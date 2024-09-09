 Skip to main content
The Apple Watch Series 10 is here, and it’s a big deal

Lights, camera, action! Now that Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event is here, the Apple Watch Series 10 has officially been announced. There’s a lot of news that comes with it, including details on its specs, how it works, and how soon you’ll be able to get your hands on it. This also marks 10 years since the release of the original Apple Watch, so we can get a look at just how far we’ve come since that initial model.

Apple Watch Series 10 debut.
Apple

For starters, this is the thinnest design of any Apple Watch, paired with the biggest display we’ve ever seen — yes, even more so than the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s the first-ever wide-angle OLED display on a wearable. As an example of why this helps, you can see an extra line of text in apps like Messages, Mail, etc. The screen expands farther down the sides of the case and provides up to 40% more brightness when viewed at an angle. Say goodbye to squinting at your Watch while on the go; just a glance will tell you everything you need.

The OLED is also “extremely power efficient,” according to Apple. Just because it’s bigger and brighter doesn’t mean you’ll lose out on battery life. You can also keep an eye on the ticking seconds hand, even if your Watch screen is disabled. This is the fastest-charging Apple Watch yet, capable of reaching 80% battery life after just half an hour on the charger.

Apple is also introducing three new colors: Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver Aluminum. The watch is made from a durable aluminum alloy that will complement these color choices well. At only 9.7mm thick, the Apple Watch Series 10 is almost 10% thinner than the Series 9, although Apple had to miniaturize internal components to fit everything within this slim form factor.

Another impressive feature is that you can play music or podcasts directly from the Watch speaker, a feature that’s a first on the Apple Watch.

Fancy yourself a fitness nut? The Series 10 lends itself well to working out. It’s lighter weight than any Apple Watch before it and has a new depth sensor and water temperature sensor for swimmers. Even if you don’t work out all the time, there’s another new health feature that shouldn’t be missed. The watch uses its accelerometer to detect breathing disturbances and analyzes the data every 30 days to alert you to potential signs of sleep apnea, a condition that affects millions of people — but nearly 80% are undiagnosed.

You can preorder the Apple Watch Series 10 starting today, and it will be available on September 20. It starts at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as we learn more.

