 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bluetooth headphones have been on planes for 10 years, so why do I still need a cable?

Simon Cohen
By

United Airlines passengers are about to get a big upgrade to their in-flight entertainment (IFE) experience over the coming years thanks to its purchase of 300,000 IFE systems from Panasonic Avionics. The new seatback systems are wildly better than what we’ve been used to, sporting large and colorful 4K OLED screens, USB-C charging ports, spatial audio support — and a feature that seems almost old-fashioned by comparison: you can connect your Bluetooth wireless headphones.

Panasonic Avionics' Astrova Seat-End Solution seen in an airplane.
Panasonic Avionics

United’s upgraded Boeing 787 and Airbus A321XLR aircraft won’t be its first planes with Bluetooth, but the fact that it’s a feature the airline felt was worth calling out is a stark reminder that Bluetooth — a wireless audio technology that has been around for about 25 years — remains a rarity on airplanes. This is despite the fact that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) got over its long-running fear of the tech in 2013 when it overturned its previous rules about portable device use and effectively gave airlines the green light on going blue.

Recommended Videos

So why — 10 years after receiving permission from the federal regulator — are so few airplanes equipped with Bluetooth for their in-flight entertainment systems? Why do we still need to bring analog cables or — gasp! — a two-pronged adapter, just in case?

After the FAA rule change, “there was still a concern that there was too much happening in such a small space on the limited 2.4 GHz frequency that in-flight Wi-Fi also operates over,” aviation industry analyst Jason Rabinowitz told Digital Trends. According to Rabinowitz, who specializes in in-flight entertainment, it took relatively recent advances in wireless tech to alleviate these problems.

A set of Sennheiser wired earbuds seen with an airplane travel adapter, sitting on a laptop keyboard.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The floodgates opened around 2021 when the first IFE companies like Panasonic Avionics began offering integrated Bluetooth in their systems. But the devices being available didn’t mean they would suddenly appear in airplanes. It was simply the first opportunity for manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus to offer the systems to their customers, or for airlines to begin retrofitting their existing fleets.

As you might expect, buying new planes or making major, cabin-wide changes to your current planes is an expensive proposition. Some airlines look at it as an opportunity to differentiate themselves from competitors — United clearly feels that having modern in-flight entertainment aboard some of its planes is the right move. But for others, it just adds cost. If you’re an airline that’s trying to compete on price, you may not have in-flight entertainment systems in your fleet at all.

As Rabinowitz points out, even after installing the system, there’s the upkeep like refreshing the IFE content — new movies, music, or games all cost licensing dollars and in-flight advertising can’t always cover those costs.

Delta Airlines, another major American carrier that has added Bluetooth to some of its planes, is clearly determined to approach its rollout of the feature slowly and sounded almost cautious. A spokesperson told us that “we are currently testing Bluetooth connectivity for first-class customers on all 30 of our active Airbus A321neo aircraft. The information we gather from our ongoing tests will be critical in ensuring we can deliver the best possible in-flight entertainment experience when we are ready to expand further.”

So for now, we’ll have to be a bit more patient as major airlines go about refreshing their fleets with new aircraft that have been outfitted with Bluetooth-capable systems. In the meantime, the existing workarounds for wireless headphones and earbuds still work.

A lot of Bluetooth headphones are still equipped with analog inputs and premium models like Sony WH-1000XM4 even ship with the increasingly archaic two-pronged airplane adapter, just in case.

Hands connecting the Twelve South AirFly Pro to a airplane's entertainment system.

Fans of wireless earbuds must contemplate different solutions. If you’re willing to spend the money, some high-end models have Bluetooth transmitters built into the charging cases — LG’s Tone Free T90Q and the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 are two recent examples.

Rabinowitz counts himself among the latter group. He flies exclusively with a set of Apple AirPods Pro. When an airline offers app-based in-flight entertainment options, he connects the earbuds to his iPad. When a seatback system is the only choice, he carries a plan B — the Twelve South AirFly Duo, a battery-powered $45 Bluetooth dongle that can connect to two sets of earbuds or headphones at once.

Bizarrely, there are some airlines that still completely prohibit the use of wireless headphones. Air Canada told Digital Trends that its main airline and its discount airline, Air Canada Rouge, allow Bluetooth headphone use on all aircraft. The company’s regional carrier, Air Canada Express, still bans the devices on its fleet of CRJ200 and Dash-8 400 aircraft.

Rabinowitz expressed deep skepticism at this policy, saying that not only does he not know what rationale Air Canada has for the decision, but that he doubts the rule is being enforced. Nonetheless, it’s better to be prepared; the FAA has been known to issue fines to passengers who disobey instructions from flight crews. And though it’s unlikely you’ll be fined for using your wireless headphones, an airline can still ban you from flying with them if it decides your behavior warrants it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
This massive 86-inch LG QNED 4K TV is $400 off right now
An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.

Best Buy is always a good place for great TV deals and that goes for anyone keen to buy a huge TV for less. At the moment, you can buy the LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV for $1,600 saving you $400 off the regular price of $2,000. If you're immediately left wondering what QNED means, don't worry. Read on and we'll explain everything you need to know about the technology, as well as why you might wish to buy the TV.

Why you should buy the LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV
QNED generally refers to Quantum Nano Emitting Diodes. In theory, it delivers many of the benefits of OLED and QLED in one display, with the use of nanorod LEDs as a self-emissive light source. However, LG's use of the technology doesn't involve nanorods and reports suggest it's taken the Q from quantum dots and N from its NanoCell LCD display technology. Marketing term? Kind of but that doesn't mean you should overlook it.

Read more
‘Worth every penny’: Get this Bluetooth soundbar for $55 today
monoprice sb 100 soundbar deal june 2023 2 1 channel lifestyle render

Even on sale, many soundbar deals are still expensive. That's why we're highlighting this deal from Monoprice. Today, you can buy the Monoprice SB-100 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $56 instead of $70. It was pretty cheap to begin with but with an extra $14, it's an incredibly low price for a soundbar. Is it worth it? According to user reviews, yup! We're here to delve further into why it's a good investment. Alternatively, you can always tap the buy button below to get straight to it yourself.

Why you should buy the Monoprice SB-100 2.1-Channel Soundbar
We'll get to the point -- the Monoprice SB-100 2.1-Channel Soundbar won't be rivaling the best soundbars you can buy. This is a budget-priced soundbar that punches above its weight but still isn't exactly going to rival soundbars that cost many more times it. However, if your budget is low or you need a secondary soundbar to go with your backup TV, this is a surprisingly good one.

Read more
Get summer ready: Save $45 on the Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker
person putting white sonos roam in bag

Summer's the perfect season to have fun with your friends, and if you never want to leave home without your music, you'll want to have the Sonos Roam by your side. The Bluetooth speaker, originally priced at $180, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $46 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $134. We're not sure how much time you've got left to get this audio device for this price though, so it's highly recommended that you complete the purchase right away if you're interested.

Why you should buy the Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker
The Sonos Roam, which we've tagged as the best portable Sonos speaker in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, offers unparalleled sound quality for both indoor and outdoor environments, so it's the perfect music source for impromptu gatherings. It may be small, but it can create rich sound that exceeds what you would expect from the Bluetooth speaker, and it's equipped with tactile buttons for playback that won't be pressed by accident. You can stand it up vertically so that it will barely take up space, or lie it down horizontally to ensure stability.

Read more