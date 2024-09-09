Apple’s newest AirPods 4 add affordable ANC and wireless charging

Apple’s annual fall event (or close enough to fall, anyway) has arrived. And with it we have the iPhone 16, of course, a new version of the AirPods Max — and new low-end AirPods (to go along with new features for the existing AirPods Pro).

But “low-end” really sells them short. It’s also a tad misleading because there actually are two models of AirPods 4 here. (Apple actually called them that, which in and of itself is a bit of a change.) The more expensive of the two will include active noise cancellation, marking the first time we get that feature outside of the AirPods Pro line. That’s a big deal, and it’s a function of the new H2 processor inside. They’ll also include transparency mode and adaptive audio, which can automatically switch depending on what it hears in the environment around you.

If you want all that ANC goodness, however, you’ll have to pay a little extra. The non-ANC version costs $129, and the model with ANC costs $179. By comparison, the AirPods Pro cost $249.

Apple calls these new AirPods 4 the best-fitting AirPods ever, and the best-sounding AirPods ever, and that there’s a “massive improvement” to audio quality. That’s thanks to a new acoustic architecture.

AirPods 4 will include all the usual Siri and Mac features you’ve come to expect, and conversation awareness and adaptive audio are on board, too.

Maybe the biggest deal? USB-C and wireless charging are present, by default. That’s maybe not a reason to update, but it’s definitely a reason to buy anew.

The AirPods 4 — as well as everything else new Apple announced — are available for preorder now and will ship September 20.