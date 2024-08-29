The iPhone 17 Pro Max already sounds like a powerhouse

Apple will reveal the iPhone 16 series on Monday, September 9. Soon after, many will preorder the largest of the bunch, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, it’s becoming increasingly clear that next year’s iPhone 17 Pro Max will be a much bigger update.

The latest news comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who anticipates that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will include 12GB of RAM. The other 2025 iPhones are expected to stick with 8GB of RAM. This is the second time in as many days that we have heard that next year’s iPhone Pro Max model will include 12GB of RAM.

Kuo also notes that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will get a new vapor chamber cooling system, which will help cool the phone down during intense workloads. The other iPhone 17 models are expected to continue to use graphite sheets for thermal management.

Among the 2025 new iPhone models, only the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature the following specifications: 1. 12GB DRAM (while the ultra-thin iPhone, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and SE4 will all have 8GB). Enhanced on-device AI capabilities will likely be a major selling point for… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 29, 2024

The upcoming iPhone lineup for next year is expected to have a significant redesign compared to the last three years. In addition to the regular iPhone 17 and the two iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple might introduce a new model called the iPhone 17 Slim. There’s a debate about where this model will fit into the overall lineup. Most people anticipate that this model will be priced higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max despite potentially having fewer features.

As the name suggests, the iPhone 17 Slim could be the thinnest iPhone ever, resembling the design of the iPad Pro (2024), which is the thinnest iPad ever made.

Apple has offered an iPhone Plus model for the last three years, including this year’s iPhone 16 Plus, but it is expected to discontinue it in 2025. Hence, even with an iPhone 17 Slim, the number of iPhone 17 models will remain at four in 2025.

In this year’s iPhone Pro lineup, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get larger displays, measuring 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. The larger displays will come with ever-shrinking bezels on every side. This year’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will remain at 6.1 and 6.7 inches, like previous models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are also expected to include a better charging system and battery upgrade, a new color option, and more.

Apple will host the “It’s Glowtime” event at 10 a.m. PT on September 9. The prerecorded event will be streamed on Apple TV, YouTube, and the Apple website. During the upcoming event, Apple might also announce new Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, and more.