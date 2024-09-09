 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Apple’s newest AirPods 4 add affordable ANC and wireless charging

By
Apple AirPods 4.
Apple

Apple’s annual fall event (or close enough to fall, anyway) has arrived. And with it we have the iPhone 16, of course, a new version of the AirPods Max — and new low-end AirPods (to go along with new features for the existing AirPods Pro).

But “low-end” really sells them short. It’s also a tad misleading because there actually are two models of AirPods 4 here. (Apple actually called them that, which in and of itself is a bit of a change.) The more expensive of the two will include active noise cancellation, marking the first time we get that feature outside of the AirPods Pro line. That’s a big deal, and it’s a function of the new H2 processor inside. They’ll also include transparency mode and adaptive audio, which can automatically switch depending on what it hears in the environment around you.

Recommended Videos

If you want all that ANC goodness, however, you’ll have to pay a little extra. The non-ANC version costs $129, and the model with ANC costs $179. By comparison, the AirPods Pro cost $249.

Apple calls these new AirPods 4 the best-fitting AirPods ever, and the best-sounding AirPods ever, and that there’s a “massive improvement” to audio quality. That’s thanks to a new acoustic architecture.

AirPods 4 will include all the usual Siri and Mac features you’ve come to expect, and conversation awareness and adaptive audio are on board, too.

Maybe the biggest deal? USB-C and wireless charging are present, by default. That’s maybe not a reason to update, but it’s definitely a reason to buy anew.

The AirPods 4 — as well as everything else new Apple announced — are available for preorder now and will ship September 20.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Spatial audio over AirPlay could be a game changer for Dolby Atmos
An iPhone playing Dolby Atmos Music from Apple Music sitting in front of a Sonos Arc soundbar.

Though it was never mentioned during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote, Apple will add a very cool new feature to its AirPlay streaming technology in the fall: support for spatial audio.

As spotted by What Hi-Fi, the addition of spatial audio to AirPlay was practically a footnote, appearing at the very end of the Apple's press release detailing its tvOS 18-based home entertainment enhancements.

Read more
Apple AirPods Pro will get head gestures and better calling with iOS 18
A person wearing the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

Along with a slew of new features for iOS 18, Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference keynote has given us a sneak peek at how the AirPods Pro will evolve come the fall.

One of the big changes is how you can respond to Siri's verbal options. For instance, when a call comes in and Siri asks if you'd like to accept, you can nod your head to do so or shake it to decline.

Read more
Are AirPods waterproof? Everything you need to know
A pair of Apple AirPods Pro in an open case with water splashed on them.

If you've recently bought a pair of Apple AirPods or are considering it because all your searching has proven that they’re some top-notch earbuds, you might be curious if they're waterproof. The short answer is no, so it’s best to avoid using them in overly rainy conditions or around water. However, you’re in for some good news if you’re eyeing the third-gen AirPods or the first- and second-gen AirPods Pro. They are indeed water-resistant.

Let’s examine what this means and examine how each AirPod model handles water. We'll also discuss the levels of water resistance and what that means for your use. Let’s dive in!
Water resistant vs. waterproof
As we mentioned above, none of Apple's AirPods -- AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPod Max -- are waterproof. But what is "waterproof" anyway? From an electronic device standpoint, being waterproof means that the device is watertight and can be completely submerged in water. There's a common ratings system designed for electronics to measure this (as well as dust and dirt resistance) known as the IP (Ingress Protection) rating, which we cover in our post on the water-resistance rating system.

Read more