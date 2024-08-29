All the big announcements we expect from Apple’s iPhone 16 event

Apple has announced the date of its fall event, dubbed “Glowtime.” The highly anticipated event will take place on September 9 at Apple Park. The date is also significant because it marks exactly 10 years since the original Apple Watch was announced.

Needless to say, Apple’s Glowtime event should be a big one, as we should see the iPhone 16 line, Apple Watch Series 10 (or “X”), and more. Here’s a rundown of everything we expect Apple to show off in less than two weeks.

Recommended Videos

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

First up, we have the iPhone 16 series — starting with the base model iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

The standard iPhone 16 will likely get a new design this year, specifically with the camera layout. While it will still have a dual camera system, the module will now be a vertical pill-shape camera island, similar to what we had with the iPhone X through the iPhone 12.

The base models are also slated to get the new Capture button, which would be located on the bottom right area of the frame, causing the wireless antenna to be repositioned to the opposite side. This button would act like a camera shutter button and sit flush with the frame itself due to its capacitive nature. The Action button could also replace the old silent/ring switch on the base models, similar to what we saw with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.

The size of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus should remain the same, at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. The bezels will also be a bit thinner.

For specs, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus should have either a variation of the A17 chip that debuted last year (the A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro models) or Apple could go with an A18 chip. The iPhone 16 line will be the first iPhones to launch alongside Apple Intelligence, so the chip will need enough power to run the AI tools and features without issue.

We should also see some camera improvements on the base model iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The dual cameras will include a 48-megapixel primary camera with 1x and 2x optical quality zoom capability and an f/1.6 aperture. The ultrawide lens will still be 12MP with 0.5x zoom, but the aperture will increase to f/2.2 from f/2.4. Low-light images should be better. Apple could also include macro photography on the base models, which would be a first.

As far as colors go, we should see the standard black and white shades, along with nicely saturated blue, green, and pink colors.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

While the base model iPhone 16 will have some design changes, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have less obvious visual tweaks.

With the iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple should still use titanium for the frame, and the triple-lens camera layout won’t change from the design we’ve had for the past few years. The Action button is staying, and the Pro models will also get the Capture button on the bottom right side of the frame.

There will be a slight increase in size for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. For the smaller iPhone 16 Pro, it will go up to a 6.3-inch display from 6.1 inches, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max could be 6.9 inches instead of 6.7 inches. Both models will also have noticeably thinner bezels.

With the small increase in size for the iPhone 16 Pro, this would make it possible for Apple to fit a larger telephoto lens inside. This means that the iPhone 16 Pro could get the 5x optical zoom capabilities that the iPhone 15 Pro missed out on.

Apple could also bring some significant camera upgrades to the iPhone 16 Pro models this year. The triple-lens camera system will reportedly include a 48MP primary lens with f/1.78 aperture, a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture (up from f/2.4), which means better low-light performance.

In terms of color, we should get the standard black, white, and gray titanium colors like last year. However, Apple will also likely introduce a new color, which could be bronze or brown-ish titanium.

Apple Watch Series 10

The original Apple Watch was announced on September 9, 2014, so this event will take place exactly 10 years to the day. We could see a huge update to the Apple Watch Series 10, or maybe Apple will call it the “Apple Watch X,” like it did for the 10th anniversary of the iPhone (iPhone X).

Some of the rumors that we’ve heard suggest that the Apple Watch Series 10 will have a thinner body than its predecessors and an increased display size of 2 inches (the current ones are 1.7 inches). It’s unclear whether Apple will be going with new microLED displays instead of OLED, as there were contradicting reports, so this could go either way.

We may also see a bump in overall sizes accompanying the thinner case and the larger display. The current Apple Watch Series 9 comes in either 41mm or 45mm. For the Apple Watch Series 10, the 45mm may become the “small” model, with 49mm being the new “large” size. That would remove one selling point for the Apple Watch Ultra, which has only come in the 49mm size.

Apple could also introduce a new band attachment system that utilizes magnets. This would free up some space currently occupied by the band cutouts on existing Apple Watches, allowing for more space for internal components such as the battery. Of course, this would also mean that all existing bands from the past decade would no longer be compatible with the Apple Watch Series 10.

Speaking of internal components, a new chip is expected to be inside the Apple Watch Series 10. The previous Apple Watch Series 9 was the first with the new S9 chip, which was much faster than previous chips and allowed for on-device Siri with access to health data, as well as the new Double Tap gesture.

As for new health features, there may not be much to see. It’s possible that we could get sleep apnea detection if Apple can resolve the legal issues with Masimo regarding blood-oxygen saturation monitoring, but that could be delayed. Though hypertension was another one that Apple was working on, it’s unlikely to launch this year.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

When the first Apple Watch Ultra launched in 2022, it was pretty significant. It offered the largest display yet on an Apple Watch, had incredible battery life, introduced the Action button, and was specially designed for extreme activities like diving, mountain climbing, and more.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was an iterative upgrade. It’s identical to the first generation but has the new S9 chip and Double Tap. The display is also brighter, with 3000 nits (instead of 2000 nits like the first), and it can get as dim as 1 nit in dark environments.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year could also be somewhat iterative, as rumors have suggested that there will be no design changes. It will almost certainly have a faster chip, but otherwise, everything else could be the same.

Further, with the Apple Watch Series 10 rumored to have a 49mm size, one of the biggest selling points of the Apple Watch Ultra will be moot.

iPad mini 7

The iPad mini was last updated in 2021, which means the current iteration is about three years old. It’s due for a refresh, and reports are suggesting we’ll see it at Apple’s event, as current supplies are also running low.

An updated iPad mini would likely have a new A17 Pro or better chip inside for Apple Intelligence, plus updated front and rear cameras. It should also support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connections, but no other significant changes are expected.

A new iPad mini is less likely than new iPhones and Apple Watches, so don’t be too surprised if this one doesn’t make an appearance.

New AirPods

Finally, Apple may also launch two versions of entry-level AirPods, which could replace the old AirPods 2 and 3.

Both variants will have an updated design that would look like a hybrid of the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, including stems. However, don’t expect these to have replaceable tips like the Pro model, but the fit should be improved.

To differentiate the two models, the higher-end version could have noise cancellation, but the entry-level won’t. Both should use USB-C for the charging case, but the higher-end model might also have integrated speakers for Find My integration.

We might also see an updated version of AirPods Max, but don’t get too excited. The update could just switch it over to USB-C for charging instead of Lightning, but it will continue to use the same H1 chip from the original 2020 version.

For AirPods Pro, we don’t expect a refresh until 2025.