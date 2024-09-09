Everything announced at Apple’s iPhone 16 event

After weeks of anticipation, Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event has finally begun, and we are excited to see what new products the company will unveil.

During today’s event, Apple will undoubtedly introduce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. We should also see the big reveal of the Apple Watch Series 10 and perhaps an all-new iPad and iPad mini. New audio products, including next-generation AirPods and AirPods Max, are also expected to debut.

Apple Watch Series 10 and updated Apple Watch Ultra 2

It’s hard to believe, but the Apple Watch is now a decade old. The Apple Watch Series 10 features a larger display, a somewhat different design that’s thinner, and more. The OLED display is 40% brighter than the previous model and 10% thinner and lighter. For the first time, a jet-black model was designed especially for the 10th anniversary. Rose Gold and Silver aluminum are also available. Polished Titanium is also arriving for the Series 10, replacing the stainless steel versions. New watch bands are available to match the new material. It’s carbon neutral.

You’ll find a new S10 chipset with a 4-core Neural Engine inside the new watch.

Once again, health is a major component of the new watch. This year, Apple is adding sleep apnea tracking. Millions suffer from this condition, and 80% don’t know it. The watch will help detect it. This is also coming to Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is huge news.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 isn’t being replaced this year. Instead, it’s slightly updated with a new color option, Satin Black Titanium. The Natural Titanium model is still available. New this year: a Hermes version of Apple Watch Ultra.

AirPods

The AirPods 4 have arrived. The top-selling earbuds have several new features powered by the H2 chip. There is better bass and improved highs for audio, including Personalized Spatial Audio. It features a USB-C case, the smallest to date.