The iPhone 16 Pro may get a never-before-seen color. Here’s what it looks like

By
iPhone 16 Pro dummy units.
Sonny Dickson

Apple usually saves its brightest colors for its standard iPhone models and offers more subtle color options for its iPhone Pro series. This trend is expected to continue with the upcoming iPhone 16 series. However, a new rumor suggests that Apple will introduce an interesting new color for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max that will likely attract attention.

A well-known leaker, Sonny Dickson, shared the image above that likely depicts dummy units for four upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. One of these models is labeled as “bronze,” although Apple may name it something like “rose” or “gold,” similar to names used for previous iPhones and iPads, albeit for varying shades. This new color is expected to accompany more traditional white, silver, and black hues for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

In recent years, Apple has frequently released at least one unique color option for its iPhone Pro lineup. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro was launched with a Blue Titanium model in addition to Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. The iPhone 14 Pro series introduced a purple version, and the iPhone 13 Pro debuted with a Sierra Blue option, with Apple adding an Alpine Green option midyear.

As a longtime buyer of the iPhone Pro, I would consider purchasing a bronze iPhone 16 Pro Max, as I have long grown tired of getting a new iPhone in white or black, although I did buy the White Titanium option for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Another note about Dickson’s leak is the look at the iPhone 16 Pro black model. It’s noticeably darker than the Black Titanium version of the iPhone 15 Pro, which could be a nice change.

iPhone 15 Pro in Black Titanium vs possible black version of the iPhone 16 Pro.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Apple is set to unveil its latest iPhone models at an upcoming press event. Four options — the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — are anticipated to be revealed.

The announcement for the iPhone 16 series is expected to follow soon after Labor Day in the U.S., which falls on Monday, September 2 this year. Expected updates to this year’s phones include larger displays and improved charging specifications for the Pro models, redesigned rear cameras for the non-Pro models, and more.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
