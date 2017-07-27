Whip out your Apple Pencil and try out one of the best drawing apps for the iPad Pro

Although nothing can truly replace a traditional piece of paper or sheet of canvas, the iPad Pro comes incredibly close to bringing digital art up to the same level as analog art. The larger screen opens the iPad Pro to new levels of artistry, and turns a fun sketching tool into a serious tool for creativity. Designed from the ground up with the promising Apple Pencil in mind, the iPad Pro is the ultimate digital canvas. Luckily, there are scores of drawing apps in the App Store, and many of them have already been optimized for the Pro’s enlarged screen and the Pencil’s fine-point tip. Below are 20 of the best drawing apps for the iPad Pro, so you can become the Michelangelo of the mobile world.

The main idea of Artrage is to make painting as real as possible on the iPad. You can mix paints with one another as though you were manipulating them on a real canvas. This app works with layers, and if you’re already familiar with Photoshop, you’ll feel right at home with the blend modes. Artrage also allows you to record your drawing for later viewing on the desktop. It not only supports the Apple Pencil, but also has support for Wacom, Adonit, and Pogo styli.

Even if you’re not a professional artist, you’ve probably heard about Sketchbook by Autodesk. It is definitely one of the most popular apps for artists. The layout is everything when it comes to design programs, and Sketchbook’s toolbars are laid out in an easily accessible way, and you can even pin them to the screen. Great features include import/export from and to Photoshop, and the ability to zoom in as much as 2,500 percent to let you work on those fine details. It supports the Apple Pencil on the iPad Pro, along with some of the better styli available for other tablets.

If you remember when the iPad Pro was announced, it was touted by Apple as being a replacement for your PC. Graphic is like having Adobe Illustrator on your iPad. This app used to be called iDraw, and because it is available for your Mac, you can go back and forth between your desktop and your iPad designing and drawing. It features different brushes and full support for the Apple Pencil but also is an app where you can create vector-based technical drawings. If you’re into Graphic Design, you will be amazed how Graphic can push the capabilities of the iPad.

Similar to Graphic, Adobe Illustrator Draw allows you to create vector-based designs. This app, however, is a lot more simple with a less intimidating UI. It’s geared toward someone who wants to quickly start working on ideas. The app lets you take your work on the go, and you can easily transition your latest project to Illustrator on your desktop or laptop when you’re back at the office.

This app is one of the most intuitive ones when it comes to drawing and sketching. Taking advantage of the iPad’s multi-core CPU and OpenGL, it can draw and render images quickly, which is one of the things you want when you’re drawing on a tablet to help it mimic real drawing. The app saves your favorite colors for quick access, but you can also hold on a color in your current drawing, and the app will switch to that color again. This app fully supports the Apple Pencil.

If you’re a beginner or a pro looking for an easy sketching app, ASKetch may be the way to go. This is like sketching with charcoal, and the interface can’t get any simpler. Sometimes, you just want to sketch something quickly without fuss, and that is where ASKetch comes in.

Sketch Club has something unique, and that is a community of artists with whom you can share your art. You’ll also be able to comment on everyone’s work and get inspiration. The app even lets you create 64 layers in total, and you can create your art on canvases that are up to 4K in resolution. With a wide selection of brushes and vector tools, this is a full-fledged drawing app. It has full support for the Apple Pencil and the ability to record in 1080p.

Brushes took the stage when the Apple iPad debuted back in 2010 and showed the world that an iPad could be a tool for artists. Fast forward to 2016, and the app has been re-worked to fully support the iPad Pro. Because this app is an iOS exclusive it has been written specifically for iPad. It supports OpenGL and takes advantage of the 64-bit processing on the iPad. Not only is it very fast, but it has the typical iOS interface design language that iOS users are comfortable with, so finding your way through the very simple toolbar is a breeze. It has layers support, but unlike other more robust professional apps, you can only create up to 10 layers.

Inkist not only has support for the Apple Pencil but a range of other pressure sensitive styluses. It does have an intuitive, well laid out user interface. Your brushes and other tools always show up on the workspace instead of being hidden. What’s different about this app is how it handles layers. Instead of dealing with multiple layers, your work is flattened in the background. This is an important difference that may not be every artist’s cup of tea, but some will prefer it this way.

Astropad pairs your iPad Pro with a Mac and turns your tablet into a dedicated drawing slate. It’s meant for professional creatives who use applications such as Photoshop and Illustrator. The app is even optimized for the iPad Pro to showcase improved image quality, reduced latency, a custom pressure curve specifically designed for the Apple Pencil, and support for tilt with the stylus. The latest update offers advanced stroke tuning for removing stray points and providing strokes with the Pencil, which means you only see what you intend to draw. It’s the ultimate drawing app for professional illustrators, comic book artists, and anyone who’s ever wanted a Wacom tablet. It does cost $30, but that easily beats the price of professional drawing slates.

