device. But it’s not just protective, it’s also a strong keyboard case. You’ll find backlit keys, support for multi-device pairing, a built-in kickstand, a holder for the Apple Pencil, and a claimed battery lifespan of up to two years between charges. That’s a heck of a features list for $100 and it’s a great choice for anyone whose iPad Pro follows them outdoors a lot.

IVSO Keyboard Case

Here is an affordable keyboard case made from polyurethane leather, with a microfiber interior that protects your iPad. What makes this option stand out is that the keyboard is held in place via magnets. You can slide the keyboard out and detach it from the case, allowing for a more comfortable typing position without requiring you to remove the case. You can also charge the keyboard using a Micro USB cable, which takes around three hours. Once charged, you can use the keyboard for an estimated 60 hours. It comes in an array of colors as well, including black, white, blue, gold, rose gold, and purple.

MoKo Keyboard Case

This keyboard focuses on giving you a great tactile typing experience with scissor switches for the keys. Like the aforementioned IVSO keyboard, the MoKo Keyboard Case is also removable, so there is no need to take off the case if you need to adjust the keyboard position. The leather is, of course, synthetic, but you can expect that at this price point. The inside lining is soft, but the rear exterior is tough, helping you protect your tablet from unexpected drops. If you’re going to do a lot of typing on your iPad, then a quality tactile keyboard is a must, one that will allow for a fast and accurate typing experience.

Keyboards for the iPad Pro 9.7

Zagg Slim Book

If you want to go more for the traditional laptop feel when it comes to your keyboard case, Zagg’s Slim Book Pro is your best bet. The case is fashioned to look more like a notebook when attached to the iPad Pro, so it’s a bit bulkier than the first two options. The case’s unique hinge allows for 135 degrees of adjustment, while island-style keys let you comfortably type as if you were using a traditional keyboard. The keys are even backlit and make use of the integrated battery, which is conveniently designed to last for up to two years on a single charge.

Brydge BrydgeAir Keyboard

Another entrant for laptop-style cases is the beautifully crafted Brydge BrydgeAir. This 100 percent aluminum case feels solid, but because it’s just a keyboard that clamps directly to the tablet, it’s not too heavy. It connects via Bluetooth and there are backlit keys with adjustable brightness. We love the 180-degree hinge, allowing you to find the perfect angle for comfort, or to use it as a tablet when you need to.

Logitech partnered with Apple to design the Create, and it shows. But one place where the Create shines is in price, which is less than Apple’s for the same features. Like the Smart Keyboard, it uses the Smart Connector to connect to your iPad Pro, meaning it will automatically power on and pair with the Pro when you connect it via the direct magnetic connection. Another positive is that it’s a full-size keyboard and feels a lot more natural than Apple’s own keyboard, reviewers report. However, if you prefer something even more durable, Logitech also offers the aptly titled Rugged Combo.

Griffin SnapBook Keyboard

Griffin makes some bold claims about its SnapBook keyboard and case, claiming it will survive — and protect — your iPad Pro from six-foot drops onto concrete. While its keyboard isn’t as comfortable or full-featured as some of the other options on our list, it is rugged and made of a material that also doubles as protection for your screen. We trust Griffin on the protective capabilities of this case, but we don’t recommend putting it to the test.

Keyboards for older iPad Pro 12.9 models (2017/2015)



Apple Smart Keyboard

Apple’s Smart Keyboard is always going to be a tempting option. The keyboard connects via the Smart Connector instead of Bluetooth, and that allows it to draw a charge and send keystrokes. It’s a nice alternative to the virtual keyboard on the Pro. Each of the 64 keys is water-resistant as they are made from a durable, custom-woven fabric, that has a spring-like tension when pressed. This keyboard case is foldable, too, so you can prop your iPad Pro in a comfortable position.

Brydge BrydgePro Keyboard

We love the solid feel and matched color of the BrydgePro. The case is made out of 100 percent aluminum, and on the 12.9-inch model, Brydge says the combined weight is less than the MacBook Air. The BrydgePro uses Bluetooth to connect to the iPad Pro, and it features backlit keys with adjustable brightness. We like that the hinge can swing 180 degrees, allowing you to use it as a tablet when you need to.

Lenrich 360-degree Keyboard Case

There’s no doubt this is something of an odd case, as it makes your iPad Pro look a little bit like the laptop you get from your workplace’s IT department. But there’s more here than weird looks, there are some seriously cool features here too. Not only is your tablet now a very powerful laptop, but it’s also capable of a series of transformations, including a folded tablet-style and a media-viewing stand. The screen also rotates in a full circle, making it easy to position your iPad Pro so everyone can see it. It’s not perfect, however. Aside from the unfortunate looks, it’s also quite chunky and adds a lot to the iPad Pro’s otherwise slim build. You’ll also need to charge the keyboard to use it. Still, it’s not a terrible lower-price option.

