When Apple announced an updated version of its AirPods Max wireless noise-canceling headphones earlier this year, I was anticipating some much-needed changes, like a redesigned case, lighter weight, and a way to hear lossless audio. Instead, we got USB-C charging (useful, but not earth-shattering) and a batch of new color choices. Not exactly the update I’d been hoping for.

I’m not going to rain on Apple’s parade and tell you to avoid the updated AirPods Max entirely. For a lot of folks, the move to USB-C might be the only reason they need to buy them, especially if they’ve been able to purge the rest of their lives of Lightning-equipped devices.

However, I am firmly recommending that if you’re a frequent flyer, or you’re thinking of a gift for someone who is, stay away from the updated AirPods Max. At least for now. Here’s why:

Bluetooth will eventually be available on all seat-back entertainment systems. Some of those systems may even use Auracast to make wireless listening even easier (no Bluetooth pairing required). But that day is still many years into the future. For most travelers, plugging your headphones into the available 3.5mm jack (or the dreaded dual-jack) is still the norm.

The original Lightning-equipped AirPods Max didn’t ship with a 3.5mm analog audio input cable, but Apple made one available as an optional $35 accessory. Unfortunately, there’s no such accessory for the updated USB-C version of the AirPods Max. Let me say that another way: the new AirPods Max only connect over Bluetooth.

I reached out to Apple to find out if maybe a 3.5mm-to-USB-C cable is in the works. After all, we’ve seen USB-C headphones from Bowers & Wilkins, Master & Dynamic, and Sonos that come with these cables, so we’re not talking about some exotic tech that no one has created yet. As of the publication of this post, I haven’t heard back.

The good news, if you can call it that, is you still have an option for in-flight entertainment even if you buy the USB-C AirPods Max. In fact, it’s the same option that owners of Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro have had for years: buy a portable Bluetooth transmitter and pack it in your carry-on.

Bluetooth transmitters are battery-powered dongles that plug into an analog source (like a seatback system, a TV’s headphone jack, or a similar 3.5mm output on a variety of other devices) and then sends the audio to a paired set of wireless earbuds or headphones. Some transmitters let you pair two of these device simultaneously.

With Black Friday deals upon us, now’s probably a good time to buy a transmitter, but that’s beside the point — you shouldn’t need one when you buy a set of expensive, flagship wireless headphones from a company like Apple.