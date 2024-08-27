 Skip to main content
Is a new iPad mini coming soon? One Apple insider thinks so

The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.
Adam Doud / Digital Trends

September 2021 is when the current iPad mini was released. Since then, two generations of iPad Air and iPad Pro models have been launched, as well as one regular iPad. In other words, it’s been a long time since Apple showed some love for its smallest tablet.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, that “could” soon change. The reason for the optimism is the low stock for several of the current iPad mini configurations and, of course, knowing that it’s been almost three years since the last refresh.

It makes sense for Apple to reveal a seventh-generation iPad mini sooner rather than later. And there’s one big reason now is a great time to do so: Apple Intelligence.

Many Apple stores are low on stock of the iPad mini in several configs, while the device is considered “constrained” internally within Apple, I’m told. That *could* be a sign a new one is coming. It hasn’t been updated since 2021. Wouldn’t be surprised to see it updated for AI.

&mdash; Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 26, 2024

Apple’s new AI software package will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series, and iPads and Macs with M1 or newer chips later this fall. This means the current iPad mini and iPad are incompatible with the AI features. Given that the iPad mini is typically a premium device on the same level as the iPad Air series, it makes sense that Apple would want Apple Intelligence to be accessible to those users, hence the need for a new device.

Little is known about the next iPad mini, a product often shrouded in mystery before each release. It’s probably safe to say that the next version will be equipped with an M2 chip, similar to the current iPad Air. Additionally, it might come with a 12MP ultrawide front camera in landscape orientation, support for the Apple Pencil Pro, and various other improved specifications.

The iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 are scheduled to be unveiled on Monday, September 9. On that day, Apple may also announce a seventh-generation iPad mini and a new iPad. However, as in previous years, it may also hold off and not announce them until October. Regardless, it’s a decent bet that a new iPad mini may finally arrive in the coming weeks.

